Anguilla Quarterly Debt Bulletin Q2-2020

08/26/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

ISSUE NO. 2/2020 |August 2020

QUARTERLY BULLETIN

Q2-2020

GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA

as at 30th June 2020

Ministry of Finance - Debt Unit

The Quarterly Debt Bulletin, prepared by the Government of Anguilla, summarises the public debt position, public debt structure and ratios for Anguilla as at the end of the quarter in review. The currency quoted is in millions of Eastern Caribbean Dollars (XCD/ EC$M). The data presented covers total public debt, both external and domestic, for central government and government guaranteed debt.

1. Total Public Disbursed Outstanding Debt (DOD) as at 30th June stood at $486.21m. The DOD increased by 2.41% ($11.44m) and decreased by 2.01% ($9.97m) over that at the end Q1-2020and the same period in 2019 respectively. Disbursements on existing debt totalled $1.03m. There was no new debt contracted during Q2-2020.

FIGURE 1:

TOTAL PUBLIC DEBT, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

500.00

EC$M

400.00

300.00

200.00

100.00

0.00 Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

Total Debt External Debt Domestic Debt

FIGURE 2:

PUBLIC DEBT COMPOSITION, Q2-2020

Domestic

External

Debt

Debt

59.29%

40.71%

FIGURE 3:

PUBLIC DEBT BY BORROWER, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

500.00

EC$M

400.00

300.00

200.00

100.00

0.00

Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

Central Government

Government Guaranteed

FIGURE 4:

PUBLIC DEBT BY INTEREST RATE COMPOSITION, EC$M

288.79

285.94

292.00

277.71

292.60

207.38 204.47 201.15 197.06 193.60

Q2-2019

Q3-2019

Q2-2019

Q1-2020

Q2-2020

Variable Rate

Fixed Rate

2. Central Government Debt was recorded at $480.53m at the end of Q2-2020.This represented an increase of $11.92m (2.54%) and a decrease of $8.08m (1.65%) when compared to Q1-2020and Q2-2019respectively. External debt accounted for $193.04m (40.17%) and domestic debt $287.49m (59.83%).

FIGURE 5:

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEBT, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

500.00

400.00

EC$M

300.00

200.00

100.00

0.00

Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

TOTAL

External Debt

Domestic Debt

3. Total Guaranteed Debt stood at $5.67m at the end of Q2-2020. Total Guaranteed debt declined by $0.48m (7.74%) and $1.89m (24.95%) when compared to Q1-2020 and Q2- 2019 respectively. External debt accounted for $4.91m (86.58%) and domestic debt $0.76m

(13.42%) at end Q2-2020.

1

GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA

Ministry of Finance - Debt Unit

FIGURE 6:

GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

8.00

6.00

EC$M

4.00

2.00

0.00

Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

External Debt

Domestic Debt

Total Debt

4. Total Public External Debt was recorded at $197.96m at the end of Q2-2020,a decrease of 1.78% ($3.59m) and 6.81% ($14.47m), when compared to Q1-2020and Q2-2019respectively. The largest share of external debt is held by Central Government at 97.52% ($193.05m) with Government Guaranteed the remaining 2.48% ($4.91m). The main creditor being Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) at $197.30m. The main loan currency was the United States Dollar (USD) at EC$197.30m (US$73.07m) or 99.67% and the remaining debt of $0.66m or 0.33% was denominated in Euro. The variable interest rate debt accounted for 97.80% while fixed rate debt accounted for the remaining 2.20%. There were no external arrears.

FIGURE 7:

EXTERNAL DEBT BY BORROWER Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

250.00

200.00

EC$M

150.00

100.00

50.00

0.00

Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

Central Government

Government Guaranteed

FIGURE 8:

EXTERNAL DEBT BY INTEREST RATE TYPE, Q2-2019 to Q2- 2020

250.00

200.00

EC$M

150.00

100.00

50.00

0.00

Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

Fixed Rate

Variable Rate

FIGURE 9:

EXTERNAL DEBT BY CURRENCY AND CURRENCY TYPE, Q2- 2019 to Q2-2020

215.00

120.00

210.00

100.00

EC$M

205.00

80.00

200.00

60.00

%

195.00

40.00

190.00

20.00

185.00

0.00

Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

United States Dollars

Euros

Fixed [RHS]

Floating [RHS]

*RHS - Right Hand Scale

5. Total Public Domestic Debt was recorded at EC$288.25m at the end of Q2-2020,an increase of 5.50% ($15.03m) and 1.59% ($4.51m) when compared to Q1-2020and Q2-2019respectively. All domestic debt was denominated in Eastern Caribbean Dollars (XCD). The main creditor category was Government Related Institutions; specifically, Anguilla Social Security Board accounting for $216.78 ($75.20%). Under the domestic debt by instruments: - the ASSB Promissory note accounted for 74.24% ($214.00m) of the domestic portfolio; followed by the DPT with 14.31% ($41.24m); the overdrafts with 9.33% (26.89m) and loans with the remaining 2.12%

($6.12m). There were no domestic arrears.

