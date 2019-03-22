Log in
Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service : APHIS Seeks Comment on the Importation of Fresh Jujube Fruit from China into the Continental United States

03/22/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Washington, D.C., March 22, 2019- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has prepared and is accepting comments on a pest risk analysis regarding the importation of fresh jujube fruit from China into the continental United States. After thorough analysis, APHIS scientists determined jujube can be safely imported under a systems approach to protect against the introduction of plant pests.

A systems approach is a series of measures taken by growers, packers, and shippers that, in combination, minimize pest risks prior to importation into the United States. In this case, the systems approach includes place of origin restrictions, pest-free areas of production, fruit fly trapping and management, registration of places of production and packinghouses, and importation of commercial shipments only. A phytosanitarycertificate with an additional declaration stating these conditions have been met must also accompany each shipment.

APHIS will carefully consider all comments received by May 25, 2019. This notice may be viewed in today's Federal Register at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/03/25/2019-05566/importation-of-fresh-jujube-fruit-from-china-into-the-continental-united-states. Beginning March 25, 2019members of the public will be able to submit comments at http://www.regulations.gov/#!docketDetail;D=APHIS-2018-0004. After reviewing all comments, APHIS will announce its final decision in a subsequent notice in the Federal Register.

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:44:07 UTC
