Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anima Biotech to Present at the 6th Annual LSX World Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 10:18am EST

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the 6th Annual LSX World Congress, taking place in London, UK, Feb. 4-5, 2020.

Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will provide an overview of the company’s business, technology and partnering activities and will be available for questions and one-on-one meetings with attendees registered for the conference.

Additionally, Mr. Slonim will participate on a “Platform and Partnerships” panel during the meeting.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: 6th Annual LSX World Congress
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
Time: 4:15 p.m. GMT
Room: Biotech Investable Track (On-Floor Showcase Area)
Venue: 133 Houndsditch, London, UK

Details regarding the panel discussion are as follows:

Event: Platforms and Partnerships
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Time: 12:10 p.m. GMT
Room: Synergy 1

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing its Translation Control Platform, the first and only platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud-based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein’s production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:
Andrew Mielach
LifeSci Communications
+1.646.876.5868
amielach@lifescicommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aRENAULT : The New MEGANE and MEGANE E-Tech Plug-in
PU
10:36aCENTRICA : 03 Feb 2020 Journey to net zero
PU
10:36aMTU AERO ENGINES : Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg expands portfolio to include galvanic processes
PU
10:36aBWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT Names Nate Foote General Manager of Mount Vernon, Indiana, Operations
PU
10:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 Allergan
PU
10:36aHARMAN : Announces Executive Management Changes
BU
10:35aWHAT BRITAIN WANTS : Johnson outlines post-Brexit trade deal
RE
10:35aBREXIT TRADE DEAL CLASH : UK and EU spar over rules
RE
10:35aEQS GROUP AG : 20 years from startup to international RegTech Provider
EQ
10:34aEU says financial relations with UK will be linked to trade deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus fears wipe $393 billion off China's stock market despite government support moves
2Worldline's $8.7 billionico deal to create European payments leader
3LG CHEM LTD : China's CATL signs battery supply agreement with Tesla
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut 300 jobs after 2019 profit drop
5MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Change of Executive Officer(PDF/56KB)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group