Anixa Biosciences : Current report filing Related Documents EX-99.1

Anixa Biosciences : Current report filing

05/23/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is the form of presentation that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. used in connection with its presentation at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on May 23, 2019.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Corporate Presentation

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: May 23, 2019

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

By:

/s/ Amit Kumar

Name: Dr. Amit Kumar

Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Anixa Biosciences Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 16:07:03 UTC
