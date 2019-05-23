|
Anixa Biosciences : Investor Presentation
05/23/2019 | 12:09pm EDT
May 2019
NASDAQ:ANIX
Amit Kumar, Ph.D.
Chairman and CEO
ak@anixa.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa Biosciences' current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein.
2
NASDAQ: ANIX
Anixa Corporate Background
|
General & Financial
|
Strategy
|
• NASDAQ: ANIX
|
• Invent/in-license technology platforms
|
• Bay Area, CA Biotech
|
• Develop technology with partners
|
•More than 1 year of cash
|
• Leverage existing infrastructure of partner
|
•No debt
|
• Low cash burn
|
• Headcount: 6 Full-time
|
• Sell, license or commercialize products
|
• Two high value programs
|
*Low cost effective business model*
Key Collaborators
US. Department of
Veterans Affairs
3
NASDAQ: ANIX
Dynamic
Interaction
Between
Tumors and the Immune System
CAR-T: Cancer Immunotherapy Program
-
Chimeric Endocrine ReceptorT-Cell(CER-T) technology: A new type of CAR-T
oWorldwide license
oFirst indication - ovarian cancer
oPlatform for multiple cancer indications
oMoffitt Cancer Center collaboration for IND and clinical trial
Liquid Biopsy
-
Non-invasive,inexpensive, rapid
-
Measure immune system (white blood cells)
-
Artificial intelligence for analysis
-
Early cancer detection focus
Therapeutic Program
-
-
Ovarian cancer
-
Platform for other tumor indications
5
NASDAQ: ANIX
CAR-T Process
6
NASDAQ: ANIX
CAR-T Technology : Background & Opportunity
CAR- Technology has made great inroads in B-Cell cancers
-
Durable responses(50-80% of patients)
-
Multibillion dollar valuations and big pharma dealsoNovartis - First approved product by FDA
oKymriah for ALL- Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
oSecond approval for DLBCL-Diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma oKITE - $12BB acquisition by GILD
oJUNO - $9BB acquisition by CELG
oMany other CAR-T companies have large valuations
Our Opportunity
-
ConventionalCAR-T has notworked clinically in solid tumors.
MAGIC BULLET à Anixa has a unique approach to making CAR-T work for solid tumors using its CAR-T platform, which may work in multiple tumors
7
NASDAQ: ANIX
Anixa's Unique CER-T :Approach for Solid Tumors
Chimeric Endocrine Receptor T-Cell
Cancerous
B-cell
scFv-antibody fragment engineered into T-cell
T-Cell
engineered to recognize and kill cells with CD-19proteinon surface
CD19 protein
(antigen)
FSH
Follicle
Stimulating
Hormone
Ovarian
Cell
T-Cell
engineered with FSH to recognize and kill cells with FSHR proteinon surface
FSHR protein
("Antigen") - found
only on ovarian cells
|
Novartis, JUNO, KITE and others
|
|
Anixa's CAR-T Program for Ovarian Cancer
|
working on B-Cell cancers
|
|
FSHR- Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor
8
NASDAQ: ANIX
FSHR ONLYExpressed in
Ovaries and Testis (in healthy humans)
•However, FSHR expressed on the blood vessels of many TUMORS.
Only in Fetal Thymus
•Therefore, this therapy will be anti-angiogenic for many types of cancer, enabling a portfolio of therapies for multiple cancers.
Source:Perales-Puchalt et al. "Follicle-stimulating hormone receptor is expressed by most ovarian cancers subtypes and is a safe and effective immunotherapeutic target." Clinical Cancer Research. 2017.
9
NASDAQ: ANIX
Pre-Clinical Data
FSH-Targeted chimeric receptors re-direct primary human T cells against FSHR+ ovarian cancer cells
Hinge
FSH CG
beta alpha
TM
Co-stimulatory
4-1BB
CD3 zeta
T cell
Ovarian Cancer
Source:Perales-Puchalt et al. "Follicle-stimulating hormone receptor is expressed by
most ovarian cancers subtypes and is a safe and effective immunotherapeutic target."Breast CancerClinical Cancer Research. 2017.
