Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service : USDA Adds Bulgaria to the List of Regions Affected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

Last Modified: Jul 8, 2019

The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has added Bulgaria to the list of regions we consider to be affected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

Bulgaria confirmed an HPAI occurrence on October 17, 2017 and reported it to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on October 22, 2017. APHIS immediately issued an import alert restricting imports of poultry and poultry products from Bulgaria to help prevent HPAI from entering the United States. On October 26, 2017, APHIS added Bulgaria to a list of regions under temporary restriction. With the publication of this notice, we are informing the public that Bulgaria has been removed from the list of regions under temporary restriction and added to the list of regions APHIS considers affected with HPAI on October 3, 2018.

HPAI is a highly contagious avian virus and often fatal to chickens. Rapid response to any HPAI detection to contain and eradicate the disease is crucial to protecting the U.S. poultry industry.

The documents are available for review here

