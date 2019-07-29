Log in
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Directorate Change

07/29/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Director Change

Following the announcement on 29 May 2019, the Board of Anglian Water Services Limited (the “Company”), the parent Company of Anglian Water Services Financing plc, announces that Scott Longhurst will step down as an Executive Director of the Company on 31 July 2019.  He will be replaced by Steve Buck as Chief Financial Officer on 1 August 2019. 

For further information, please contact:

Ciaran Nelson, Director of Brand and Communications

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs PE29 6XU

Tel:       01480 323000

Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63


© PRNewswire 2019