NASDAQ: ANIX
FSH-re-directed mouse T cells effectively target FSHR+ tumors in vivo
N=15 mice/group
3 independent experiments
10
Summary of Data on Anixa's CAR-T
-
Published:Clinical Cancer Research, 23(2)January 15, 2017, 441-453
-
Tested HumanCAR-T in immunocompromised mice against human Ovarian Cancer
-
Tested MurineCAR-T in immunocompetent mice with murine ovarian cancer
-
Tested HumanCAR-T in immunocompromised mice against implanted Breast Cancer (proof of concept)
-
Clinical Trial: HumanCAR-T against Human Ovarian Cancer
If our CAR-T works in human ovarian cancer, it could be a billion dollar asset. If it also works on other cancers, it could be a multi-billion dollar asset
11
NASDAQ: ANIX
Our Magic Bullet
-
Many tumors have blood vessels where FSHR is expressed even though healthy tissue does not show such expression
-
Physiologically, FSHR must be helpful in enabling tumors to create vasculature
-
-
Outside of the tumor margin, FSHR on blood vessels disappears
-
Our FSHR targetedCAR-T may destroy tumor vasculature and starve or shrink the tumor
-
CAR-Tmediated cell death may be more powerful than other anti- angiogenesis drugs
-
Firstanti-angiogenicCAR-T drug
-
TheCAR-T cells may not be susceptible to the highly suppressive TME
-
As theCAR-T cells are destroying vasculature, they make it more leaky, enabling simultaneous, localized delivery of other agents including chemotherapy
-
Anti-angiogenesisdrugs are a multi-billion dollar class of drugs, with Avastin the leader with 2017 sales of $7 BB
NASDAQ: ANIX
Angiogenesis Tumors induce rapid blood vessel growth to nourish themselves
These blood vessels are positive for FSHR
Tumors expressing FSHR on vasculature:
Lung, Breast, Prostate, Colon, Head & Neck, Pancreas, Liver, Renal, Ovarian, and others
12
Our CAR-T Program
Clinical Cancer Research, 23(2)January 15, 2017, 441-453
-
Exclusive World Wide License from The Wistar Institute
-
Pre-INDwork at Moffitt Cancer Center lead by highly experienced team
-
Cost forPre-IND work is about $1.1 MM
-
Clinical Trial
-
-
Single Site, Open Label,Dose-Escalation Trial
-
-
Moffitt Cancer Center
-
Safety focused trial with window to efficacy
-
Pre-INDMeeting with FDA occurred in October 2018
-
Anticipate IND Filing end of 2019
-
Clinical Trial to Commence 2019/20
-
Estimated Cost for Phase 1 is less than $2 MM
WE BELIEVE OUR CAR-T WILL WORK IN SOLID TUMORS, ESPECIALLY OVARIAN CANCER, WHILE OTHERS HAVE FAILED
-
FSHR- UNIQUE TARGET
-
FSH- NATURAL LIGAND- NOT SYNTHETIC
-
ANTI-ANGIOGENICSYNERGY
Diagnostic Program
-
-
Prostate and breast cancer
-
Platform for other tumor indications
14
NASDAQ: ANIX
Early Cancer Detection - Liquid Biopsy
Anixa is developing a blood test for early cancer detection called Cchek™
Goal: To determine a patient's cancer status from a simple blood draw without a biopsy
15
NASDAQ: ANIX
Competing Liquid Biopsy Approaches
-
Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)
-
Circulating tumor Cells (CTCs)
-
Circulating tumor Exosomes
-
Other biomarkers coming directly from tumor
All these approaches require the tumor to be large enough to shed these markers into the blood stream
Anixa's Orthogonal Approach:
-