2

GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA

Ministry of Finance - Debt Unit

FIGURE 10:

DOMESTIC DEBT BY CREDITOR CATEGORY, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

250.00

200.00

EC$M

150.00

100.00

50.00

0.00

Q2-2019

Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

Central Bank

Government Related Institution

Commercial Banks

Private

FIGURE 11:

DOMESTIC DEBT BY INSTRUMENT, Q2-2020

Overdrafts

DPT

9.33%

Loans

14.31%

2.12%

Promissory

Note

74.24%

FIGURE 12:

DOMESTIC DEBT BY BORROWER, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

60.00

50.00

40.00

EC$M

30.00

20.00

10.00

0.00

Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020

Central Government

Government Guaranteed

6. Total Debt Service during Q2-2020 totalled $12.70m. This amount decreased by 2.17% ($0.28m) and increased by 5.54% ($0.67m) when compared to Q1-2020 and Q2-2019 respectively. Interest payments accounted for $4.35m (34.23%) and amortization accounted for $8.35m

(65.77%). Domestic debt service represented 45.44% ($5.77m) of the actual debt service for Q2-2020 and external debt service the remainder

54.56% ($6.93m).

Note that the table below does not present the repayment currency and all monies were converted to the local currency.

TABLE 1:

DEBT SERVICE PAYMENTS, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

Debt Service Payments

Q2-2019

Q3-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Q2-2020

Total Debt Service

12.03

11.94

13.12

12.98

12.70

Total Principal Repayments

7.22

7.27

8.35

8.33

8.35

Total Interest Payments

4.81

4.67

4.77

4.64

4.35

External Debt Service

6.12

6.12

7.16

7.09

6.93

Principal Repayments

3.53

3.57

4.64

4.62

4.63

Interest Payments

2.59

2.55

2.52

2.46

2.30

Domestic Debt Service

5.91

5.82

5.96

5.89

5.77

Principal Repayments

3.69

3.70

3.71

3.71

3.72

Interest Payments

2.22

2.12

2.25

2.18

2.05

7. Disbursements for Q2-2020 totalled EC$1.03m, due primarily to continuous disbursements on the Anguilla Community College Project Loan contracted in 2014 from CDB.

TABLE 2:

NEW FINANCING, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

NewFinancing (EC$M)

Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Q2-2020

External

0.02

0.47

1.13

0.38

1.03

Multilateral

0.02

0.47

1.13

0.38

1.03

Domestic

-

-

-

-

-

8. Debt Ratios

The sustainability indicator, Debt/GDP for Q2- 2020 reflects an increase in the nominal debt stock of 1.53 and 16.73 percentage points when compared to Q1-2020 and Q2-2019 respectively. At the end of Q2-2020 Anguilla was in breach of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union Debt/GDP target by 5.14 percentage points. The ATM stood at 6.77 years and the ATR 5.04 years; with the share of interest rate to be refixed in one year at 79.64%.

3

GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA

Ministry of Finance - Debt Unit

TABLE 3:

SUSTAINABILITY INDIACTORS

Sustainability Indicators

Q2-2019

Q3-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Q2-2020

Public Sector Debt to GDP (%)

48.41

47.85

48.12

63.61

65.14

External Debt to GDP

20.73

20.42

20.08

27.00

26.52

Domestic Debt to GDP

27.69

27.43

28.04

36.61

38.62

Average Time to Maturity(ATM)(Yrs)

8.37

8.46

7.57

6.91

6.77

External Debt

6.29

5.41

5.52

4.70

4.81

Domestic Debt

10.09

9.22

9.03

8.54

8.12

Average Time to Refixing (ATR)(Yrs)

5.96

6.02

5.50

5.15

5.04

External

0.60

0.58

0.58

0.56

0.56

Domestic

10.09

9.22

9.03

8.54

8.12

Share of Interest Rate to be refixed

within one year

83.59

83.39

81.58

82.91

79.64

FIGURE 13:

TOTAL PUBLIC DEBT - MATURITY PROFILE

55.00

50.00

45.00

40.00

35.00

30.00

EC$M

25.00

20.00

15.00

10.00

5.00

0.00

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

2038

2039

2040

2041

Domestic

External

Figure 13 depicts the maturity structure of Anguilla's public debt stock at the end of Q2- 2020. The maturity profile refers to the amount of debt that is falling due in a given period. Anguilla's existing debt is due to fully mature in 2041. The indicator shows that EC$77.99m matures in less than a year; EC$186.62m within 5 years and EC$221.60m over 5 years.

TABLE 4:

FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY AND DEVELOPMENT BENCHMARKS

Debt Indicators( %)

Targets

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net Debt/Recurrent Revenue

≤80%

279.83

264.86

260.15

208.52

Variance

199.83

184.86

180.15

128.52

Debt Service/Recurrent Revenue

≤10%

16.72

20.63

23.58

20.42

Variance

6.72

10.63

13.58

10.42

LiquidAssets/Recurrent Expenditure

≥25%

8.36

0.90

0.17

0.25

Variance

-16.64

-24.10

-24.83

-24.75

At the end of 2019 (Q4-2019) the GoA remained in breach of the prescribed benchmarks as agreed with the United Kingdom Government.

Source for all Figures and Tables: Debt Unit, Government of Anguilla

Address: The Secretariat, The Valley, Anguilla

Website: www.gov.ai

Tele: (264) 497 - 2547

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Government of Anguilla published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 20:16:03 UTC
