Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Angkor Gold : Appoints New Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:31am CEST

Sexsmith, AB, (August 13, 2018): Angkor Gold Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ('Angkor' or 'the Company') CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada as its new auditor effective as of August 13, 2018. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada is part of a global network of over 236,000 people in 158 countries.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada (the 'Successor Auditor') replaces Wolrige Mahon LLP (the 'Former Auditor') as Angkor's auditor. The Board and management of Angkor would like to thank Wolrige Mahon LLP for their excellent services. The change in auditor has been approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in respect of the Company for any financial period during which Former Auditor was the Company's auditor or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued. There were also no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditor or the Successor Auditor including disagreements, unresolved issues or consultations as defined in National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure ('NI 51-102').

All procedures have been properly followed under NI 51-102 regarding the change of auditor and, as required, a Notice of Change of Auditor together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor will be filed via SEDAR with each securities commission in each province or territory in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

ANGKOR Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Weeks
Executive Chairman, Angkor Gold Corp.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO
Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734
Email: sb@angkorgold.ca
Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

Disclaimer

Angkor Gold Corp. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 02:30:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00aFURA GEMS : Announces Private Placement
AQ
05:58aHEX Innovation and The Korea Association of Regional Public Hospital Collaborate on Blockchain-based Medical Information Business
BU
05:53aNIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : to boost output of automotive flat sheets in Indonesia
AQ
05:51aSEVEN STARS CLOUD : Building West Hartford Tech Hub, Sees Net Loss In Second Quarter
AQ
05:51aEXPRESS SCRIPTS : Activist Investor Abandons Quest To Block $67 Billion Cigna-Express Scripts Deal
AQ
05:41aCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : SJW Group Confirms Receipt Of Revised Proposal From California Water Service
AQ
05:41aVARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
05:38aData Communications Management Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results for 2018
BU
05:36aA P EAGERS : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – POLITIS
PU
05:35aVIAVI : Reminds Holders of 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes due 2033 of Expiration Date of Put Option
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2TESLA : TESLA : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on Tesla bid
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Tesla short sellers trim exposure but stay the course
4YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
5CATERPILLAR : CATERPILLAR : Supply pressures hit Caterpillar and other manufacturers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.