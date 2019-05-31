Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market Worth USD 1.98 bn, at 11% CAGR During 2019-2023| Technavio

According to Technavio Research Report “Global Anhydrous Milk Fat
(Butter Oil) Market by product (conventional anhydrous milk fat and
organic anhydrous milk fat) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North
America, South America, and MEA) is expected to grow by USD 1.98
billion, at a CAGR of close to 11% from 2019-2023”.
Global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market:
New marketing campaigns
New marketing initiatives and advertising campaigns are being launched
by butter oil market players to increase sales. These campaigns are also
helpful in highlighting the various benefits of anhydrous milk fat
products. In addition, strategically placed marketing campaigns also
help in increasing brand awareness and recognition among the consumers.
Effective marketing strategies also help to inculcate customer loyalty
and trust among existing customers as well as prospective customers.
Hence, the growth of marketing initiatives coupled with innovative
advertising campaigns will foster the butter oil market growth during
the forecast period.
“Vendors in the market are launching digital campaigns for its ghee
products. The campaigns are targeting YouTube cooking influencers while
demonstrating how to use ghee as an effective alternative to other oils.
Advertisements on social media platforms help in creating product
awareness and easy identification. Such marketing campaigns will
eventually drive butter oil sales during the next few years,” says a
senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global
anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market by product (conventional
anhydrous milk fat and organic anhydrous milk fat) and geographic
regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South
America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in APAC can be
attributed to the increased use of ghee in India for cooking and
religious ritual purposes. The popularity of ghee due to its longer
shelf life compared with butter makes it an ideal choice for several
Indian customers. Furthermore, the increasing launch of innovative
varieties of butter oil in other economies including China and South
East Asia will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market:
Expansion of production capabilities
A key factor driving the growth of the global anhydrous milk fat (butter
oil) market is the rising investments in expanding production
capabilities. Companies across the globe are focusing on expanding their
production capacities to cater to the growing demand for butter oil
products. Some butter oil manufacturers are also inclined towards
acquiring manufacturing plants while entering into a tripartite
agreement with local producers of butter oil. Therefore, with growing
investments in the market, butter oil manufacturers are increasing their
production capacities, which will lead to market growth over the next
few years.
Few Major Players for the anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market are:
-
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
-
Groupe Lactalis
-
Meadow Foods Ltd.
-
Royal FrieslandCampina NV
-
Saputo Inc.
