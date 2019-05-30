Log in
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Preliminary Announcement

05/30/2019 | 03:56am EDT

Publication of Preliminary Results

The following preliminary financial results are available for viewing:

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019.

To view the preliminary financial results, please go to the Anglian Water website at www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the preliminary financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

For further information, please contact:

Ciaran Nelson, Director of Brand and Communications or Karen Barclay, Head of Regional Engagement

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs PE29 6XU

Tel:       01480 323000

Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63


© PRNewswire 2019
