Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe : Connecting with Confidence

VAM® Field Service (VFS) technicians are often called upon towork in extreme environments when things have gone wrong.

Problemscaused by poor pipe handling, incorrect make-up evaluation, inadequate runningequipments, or use of the wrong torque can lead to inferior running performanceor worse: well leakage, which is a disaster for operators.

Trainingour technicians

Workingon an oil rig in the middle of the ocean, or onshore but miles from anywhere,is always a challenge, but when problems occur,the VFS technicians need to rely on their skill set to makethe right decision at the right time, to ensure that each connection iscorrectly made up. In addition to troubleshooting, VFStechnicians are also asked to supervise running operations to help operatorsimprove safety and efficiency on their rigs and ensure the highest performanceof VAM® products.

VAM® Academyisthe annual training session dedicated to training and certifying new VAM® FieldService technicians from around the word.Forthe first time, VAM® Field Service Middle Easthavehosted the VAM® Academy in Abu Dhabi in February 2019. The activity in theregion has more than doubled since 2014, making it one of Vallourec's largest servicecentres, with 23technicians. Les Thores, Regional Manager of theMiddle East VFS centre, stated: 'Weare seeing strong growth in demand from operators who seek the assurance thatrunning supervision provides. Byimplementing rigorous control processes and demonstratingcorrect handling and installation, we can reduce risk, improve efficiency andreduce overall costs for the customer.'

Onthe agenda

Safetyis everyone's #1 priority, and the training starts with the Safety Golden Rules to ensure safe and correctpipe handling both in the yard and on the rig site. Thetraining also covers the technical aspects of the products; for each VAM®connection and steel grades as well as the latest CLEANWELL®technology.On the rig school rented for the training, the new VFS technicians are shown the correct process forinspection, thread compound application, stabbing, power tong placement,make-up speed and make up graph interpretation.'worthwhile, I had good training session for better knowledge andunderstanding' ,' stated Sujesh Padinhare Veettil And Abhijeet Sengupta concludedthat the training on the rig was a 'Good exposure to the fieldservice procedures that needs to be followed in the field.'

VAM®Field Service is a worldwide network of more than 180 qualified technicians withservice centers in the Middle East, Nigeria, Angola, in South East Asia, in theCIS, UK, USA, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.