We measure white blood cells to determine if a patient is tumor bearing
-
White Blood Cells make up the human immune system
-
We are letting the immune system amplify and signal to us the presence of a tumor, just like it signals the presence of an infection
16
NASDAQ: ANIX
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Analysis
Neural Network
Normal Patient Samples
Cancer Patient Samples
Patient
Sample
Malignancy
or
Normal
Early Studies: Multiple Cancer Types
(Stages 1- 4)
|
Total Samples:
|
Samples
|
Blind
|
used in
|
Samples
|
248
|
training:
|
Tested:
|
150
|
98
|
Performance
-
Sensitivity: 87% (41 of 47 correct)
-
Specificity: 88% (45 of 51 correct)
|
Multiple Samples
|
Single Sample
|
Breast
|
Prostate
|
Lung
|
Colon
|
Osteosarcoma (bone cancer)
|
Pancreatic
|
Melanoma
|
Ovarian
|
Liver
|
Leiomyosarcoma (cancer of the soft tissue)
|
Bladder
|
Cervical
|
Endometrial
|
Thyroid
|
Liposarcoma (cancer of the connective tissue)
|
Gastric
|
Head &
|
Testicular
|
|
Vulvar
|
|
|
|
Neck
|
|
|
Appendiceal
18
Breast Cancer Screening Study
(Stages 1 and 2)
|
Total
|
Samples
|
Blind
|
used in
|
Samples
|
Samples:
|
training:
|
Tested:
|
179
|
132
|
47
|
NASDAQ: ANIX
Performance
-
Sensitivity: 89% (25 of 28 correct)
-
Specificity: 95% (18 of 19 correct)
19
Prostate Cancer Screening Studies
(Stages 1 -4)
|
Internal Study
|
Samples
|
Blind
|
Total
|
Used in
|
Samples
|
Samples:
|
training:
|
Tested:
|
160100 60
Memorial Sloan Kettering Study
|
Total
|
Samples
|
Blind
|
Samples
|
Samples:
|
in training:
|
Tested:
|
210
|
137
|
73
|
|
NASDAQ: ANIX
Performance
-
Sensitivity: 90% (9 of 10 correct)
-
Specificity: 96% (48 of 50 correct)
Performance
-
Sensitivity: 92% (33 of 36 correct)
-
Specificity: 92% (34 of 37 correct)
20
Anixa's Liquid Biopsy
-
We monitor the patient's white blood cells to detect tumors
-
-
We let the the patients body tell tell us there is a tumor
-
We do NOT measure tumor DNA, Circulating Tumor Cells or Tumor Exosomes
-
We combine Flow Cytometry and Artificial intelligence to perform the analysis
-
May work for all cancers
-
Rapid turnaround time
-
Cost to run test is less than $100
Anticipate Launching Prostate Test in Q3-2019
Long Term Vision- Pan Cancer Screening Test
2121
NASDAQ: ANIX
Anixa's Value-Creating,Near-Term Milestones
|
Therapeutic Program
|
Corporate Activity
|
•
|
Additional FDA meetings
|
•
|
Investor relations
|
•Filing of IND for clinical trial
|
•Raise visibility, market capitalization
|
•Approval of IND by FDA
|
|
and liquidity
|
•
|
Patient recruitment
|
•
|
Increase institutional ownership
|
•First patient dosed and initiation of clinical trial
|
•Garner additional analyst coverage
|
•Initiate pre-clinical projects on other tumors- Magic
|
•No immediate need to raise capital
|
|
Bullet
|
•If we need to raise capital, a little goes
|
|
|
|
a long way with our low-cost,
|
Diagnostics Program
|
|
leverageable strategy
-
Scientific presentations and publications
-
Additional meetings with FDA
-
Strategic alliances
-
Commercial launch as laboratory developed test in third quarter of 2019
22
NASDAQ: ANIX
Disclaimer
Anixa Biosciences Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 16:07:02 UTC
|
|