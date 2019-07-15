Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe : A major OCTG project in Volgograd

RITEKselects Vallourec to supply OCTG for its exploratory well in Russia.

​RITEK, a subsidiary of LUKOIL, which specializes in thedevelopment and implementation of innovative technologies in the field ofenhanced oil recovery (EOR) and unconventional ('tight') reserves,selected Vallourec to supply OCTG with VAM® 21connections for its exploratory well in the Volgograd region.

The challenge of the Volgograd well

The well, № 6P Eruslanskaya, has a complexdesign, consisting of 7 strings, to reach a total depth of 6100m. Vallourec wasselected to supply the production casing string capable of withstanding thecorrosive effects of H 2 S and CO 2 , the high collapse riskof an instable wellbore, together with high pressure and high temperature.

The Vallourec solution

Here's how we met the challenge:

· For the upper part of the production casing string weproposed VM125SS high strength sour service steel grade.

· For the lower part of the production casing we offered VM 125HC high collapse steel grade.

· VAM ®21 connectionswere used for the combined casing stringand crossover to guarantee gas tightness.

· Running of the casing string was perfectly smooth, with zerorejects.

The construction of ultra-deep,as well as horizontal and deviated production wells, has become a steady trendin the Russian oil and gas industry. Vallourec was able to demonstrate itscapacity to respond to these technical challenges with efficiency andreliability.

VM125HC( H igh C ollapse) steelgrade, developed by Vallourec, has 38% more collapse resistance compared toQ125 steel grade according to API 5CT.

VM125SS(Sour Service) steel gradeis a proprietary development of the Vallourec research center, whichdemonstrates high strength characteristics along with corrosion resistance inan environment with H2S.