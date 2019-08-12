Angling Direct : Interims August 2019 12th August 2019

12 August 2019

Angling Direct plc

("Angling Direct" or the "Company")

Half-Year Trading Update and New Store Opening

Angling Direct plc (AIM: ANG.L), the largest specialist fishing tackle and equipment retailer in the UK, is pleased to announce its trading update for the six months ended 31 July 2019 and that it will publish its interim results on 7 October 2019.

Trading Update

Revenue for the period was in line with management's expectations, increasing by 21 per cent. to £26.52 million in the six months ended 31 July 2019 (2018: £21.94 million). The Company was delighted to achieve strong store and e-commerce sales, in what has been a challenging period for the wider UK retail sector, demonstrating the success of the Company's strategic focus on customer experience and service, as well the growing recognition of the Angling Direct brand. The Company expects to report gross margins for the period of 32.1 per cent. and, with margins stronger in June and July, management remain confident in the outcome for the year.

Retail store sales increased by 41 per cent. to £14.00 million (2018: £9.93 million), boosted by the Company's expanding footprint, with five new stores opening in the period whilst, also improving like-for-like store sales, which were up 15 per cent. on the previous year. At the same time, online sales increased 10 per cent. to £11.90 million (2018: £10.84 million) benefitting from the continued investment in the Company's e-commerce platform and expansion into European markets. Third party websites (eBay & Insurance) were down by 47 per cent to £0.62million (2018: £1.17 million) as the company migrates customers to its own more profitable online offering.

The number of unique users visiting the Company's UK website increased by 12.2 per cent., ​with ​online conversion up to 5.66 per cent. in the period (2018: 5.24 per cent.). The Company is particularly pleased with the unique user growth of its German website up by 48%, French website up by 52% and Benelux website up by 59% when compared to the same period last year.

The Company's cash position at the half year remained strong at £13.00 million.

New Store Opening

Store expansion remains on track, with the Company's latest store opening in Leeds on 10 August 2019. This brings the total number of Angling Direct stores across the country to 29 and further enhances the Company's footprint across the UK. The Leeds store offers a 5,500 sq. ft. display area and is located just two miles south of Leeds city centre, in the City South Retail Park, with easy access via the M621 and A61 arterial road.

Located in an extremely popular fishing area, with a strong angling community and a series of lakes and river venues nearby, the store is the first fishing tackle "destination store" of its kind in the area. As with all Angling Direct stores, it caters for a wide range of angling disciplines, whilst also providing excellent service from local and knowledgeable employees. The new store is creating seven full and three part-time positions.

Looking ahead, the Company continues to assess opportunities to expand its presence through strategic acquisitions, as well as new store openings in areas with a strong angling demographic.

Angling Direct's Chief Executive Officer, Darren Bailey, commented:

"I am pleased to report that the Company's performance for the first half of the year is extremely robust, despite parts of the retail sector experiencing difficulties. Our commitment to providing a very high standard of customer experience in-store, whilst also guaranteeing product availability across our network, has been key to delivering like-for-like sales for the period up 15 per cent.