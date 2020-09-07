Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Animal Feed Market 2020 - 2024: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., and Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc will emerge as major animal feed market participants during 2020-2024.

The animal feed market is expected to grow by USD 92.79 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the animal feed market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005043/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The animal feed market will witness Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery and Renew phases. Download free report sample

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/ animal feed market-industry-analysis

Animal Feed Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Animal Feed is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Poultry
    • Swine
    • Ruminant
    • Aquaculture
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

The animal feed market is driven by increasing number of product launches and will witness a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of animal feed market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40063

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aACCESS BANK : Court Orders Access Bank to Pay N5m to Customer - Declares PND Order Illegal
AQ
10:06aBANK OF AFRICA : Nigerian Banks Debut Quick Response Code Payment in Ghana
AQ
10:06aAXIATA : 9Mobile Gets New Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
10:05aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Jessie Jordan Named New Morning Co-host at WJBR-FM in Wilmington
PU
10:05aEUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE S A : - 27 C.S.R. Actions in the H1 2020
PU
10:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:03aPlatinum Group Metals Ltd. Enters Into At-The-Market Offering Sales Agreement
AQ
10:03aREDSTAR GOLD : Announces Stock Option Grant
AQ
10:03aSYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : - Publication of Updated Corporate Investor Presentation
AQ
10:03aSYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : Award of Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group