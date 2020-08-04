Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Angion Enrolls First Patients in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ANG-3777 in Patients with Acute Lung Injury Associated with COVID-19 Pneumonia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 12:02am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO and COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, and CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI), a leading contract research organization, announced enrollment of the first patients in Brazil of a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ANG-3777 plus standard of care in patients with acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia.

“We’re pleased to enroll the first patients in the trial so soon after initiating the trial,” commented John Neylan, M.D., Angion’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “We worked closely with CTI to commence this study in Brazil, which continues to be tremendously impacted by COVID-19.” 

The Phase 2 trial is a multicenter, prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to assess safety and efficacy of ANG-3777 in patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 pneumonia. The primary endpoint of the trial is the proportion of patients alive, without the need for mechanical ventilation and free of the need for renal replacement therapy (on an ongoing basis) at day 28. Angion expects to enroll approximately 100 patients in the trial. Patients will be randomized at a ratio of one-to-one to receive four intravenous doses of 2.0 mg/kg of ANG-3777 plus standard of care versus placebo plus standard of care. This ANG-3777 dosing regimen was previously approved for investigational use in Brazil, allowing for a quicker initiation of this trial for a population in need. If the Phase 2 trial is successful in patients with acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia, we intend to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) in the United States

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazil, the need for accelerated timelines and additional developmental treatment options increases exponentially,” said Tim Schroeder, Founder and CEO of CTI. "The CTI and Angion teams have worked tirelessly to move this program along as quickly as possible without sacrificing safety or quality, and we look forward to the continued progress of the trial.”

The clinical rationale for this Phase 2 clinical trial of ANG-3777 in patients with acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia is rooted in the compelling activity ANG-3777 has shown in several preclinical in vivo models of acute lung injury such as radiation-induced lung injury, chlorine (Cl2)-induced acute lung injury, bleomycin-induced pulmonary edema, TGFβ1-induced mortality and lung fibrosis, lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced shock, and lung ischemia-reperfusion injury.
                         
Additional details on the Phase 2 clinical trial can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT #04459676)

About ANG-3777
ANG-3777 is a small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which activates the c-Met cascade of pathways involved in tissue repair and organ repair. ANG-3777 has a substantially longer half-life than HGF and we believe ANG-3777 has the potential to be a first-in-class therapeutic addressing acute organ injury. The ongoing clinical trials of ANG-3777 include a placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial in transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft function, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.
Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which activates the HGF/c-Met pathway, which has a central role in tissue repair and organ recovery. ANG-3777 is currently in clinical trials investigating its impact on acute organ injury, including two forms of acute kidney injury and in acute lung injury. Angion is also developing ANG-3070, an orally-bioavailable small molecule, as a potential treatment for fibrotic diseases using a precision-medicine approach. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.

About CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services
CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization (CRO), delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI’s focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine/gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology/oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site that conducts phase I-IV trials. CTI has a passion for helping life-changing therapies succeed in chronically and critically ill patient populations. With clinical trial experience across 6 continents, CTI partners with research sites, patients, and sponsors to fulfill unmet medical needs. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati, OH area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.ctifacts.com 

For Angion 
  
InvestorsMedia
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 
617-430-7576		Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com 
646-876-5196
  
For CTI
Allison Connaughton
CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
aconnaughton@ctifacts.com 
513-598-9290		 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:29aCommsChoice expands Microsoft Teams calling into China, Japan and the Philippines
PR
12:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of EGM held on 10 July 2020
PU
12:22aPT MITRA ENERGI PERSADA TBK : Publication of the 2020th 2nd Quarter Financial Report
PU
12:17aSUBARU : forecasts weakest annual profit in 9 years due to coronavirus
RE
12:17aMAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement | Update on Victorian COVID-19 Restrictions | August 4th 2020
PU
12:16aWONG INTERNATIONAL : Profit warning
PU
12:16aLEE & MAN CHEMICAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2020
PU
12:16aXINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for month ended 31/07/2020
PU
12:16aRequerimento de registro de OPA
PU
12:16a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : (1) change of independent non-executive director and composition of board committees (2) change of company secretary, cfo and authorised representative
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : FOCUS: Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies
3AVINGER, INC. : AVINGER : Prices $6 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
4APPLE INC. : Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group