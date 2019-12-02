Log in
Anima Biotech to Present at the 2nd Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit

12/02/2019 | 10:18am EST

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the 2nd Annual RNA Targeted Drug Discovery Summit taking place in Boston, MA, December 2 – 4, 2019.

Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will provide an overview of the company’s Translation Control Therapeutics technology for the discovery of small molecule drugs that control mRNA translation. He will be available for questions and one-on-one meetings with attendees registered for the conference.

In addition to his presentation, Mr. Slonim will also participate on a “Targeting RNA with Small Molecules to Capture the Therapeutic Opportunities” panel.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: 2nd Annual RNA Targeted Drug Discovery Summit
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
Room: Staffordshire Ballroom
Venue: The Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA, USA

Details regarding the panel discussion are as follows:

Event: Targeting RNA with Small Molecules to Capture the Therapeutic Opportunities Panel 
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST
Room: Staffordshire Ballroom

About Anima Biotech
Anima Biotech is advancing its Translation Control Platform, the first and only platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud-based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein’s production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:
Andrew Mielach
LifeSci Public Relations
+1.646.876.5868
amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
