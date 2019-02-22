Angling Direct : Statement Regarding Media Speculation 22nd February 2019

22 February 2019

Angling Direct plc

("Angling Direct" or the "Company")

Statement Regarding Media Speculation

Angling Direct plc (AIM: ANG.L), the largest specialist fishing tackle and equipment retailer in the UK, notes the ​

recent press speculation regarding the potential acquisition of Chapman's Angling Ltd. The Company confirms that it is in advanced negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of Chapman's Angling Ltd. There can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded and a further announcement, as appropriate, will be made in due course.

The information contained in this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Notes for editors

About Angling Direct plc

Angling Direct is the largest specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK. The Company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of retail stores, located throughout the UK, as well as through its own website (w​ ww.anglingdirect.co.uk)​ and other third-party websites.

The Company currently sells over 21,500 fishing tackle products, including capital items, consumables, luggage and clothing. The Company also owns and sells fishing tackle products under its own brand 'Advanta', which was formally launched in March 2016.

From 1986 to 2003 the Company's Founders acquired interests in a number of small independent fishing tackle shops in Norfolk and, in 2003, they acquired a significant premises in Norwich, which was branded Angling Direct. Since 2003, the Company has continued to acquire or open new stores, taking the total number up to 24 retail stores. In 2015 the Company opened a 30,000 sq ft central distribution centre in Rackheath, Norfolk, where the Company's head office is also located.

Angling Direct's shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ANG.L.