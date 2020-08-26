Anguilla Quarterly Debt Bulletin Q2-2020

1. Total Public Disbursed Outstanding Debt (DOD) as at 30th June stood at $486.21m. The DOD increased by 2.41% ($11.44m) and decreased by 2.01% ($9.97m) over that at the end Q1-2020and the same period in 2019 respectively. Disbursements on existing debt totalled $1.03m. There was no new debt contracted during Q2-2020.

FIGURE 4:

PUBLIC DEBT BY INTEREST RATE COMPOSITION, EC$M

288.79 285.94 292.00 277.71 292.60

207.38 204.47 201.15 197.06 193.60

Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Variable Rate Fixed Rate

2. Central Government Debt was recorded at $480.53m at the end of Q2-2020.This represented an increase of $11.92m (2.54%) and a decrease of $8.08m (1.65%) when compared to Q1-2020and Q2-2019respectively. External debt accounted for $193.04m (40.17%) and domestic debt $287.49m (59.83%).

FIGURE 5:

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEBT, Q2-2019 to Q2-2020

500.00 400.00 EC$M 300.00 200.00 100.00 0.00 Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020 TOTAL External Debt Domestic Debt

3. Total Guaranteed Debt stood at $5.67m at the end of Q2-2020. Total Guaranteed debt declined by $0.48m (7.74%) and $1.89m (24.95%) when compared to Q1-2020 and Q2- 2019 respectively. External debt accounted for $4.91m (86.58%) and domestic debt $0.76m

(13.42%) at end Q2-2020.