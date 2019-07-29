Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Director Declaration

Director Change
The Board of Anglian Water Group Limited (the “Company”), the ultimate parent Company of Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc, announces that Scott Longhurst will step down as an Executive Director of the Company on 31 July 2019. He will be replaced by Steve Buck as Chief Financial Officer on 1 August 2019.
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87