Animal Emergency Hospital : DeLand Breaks Ground on New State of the Art 24/7 Facility

On Friday, June 5, 2020, Diane Johnson, DVM, and Tania Marchand, MD, owners of Animal Emergency Hospital Volusia, along with VIPs and guests, broke ground on a new sister facility in DeLand, Florida, located at 2100 E. New York Ave.

The ultra-modern, 7,500 sq. ft. facility is scheduled to open Spring 2021. Initially, pet parents will be able to bring in their pets on a walk-in basis, nights, weekends, and holidays, moving to 24/7 as the hospital grows. Services will include emergency and critical care, advanced diagnostics including digital x-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and fluoroscopy, as well as an onsite intensive care unit (ICU), laboratory, and digital cytology services. Select specialty services by board-certified veterinary specialists will also be available.

The inspiration to create a second hospital was fueled by requests from the region’s primary care veterinarians who need a more convenient and reliable resource for their patients in need of emergency services.

“We want every pet to have access to quality veterinary emergency services. We chose DeLand because we know that the area is growing and currently underserved,” said Diane Johnson, DVM. “Our philosophy of practice has been to care for each pet and family as individuals, offering them the most appropriate treatment for their situation. We do this by having an amazing team and staying on top of advancements in medicine, technology, and communication systems. We intend to not only be contributing members of our new community, but also provide jobs and resources for those who love animals as we do.”

Community VIPs in attendance to break ground included:

Robert F. Apgar, Mayor, City of DeLand

Jason D. Umberger, Chief of Police, City of DeLand

Todd B. Allen, Fire Chief, City of DeLand

Officer Tim Jackson, and his K9 ‘Alan,’ Daytona Beach Police Department

Jennifer Green, DVM, Veterinary Services Director, Halifax Humane Society

Construction progress can be followed at animalervolusia.com/about-us/deland-hospital-construction/

About Animal Emergency Hospital Volusia (AEHV)

Serving all of Volusia and Flagler Counties, AEHV provides veterinary emergency and critical care services 24/7. The 7,500 square foot hospital utilizes digital x-ray, ultrasound, in-house STAT laboratory, modern surgical suites, and a spacious intensive care unit to treat patients. For additional information, contact Sunni Willis, CVT, Human Resources, at 386-252-0206 or visit animalervolusia.com.

