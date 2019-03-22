Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service : USDA Shifts Emergency Funds to Address Virulent Newcastle Disease in California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

Secretary Perdue is making available an additional$45 million to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and its partners to address the ongoing virulent Newcastle disease (vND) outbreak in southern California. This funding will allow APHIS and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to strengthen their joint efforts to stop the spread of this disease and prevent it from affecting additional commercial flocks. vNDhas been confirmed in more than 435 backyard flocks since May 2018. It was also confirmed in four commercial flocks in December 2018 and January 2019.

'Virulent Newcastle disease is a serious concern for our nation's poultry industry and we need to step up our response in order to keep this disease out of additional commercial flocks,' said Greg Ibach, USDA Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.  'At this point, the trade impacts of this outbreak are minimal because APHIS has negotiated agreements with many countries to promote the principle of regionalization, or limiting trade restrictions to areas affected by outbreaks rather than entire States or the entire country.  However, if vND were to spread into additional commercial flocks - in California or other states - the impacts could increase substantially.'

'I want to thank Secretary Perdue and USDA for making additional resources available to fight this highly-contagious poultry disease,' said Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture. 'The strong partnership between USDA and CDFA, local government, industryand homeowners is the united stand we need.   With everyone's full effort we can eradicate this disease, just like we did in 2003.'

It is vital that USDA and CDFA put more responders on the ground to increase surveillance and detection in backyard flocks; ensure rapid euthanasia of likely-exposed birds; implement wider mandatory surveillance on commercial farms and help ensure that they are enhancing biosecurity in light of the increased threat; and increase outreach to backyard flock owners.

USDA will also work with CDFA on several steps to strengthen the response and prevent additional disease spread. These include:

  • ensuring any poultry, poultry products and poultry materials that move out of affected areas will be done with a permit;
  • enforcing the quarantines and mandatory fallow periods for backyard locations to ensure the disease is eliminated before new birds are allowed onsite; and
  • rapid euthanasia of likely-exposed birds.

The $45 million USDA will use for these efforts is being reallocated from emergency funds transferred to USDA, but not used during the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak response in 2014-2015. USDA will routinely reassess this plan and readjust tactics as needed. The goal remains to rid southern California of vND, while protecting the rest of the country's poultryfrom the disease.

Disclaimer

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 22:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : China pushes back against U.S. demands in trade talks
PU
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
07:45pPATRICK J  TOOMEY : Bipartisan Toomey-Led Effort Seeks Answers on Possible Tariffs for Foreign Autos
PU
07:45pELIOT ENGEL : Engel Statement on North Korea Sanctions
PU
07:25pTrump taps a strident Powell critic for spot on Fed board
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pCDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION : Final Update About an Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Linked to Ground Beef
PU
07:10pMexican President Urges Banks to Lower Fees Through Competition
DJ
06:55pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Supports Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages..
2PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection
3CBS CORPORATION : Viacom, AT&T negotiations weigh on possible CBS tie-up - sources
4CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY : PROFIT WARNING
5SQUARE : 4 Steps for Launching Your Facebook Business Page

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.