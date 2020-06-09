Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Animal Emergency Hospital : DeLand Breaks Ground on New State of the Art 24/7 Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 06:02am EDT

On Friday, June 5, 2020, Diane Johnson, DVM, and Tania Marchand, MD, owners of Animal Emergency Hospital Volusia, along with VIPs and guests, broke ground on a new sister facility in DeLand, Florida, located at 2100 E. New York Ave.

The ultra-modern, 7,500 sq. ft. facility is scheduled to open Spring 2021. Initially, pet parents will be able to bring in their pets on a walk-in basis, nights, weekends, and holidays, moving to 24/7 as the hospital grows. Services will include emergency and critical care, advanced diagnostics including digital x-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and fluoroscopy, as well as an onsite intensive care unit (ICU), laboratory, and digital cytology services. Select specialty services by board-certified veterinary specialists will also be available.

The inspiration to create a second hospital was fueled by requests from the region’s primary care veterinarians who need a more convenient and reliable resource for their patients in need of emergency services.

“We want every pet to have access to quality veterinary emergency services. We chose DeLand because we know that the area is growing and currently underserved,” said Diane Johnson, DVM. “Our philosophy of practice has been to care for each pet and family as individuals, offering them the most appropriate treatment for their situation. We do this by having an amazing team and staying on top of advancements in medicine, technology, and communication systems. We intend to not only be contributing members of our new community, but also provide jobs and resources for those who love animals as we do.”

Community VIPs in attendance to break ground included:

  • Robert F. Apgar, Mayor, City of DeLand
  • Jason D. Umberger, Chief of Police, City of DeLand
  • Todd B. Allen, Fire Chief, City of DeLand
  • Officer Tim Jackson, and his K9 ‘Alan,’ Daytona Beach Police Department
  • Jennifer Green, DVM, Veterinary Services Director, Halifax Humane Society

Construction progress can be followed at animalervolusia.com/about-us/deland-hospital-construction/

About Animal Emergency Hospital Volusia (AEHV)

Serving all of Volusia and Flagler Counties, AEHV provides veterinary emergency and critical care services 24/7. The 7,500 square foot hospital utilizes digital x-ray, ultrasound, in-house STAT laboratory, modern surgical suites, and a spacious intensive care unit to treat patients. For additional information, contact Sunni Willis, CVT, Human Resources, at 386-252-0206 or visit animalervolusia.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aRegistered Dietitian Maggie Michalczyk Highlights the Power of Honey with New Recipes
PR
06:13aResults of Auctions State Development Loans of 11 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result
PU
06:13aNew Oil Minister confirms Iraq's full commitment to OPEC and non-OPEC decisions
PU
06:13aIQVIA HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aPG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aCONN'S : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11aANTHEM, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
2France presents aid package to 'save' aerospace industry
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen Cuts CEO's Responsibility -- WSJ
5NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group