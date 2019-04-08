Log in
AnitaB.org : Hosts Women & Allies Lounge at ASU-GSV Summit

04/08/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

Global nonprofit AnitaB.org will host a Women & Allies Lounge at ASU-GSV Summit in San Diego, California April 8-10, 2019.

The Women & Allies Lounge serves as a space for event attendees to meet, connect, and learn through a variety of facilitated sessions. Attendees can visit the Women & Allies Lounge to take advantage of resources made available 24/7 by AnitaB.org and its partners, or simply find space to relax, recharge (literally and figuratively), and connect.

Featured sessions will include a Conversation on Women in Tech with AnitaB.org, Monday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Join Ruthe Farmer, Chief Evangelist for CSforAll, as she hosts a fireside chat with Brenda Darden Wilkerson, CEO of AnitaB.org; Rose Robinson, Women in Tech Evangelist for AnitaB.org; and Mary Kempski, CIO of AnitaB.org about plans to serve and support all technical women 365 days a year toward an ambitious goal of 50-50 gender parity by 2025.

Other facilitated sessions will include Allies & Mentors: Addressing Bias, Changing Culture, and Building Systems of Inclusion; Virtual Reality Workshop on Gender Equity and Unconscious Bias; and Mindfulness and Wellness Workshop: Mindfulness for Leadership. Attendees can also take advantage of opportunities to learn the basics of coding and computer science from a group of local youth computer scientists.

AnitaB.org invites those attending the ASU-GSV conference to come by the lounge located at Promenade A/B to view the full schedule of featured sessions.

ASU-GSV Summit is put on as a joint event between Arizona State University and GSV, a family of connected businesses focused on three complementary disciplines: Investments, Strategic Services, and Media. The event which has been going on for 10 years has drawn 5,000 attendees, 1,000 speakers from over 45 countries.

About AnitaB.org

AnitaB.org is a nonprofit social enterprise committed to increasing the representation of women technologists in the global workforce. AnitaB.org engages with tens of thousands of women and leading organizations around the world to build diverse and inclusive workplace cultures. Founded in 1997 by our namesake, computer science visionary Anita Borg, our organization works toward a future where the teams that create technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. Follow AnitaB.org on Twitter and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
