AnitaB.org : Hosts Women & Allies Lounge at ASU-GSV Summit

Global nonprofit AnitaB.org
will host a Women & Allies Lounge at ASU-GSV
Summit in San Diego, California April 8-10, 2019.
The Women & Allies Lounge serves as a space for event attendees to meet,
connect, and learn through a variety of facilitated sessions. Attendees
can visit the Women & Allies Lounge to take advantage of resources made
available 24/7 by AnitaB.org and its partners, or simply find space to
relax, recharge (literally and figuratively), and connect.
Featured sessions will include a Conversation on Women in Tech with
AnitaB.org, Monday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Join Ruthe Farmer,
Chief Evangelist for CSforAll, as she hosts a fireside chat with Brenda
Darden Wilkerson, CEO of AnitaB.org; Rose Robinson, Women in Tech
Evangelist for AnitaB.org; and Mary Kempski, CIO of AnitaB.org about
plans to serve and support all technical women 365 days a year toward an
ambitious goal of 50-50 gender parity by 2025.
Other facilitated sessions will include Allies & Mentors: Addressing
Bias, Changing Culture, and Building Systems of Inclusion; Virtual
Reality Workshop on Gender Equity and Unconscious Bias; and Mindfulness
and Wellness Workshop: Mindfulness for Leadership. Attendees can
also take advantage of opportunities to learn the basics of coding and
computer science from a group of local youth computer scientists.
AnitaB.org invites those attending the ASU-GSV conference to come by the
lounge located at Promenade A/B to view the full schedule of featured
sessions.
ASU-GSV Summit is put on as a joint event between Arizona State
University and GSV, a family of connected businesses focused on three
complementary disciplines: Investments, Strategic Services, and Media.
The event which has been going on for 10 years has drawn 5,000
attendees, 1,000 speakers from over 45 countries.
About AnitaB.org
AnitaB.org is a nonprofit social enterprise committed to increasing the
representation of women technologists in the global workforce.
AnitaB.org engages with tens of thousands of women and leading
organizations around the world to build diverse and inclusive workplace
cultures. Founded in 1997 by our namesake, computer science visionary
Anita Borg, our organization works toward a future where the teams that
create technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build
AnitaB.org on Twitter and
like us on Facebook.
