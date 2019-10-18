Log in
Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service : USDA Issues Notice of Decision to Authorize the Importation of Fresh Guava Fruit from Taiwan into the Continental United States

10/18/2019 | 09:00am EDT

Last Modified: Oct 18, 2019

Washington, D.C., October 17, 2019 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is advising the public of its decision to authorize the importation of fresh guava fruit from Taiwan into the continental United States.

On December 14, 2018, APHIS published a pest risk assessment and risk management document for review and comment. The pest risk assessment identified pests of quarantine significance to the United States, and the risk mitigation document outlined measures to mitigate the pest risks associated with importing fresh guava fruit from Taiwan. After reviewing comments received during the 60-day comment period, we determined that the phytosanitary measures outlined in the risk mitigation document will minimize the risk of introducing plant pests, including the pathogen Phyllostica psidiicola, into the United States.

Publishing the final notice is one of several steps that must be completed before Taiwan may begin shipping fresh guava fruit to the United States. APHIS and its Taiwanese counterparts must now finalize the operational workplan and implement the conditions Taiwan must meet for every U.S.-bound guava shipment. APHIS will not issue import permits for fresh guava fruit from Taiwan until these steps are completed.

Disclaimer

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 12:59:02 UTC
