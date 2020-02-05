Anglo American : Statistical Bulletin - December 2019

The Statistical Bulletin is a monthly publication of the National Bank of Serbia consisting of two main sections: graphic presentation of economic developments in the Republic of Serbia, which is accompanied by a short comment, and the statistical survey. The Statistical Bulletin comprises monetary statistics, and the external economic sector derived on the basis of data collected and processed in the National Bank of Serbia as well as the real and fiscal sectors, which have been derived mostly by using the data of the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia.

Archive