Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anima Biotech to Present at Three Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 10:18am EDT

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that selectively control mRNA translation, today announced the company will be presenting at the 4th Annual IPF Summit, ChinaBio Partnering Forum and Drug Discovery Chemistry: RNA as a Small Molecule Target, between Aug. 25-28, 2020.

At the 4th Annual IPF Summit digital meeting, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., vice president of research and development of Anima Biotech, will present, “Found in Translation: Targeting Collagen I Protein Synthesis as a Novel Therapeutic Approach for IPF,” on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. ET.

At the ChinaBio Partnering Forum digital meeting, Yochi Slonim, cofounder and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company’s business, technology and partnering activities. An on demand recording of this presentation is available to all those registered for the event using this link: https://informaconnect.com/chinabio-partnering-forum-virtual/anima-biotech/.

Lastly, at the Inaugural RNA as a Small Molecule Target symposium, part of Drug Discovery Chemistry virtual conference, Mr. Slonim and Dr. Alroy will jointly present, “Translation Control Therapeutics: Discovery of Selective mRNA Translation Modulators,” on Friday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is pioneering Translation Control Therapeutics, a novel approach for the discovery of small molecules that selectively control mRNA translation as a new strategy against undruggable proteins. With our proprietary technology that emits light pulses from ribosomes, we identify drug candidates that selectively decrease or increase the translation of proteins and elucidate their mechanism of action in a new target space. Our pipeline includes programs in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors), Oncology (cMyc translation inhibitors), RSV (viral translation inhibitors), Huntington's disease (selective inhibition of the mutant mHTT) and our $1B partnership with Lilly around several Neuroscience targets. Our science was further validated with seven granted patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:
Andrew Mielach
LifeSci Communications
+1.646.876.5868
amielach@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aNOODLES MPANY : & Co CFO stepping down
AQ
10:40aDECIBEL : Names Jason Lund as Chief Operating Officer
BU
10:39aMPLX LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:39aINMOMENT : Announces XI Digital Transformation Solution to Help Top Brands Improve Digital Experiences
BU
10:37aVISUAL LEASE : Appoints Amy Land as Director of Human Resources
BU
10:35a$250,000 Grant from SECU Foundation Helps Hospice & Home Care Providers Obtain PPE
GL
10:34aThe Women's Choice Award® and the 2020 FORTUNE'S FIVE STAR Professional honors Wealth Manager, Elaine Shanley, Finance Forward
GL
10:33aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group