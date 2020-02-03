Anima Biotech to Present at the 6th Annual LSX World Congress

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the 6th Annual LSX World Congress, taking place in London, UK, Feb. 4-5, 2020.



Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will provide an overview of the company’s business, technology and partnering activities and will be available for questions and one-on-one meetings with attendees registered for the conference.

Additionally, Mr. Slonim will participate on a “Platform and Partnerships” panel during the meeting.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: 6th Annual LSX World Congress

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Time: 4:15 p.m. GMT

Room: Biotech Investable Track (On-Floor Showcase Area)

Venue: 133 Houndsditch, London, UK

Details regarding the panel discussion are as follows:

Event: Platforms and Partnerships

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Time: 12:10 p.m. GMT

Room: Synergy 1

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing its Translation Control Platform, the first and only platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud-based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein’s production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

