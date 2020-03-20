Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Anglo American says to reschedule work to at mines to contain virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago

Anglo American said on Friday it would reschedule work at mines in countries such as Chile to contain the spread of coronavirus but added there had been no material disruption on production.

The virus, which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally, has roiled global markets and forced miners such as Rio Tinto and Teck Resources to reduce activity as governments limit the movement of their populations.

"At certain operations, such as those in Chile, we are taking measures to temporarily reschedule operational work in order to help reduce the density of people on site and with it to reduce the probability of the virus spreading," Anglo said in a statement.

The global miner, which produces copper in Chile, said its supply chains were functioning well at the moment as a result of engagement with suppliers.

Anglo said on Thursday it would reduce operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile and said production losses would be minimal.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aThai court fines Philip Morris $4 million for customs violations
RE
07:08aLondon Capital & Finance bondholders challenge UK compensation system
RE
07:07aSingapore has 40 new virus cases, mostly imported, steps up distancing
RE
07:03aTesla's China car registrations fall 35% month-on-month in February
RE
06:58aMONEX EUROPE : Currencies rally vs US dollar amid reprieve in global risk-aversion
PU
06:56aUK government readies extreme measures to right capsizing economy
RE
06:56aUK government readies extreme measures to right capsizing economy
RE
06:53aAnglo American says to reschedule work to at mines to contain virus
RE
06:51aCoronavirus forces 15% of Vietnamese firms to cut production
RE
06:48aEU okays Danish aid for rail-road link to Germany
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group