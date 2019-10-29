Log in
Animal Ortho Care : Debuts New Dog Orthopedic Support Line

10/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Ortho Care (AOC) is pleased to introduce a new line of orthopedic support products for dogs, called EMbrace.

The company currently offers a selection of in-stock and made-to-order custom braces for dogs. This new collection of bracing products is remarkable, because they can be used as orthopedic stabilization supports or be paired with the company's latest advancements in pain management. AOC's pain relieving technology uses Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy (EM), and is marketed as the EMpower device. AOC's EMbrace line treats carpal, knee, hock, and paw medical conditions.

"While the EMbrace Support products are not as rigid as our custom or Ready-To-Fit braces, they do offer substantial stabilization using removable rigid inserts. We wanted to give pet owners the option to help treat an injury right when it happens, so rigid metal inserts are included with each product. For pet owners who want to help treat their aging dog and manage chronic conditions like arthritis, the metal inserts can be removed, " said AOC's CEO, Fariborz Boor Boor.

The EMbrace Orthopedic Supports are attractively priced between $75 to $245 and compliment the company's existing portfolio of pet rehabilitation devices, focusing on injury care, degenerative disease prevention, and non-pharmaceutical pain management.  "Since orthotic bracing is new to the veterinary care field, there is some hesitation in using braces for treating canine orthopedic conditions. However, when a human patient has a torn ACL, bracing is one of the top recommended treatments to prevent further damage. We are working on changing this mindset in the veterinary space," Fariborz shared.

ANIMAL ORTHO CARE

Animal Ortho Care (AOC) is an innovative and fast growing veterinary medical company specializing in bracing and pain management. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life for animals. Since the company was founded in 2005, AOC has helped treat over 20,000 animals. In addition the company is focused on developing technologically advanced veterinary products which have an immediate impact in the veterinary medical field and animal rehabilitation.  To learn more, visit: www.aocpet.com

CONTACT:
Aneeta Babulal
media@aocpet.com
www.aocpet.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-ortho-care-debuts-new-dog-orthopedic-support-line-300946872.html

SOURCE Animal Ortho Care


© PRNewswire 2019
