AnitaB.org : Opens Call for Participation and Scholarship Applications for Hopperx1 London

Global nonprofit AnitaB.org
announces the Call
for Participation and scholarship applications are now open for
the Hopperx1
London event which will take place in London on June 14, 2019.
Hopperx1 London is modeled after the AnitaB.org Grace
Hopper Celebration. The event brings together women technologists –
along with leading companies from industry, academia, and research – to
build relationships, learn, and advance their careers.
“Hopperx1 London aims to strengthen the collective, diverse voices of
women technologists and showcase women innovators in the region,” said
Liza Layne, Lead Business Systems Manager – Data, Analytics and
Enterprise Systems, Eurostar and Community Leader, AnitaB.org London.
“This event raises the profile of all women in technology, encourages
young women to consider careers in tech, gives companies the venue to
showcase their diversity, equity, and inclusion credentials, and serves
as a resource to recruit for diversity.”
“We are delighted to be back in London for Hopperx1,” said Brenda Darden
Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. “It’s inspiring to see this
community come together to ensure inclusion, pay parity, and opportunity
parity are core pillars supporting women in tech. Hopperx1 London will
celebrate the wealth of talent here in the region and showcase the
incredible innovation female technologists bring to this community.”
The one-day event will include presentations, panels, workshops, and
posters. AnitaB.org is specifically looking for speakers in the
following areas:
-
Career - Provides a platform for attendees to learn and discuss a wide
variety of topics to help support one another and advance their
careers.
-
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Specific sessions will
cover various aspects of Data Engineering & Infrastructure, Data
Analysis & Modeling, and AI.
-
Emerging Technologies - Provides researchers and practitioners the
opportunity to discuss the latest trends, technical innovations,
research papers, and new applications related to emerging technologies
such as quantum computing and blockchain.
To submit a speaker on a different topic, please review the speaker
submission requirements and step-by-step guide. Submissions close on
April 12 at 5 p.m. GMT.
Hopperx1 London scholarships will provide funds for undergraduate
students and graduate students to attend the event. Learn more about our
Scholarships program here.
Applications close on April 12 at 5 p.m. GMT.
Registration opens in May 2019. For more information on sponsorships,
please email businessdevelopment@anitab.org.
About AnitaB.org
AnitaB.org is a nonprofit social enterprise committed to increasing the
representation of women technologists in the global workforce.
AnitaB.org engages with tens of thousands of women and leading
organizations around the world to build diverse and inclusive workplace
cultures. Founded in 1997 by our namesake, computer science visionary
Anita Borg, our organization works toward a future where the teams that
create technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build
Follow AnitaB.org on Twitter
Like us on Facebook.
