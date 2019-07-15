Log in
Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe : A major OCTG project in Volgograd

07/15/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

RITEKselects Vallourec to supply OCTG for its exploratory well in Russia.

​RITEK, a subsidiary of LUKOIL, which specializes in thedevelopment and implementation of innovative technologies in the field ofenhanced oil recovery (EOR) and unconventional ('tight') reserves,selected Vallourec to supply OCTG with VAM® 21connections for its exploratory well in the Volgograd region.

The challenge of the Volgograd well

The well, № 6P Eruslanskaya, has a complexdesign, consisting of 7 strings, to reach a total depth of 6100m. Vallourec wasselected to supply the production casing string capable of withstanding thecorrosive effects of H2S and CO2, the high collapse riskof an instable wellbore, together with high pressure and high temperature.

The Vallourec solution

Here's how we met the challenge:

· For the upper part of the production casing string weproposed VM125SS high strength sour service steel grade.

· For the lower part of the production casing we offered VM 125HC high collapse steel grade.

· VAM ®21 connectionswere used for the combined casing stringand crossover to guarantee gas tightness.

· Running of the casing string was perfectly smooth, with zerorejects.

The construction of ultra-deep,as well as horizontal and deviated production wells, has become a steady trendin the Russian oil and gas industry. Vallourec was able to demonstrate itscapacity to respond to these technical challenges with efficiency andreliability.

VM125HC(High Collapse) steelgrade, developed by Vallourec, has 38% more collapse resistance compared toQ125 steel grade according to API 5CT.

VM125SS(Sour Service) steel gradeis a proprietary development of the Vallourec research center, whichdemonstrates high strength characteristics along with corrosion resistance inan environment with H2S.

Disclaimer

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 02:49:03 UTC
