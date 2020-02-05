Anglo American : Statistical Bulletin - December 2019

The Statistical Bulletin is a monthly publication of the National Bank of Serbia consisting of two main sections: graphic presentation of economic developments in the Republic of Serbia, which is accompanied by a short comment, and the statistical survey. The Statistical Bulletin comprises monetary statistics, and the external economic sector derived on the basis of data collected and processed in the National Bank of Serbia as well as the real and fiscal sectors, which have been derived mostly by using the data of the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia.
Archive
|
Release Dates
|
Statistical Bulletin
|
6 January 2020
|
November 2019
|
5 February 2020
|
December 2019
|
4 March 2020
|
January 2020
|
3 April 2020
|
February 2020
|
6 May 2020
|
March 2020
|
3 June 2020
|
April 2020
|
3 July 2020
|
May 2020
|
5 August 2020
|
Јune 2020
|
3 September 2020
|
July 2020
|
5 October 2020
|
August 2020
|
4 November 2020
|
September 2020
|
3 December 2020
|
Оctober 2020
|
6 January 2021
|
November 2020
|
3 February 2021
|
December 2020
Disclaimer
National Bank of Serbia published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 10:15:03 UTC