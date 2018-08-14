Angkor Gold : Appoints New Auditor

Sexsmith, AB, (August 13, 2018): Angkor Gold Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ('Angkor' or 'the Company') CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada as its new auditor effective as of August 13, 2018. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada is part of a global network of over 236,000 people in 158 countries.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada (the 'Successor Auditor') replaces Wolrige Mahon LLP (the 'Former Auditor') as Angkor's auditor. The Board and management of Angkor would like to thank Wolrige Mahon LLP for their excellent services. The change in auditor has been approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in respect of the Company for any financial period during which Former Auditor was the Company's auditor or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued. There were also no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditor or the Successor Auditor including disagreements, unresolved issues or consultations as defined in National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure ('NI 51-102').

All procedures have been properly followed under NI 51-102 regarding the change of auditor and, as required, a Notice of Change of Auditor together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor will be filed via SEDAR with each securities commission in each province or territory in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

ANGKOR Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Weeks

Executive Chairman, Angkor Gold Corp.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###