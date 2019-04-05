AnitaB.org : Opens Call for Participation and Scholarship Applications for Hopperx1 London

Global nonprofit AnitaB.org announces the Call for Participation and scholarship applications are now open for the Hopperx1 London event which will take place in London on June 14, 2019.

Hopperx1 London is modeled after the AnitaB.org Grace Hopper Celebration. The event brings together women technologists – along with leading companies from industry, academia, and research – to build relationships, learn, and advance their careers.

“Hopperx1 London aims to strengthen the collective, diverse voices of women technologists and showcase women innovators in the region,” said Liza Layne, Lead Business Systems Manager – Data, Analytics and Enterprise Systems, Eurostar and Community Leader, AnitaB.org London. “This event raises the profile of all women in technology, encourages young women to consider careers in tech, gives companies the venue to showcase their diversity, equity, and inclusion credentials, and serves as a resource to recruit for diversity.”

“We are delighted to be back in London for Hopperx1,” said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. “It’s inspiring to see this community come together to ensure inclusion, pay parity, and opportunity parity are core pillars supporting women in tech. Hopperx1 London will celebrate the wealth of talent here in the region and showcase the incredible innovation female technologists bring to this community.”

The one-day event will include presentations, panels, workshops, and posters. AnitaB.org is specifically looking for speakers in the following areas:

Career - Provides a platform for attendees to learn and discuss a wide variety of topics to help support one another and advance their careers.

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Specific sessions will cover various aspects of Data Engineering & Infrastructure, Data Analysis & Modeling, and AI.

Emerging Technologies - Provides researchers and practitioners the opportunity to discuss the latest trends, technical innovations, research papers, and new applications related to emerging technologies such as quantum computing and blockchain.

To submit a speaker on a different topic, please review the speaker submission requirements and step-by-step guide. Submissions close on April 12 at 5 p.m. GMT.

Hopperx1 London scholarships will provide funds for undergraduate students and graduate students to attend the event. Learn more about our Scholarships program here. Applications close on April 12 at 5 p.m. GMT.

Registration opens in May 2019. For more information on sponsorships, please email businessdevelopment@anitab.org.

About AnitaB.org

AnitaB.org is a nonprofit social enterprise committed to increasing the representation of women technologists in the global workforce. AnitaB.org engages with tens of thousands of women and leading organizations around the world to build diverse and inclusive workplace cultures. Founded in 1997 by our namesake, computer science visionary Anita Borg, our organization works toward a future where the teams that create technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. Follow AnitaB.org on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005059/en/