Animal Life Sciences Announces Positive Results In Preliminary Brain Cancer Study For The Treatment Of Dogs

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Life Sciences, Inc. ("ALS" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical and nutritional development company focused on improving the health of pets through both nutritional and pharmaceutical applications, is pleased to announce that a comparative oncology trial that is being conducted by Drs. John Rossmeisl at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and Dr. Waldemar Debinski at Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center using ALS101, a combination of two brain cancer drug candidates ALS licensed for use in animals, is showing promise in dogs suffering from spontaneous malignant gliomas, including glioblastoma (GBM), the most aggressive type of brain cancer.

Dr. Rossmeisl publicly commented on the ongoing trial and based on his comments, they've seen responses (regression of tumor) in a significant population of dogs treated in a formal Phase I clinical trial and while the tumor did not quite disappear, in some case it shrank more than 95 percent and the animals lived longer. Dr. Rossmeisl commented, "Since the drug only attacks cancer cells, even if it comes in contact with normal brain cells, it doesn't do anything to them... therefore, it should be very, very safe."

Dr. Rossmeisl noted in his public comments that the comparative trials conducted using ALS101 are not being used on experimental dogs, but on dogs that have already been diagnosed with spontaneous glioblastoma and without treatment, they would die.

Glioblastoma is the type of brain cancer that led to the death of Senator Ted Kennedy, Vice President Joe Biden's son Beau and Senator John McCain, as well as many others. Currently and there is no proven cure for this deadly disease.

Malignant gliomas, such as GBM, are almost always fatal, where the average patient survives only 14 to 16 months after diagnosis. Dogs suffer from these same types of aggressive tumors and treatment options, much like humans, are extremely limited.

"The reported findings shine a ray of light for dogs suffering from this incurable and aggressive disease. Our closest friends deserve the same type of research that goes into human clinical trials and with this positive news on ALS101, we are extremely excited about what this could possibly mean as trials continue to progress," said Terry Tognietti, Animal Life Sciences Chief Executive Officer.

"When you think about the scientific breakthroughs that we've seen in humans to fight some of the most aggressive cancers, it's extremely impressive. Unfortunately, this progress hasn't necessarily transferred over into veterinary medicine and this innovation gap between human science and veterinary medicine was the primary reason Animal Life Sciences was founded. Our licensed technologies were discovered and developed by leading scientists, clinicians and executives with decades of experience in drug discovery and medical research and we look forward to further developing our drug candidate portfolio."

ALS did not participate in the trials discussed above and were solely conducted by Drs. John Rossmeisl and Waldemar Debinski.

In order to further its business strategy, ALS has filed a Form C with the SEC for an offering of its securities through an online portal operated by Republic, a New York based crowd investment platform. For additional information regarding the ALS offering, please access the following link on the Republic website.

https://republic.co/animal-life-sciences

About Animal Life Sciences, Inc.

ALS is a private pharmaceutical and nutritional development company with a two-pronged business strategy to improve pet health, capitalizing on licensed, proprietary human research, testing and drug development targeting common diseases from some of the most prominent research institutions in the world. On the pharmaceutical side, ALS has licensed cancer related drugs from biotech companies in various stages of FDA approval for exclusive marketing for pets. On the nutrition side, ALS will be using this scientific approach for entering the pet food market with a natural, healthy launch into the food/snack/supplement categories.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of ALS101 to show efficacy in larger trials. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although ALS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ALS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. ALS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Animal Life Sciences, Inc.