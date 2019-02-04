Log in
Anima Biotech Featured at the 5th Annual LSX World Congress

02/04/2019 | 09:44am EST

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that specifically control mRNA translation, today announced that CEO Yochi Slonim will be presenting an overview of the company and its business and will be participating on a panel during the 5th Annual LSX World Congress, taking place in London, UK, February 5 – 6, 2019.

During the panel, Mr. Slonim will discuss Anima Biotech’s agreement with Eli Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors for several target proteins using Anima’s Translation Control Therapeutics platform. Specifically, he will discuss how the deal arose, how it was structured to benefit both parties and what key factors played into negotiating this win-win platform technology deal.

Details regarding the company presentation and panel are as follows:

Presentation:

Event: 5th Annual LSX World Congress
Date: February 5, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m. GMT
Room: Premium Suite 2
Venue: 200 Aldersgate, St. Paul’s, London

Panel:

Event: 5th Annual LSX World Congress
Title: Fireside Chat: Structuring a win-win platform technology deal
Date: February 5, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. GMT
Room: Private Dining

Venue: 200 Aldersgate, St. Paul’s, London

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein’s production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com.


Media Contact:
Allison Blum, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
+1.646.627.8383
allison@lifescipublicrelations.com 

Picture1.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
