Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe : Vallourec inaugurates a workshop for OCTG Accessories in VAM...

On July 25th, 2019, several major Customers, Officials of Changzhou Municipal Government and Vallourec Northeast Asia Team gathered together for a ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate a brand new Accessories workshop in VAM® (Changzhou) Oil and Gas Premium Equipments Co., Ltd.

Ribbon cutting for the new Accessories workshop

In order to support the requirements of the market, a project named Panda was launched to increase the Chinese industrial footprint in Accessories at VAM® Changzhou manufacturing operations. The workshop includes severalCNClathes, a phosphating line, stamping and stencil machines among other supporting tools and equipment. After starting production in 2018, the existingsize range now covers from 2.3/8' to 14'.

Customers, Officials and Vallourec Northeast Asia Management Team during the ceremony

For Accessories product lines, Vallourec's customers are mainly Oil Field Services (OFS) equipment companies requiring services for Threading Customer Material (TCM), and different operators who have demands for pup joints and loose couplings.

The Accessory Shop

in VAM®

Changzhou

provides a one-stop purchasing mode to the customers, not only for full length pipes, but now accessories as well.

In addition, the location of the VAM® Changzhou plant is convenient to support the customers' needs for VAM® Premium connections, not only in China but also for Export.

The current Panda Production team consists of highly skilled employees who are specialized in the production of VAM® connections for Accessories, benefiting from the experience in full length Premium connections.

The Production Team brandishing proudly VAM® in the Accessories workshop

Edouard Guinotte expressed his congratulations: 'I am really pleased to see that we are now able to serve our customers with our large range of products and services from China. This Project is another step forward for VAM® in China, to better serve our OFS Customers and the Operators who already benefit from robust industrial capacities in China with Vallourec Tianda'.