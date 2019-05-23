Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anixa Biosciences : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

May 2019

NASDAQ:ANIX

Amit Kumar, Ph.D.

Chairman and CEO

ak@anixa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa Biosciences' current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein.

2

NASDAQ: ANIX

Anixa Corporate Background

General & Financial

Strategy

• NASDAQ: ANIX

• Invent/in-license technology platforms

• Bay Area, CA Biotech

• Develop technology with partners

More than 1 year of cash

• Leverage existing infrastructure of partner

No debt

• Low cash burn

• Headcount: 6 Full-time

• Sell, license or commercialize products

• Two high value programs

*Low cost effective business model*

Key Collaborators

US. Department of

Veterans Affairs

3

NASDAQ: ANIX

Two High Value Programs

Dynamic

Interaction

Between

Tumors and the Immune System

CAR-T: Cancer Immunotherapy Program

  • Chimeric Endocrine ReceptorT-Cell(CER-T) technology: A new type of CAR-T
    oWorldwide license
    oFirst indication - ovarian cancer
    oPlatform for multiple cancer indications
    oMoffitt Cancer Center collaboration for IND and clinical trial

Liquid Biopsy

  • Non-invasive,inexpensive, rapid
  • Measure immune system (white blood cells)
  • Artificial intelligence for analysis
  • Early cancer detection focus

4

NASDAQ: ANIX

Therapeutic Program

  • CAR-TTechnology
    1. Ovarian cancer
  • Platform for other tumor indications

5

NASDAQ: ANIX

CAR-T Process

6

NASDAQ: ANIX

CAR-T Technology : Background & Opportunity

CAR- Technology has made great inroads in B-Cell cancers

  • Durable responses(50-80% of patients)
  • Multibillion dollar valuations and big pharma dealsoNovartis - First approved product by FDA
    oKymriah for ALL- Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
    oSecond approval for DLBCL-Diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma oKITE - $12BB acquisition by GILD
    oJUNO - $9BB acquisition by CELG
    oMany other CAR-T companies have large valuations

Our Opportunity

  • ConventionalCAR-T has notworked clinically in solid tumors.

MAGIC BULLET à Anixa has a unique approach to making CAR-T work for solid tumors using its CAR-T platform, which may work in multiple tumors

7

NASDAQ: ANIX

Anixa's Unique CER-T :Approach for Solid Tumors

Chimeric Endocrine Receptor T-Cell

Cancerous

B-cell

scFv-antibody fragment engineered into T-cell

T-Cell

engineered to recognize and kill cells with CD-19proteinon surface

CD19 protein

(antigen)

FSH

Follicle

Stimulating

Hormone

Ovarian

Cell

T-Cell

engineered with FSH to recognize and kill cells with FSHR proteinon surface

FSHR protein

("Antigen") - found

only on ovarian cells

Novartis, JUNO, KITE and others

Anixa's CAR-T Program for Ovarian Cancer

working on B-Cell cancers

FSHR- Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor

8

NASDAQ: ANIX

FSHR ONLYExpressed in

Ovaries and Testis (in healthy humans)

However, FSHR expressed on the blood vessels of many TUMORS.

Only in Fetal Thymus

Therefore, this therapy will be anti-angiogenic for many types of cancer, enabling a portfolio of therapies for multiple cancers.

Source:Perales-Puchalt et al. "Follicle-stimulating hormone receptor is expressed by most ovarian cancers subtypes and is a safe and effective immunotherapeutic target." Clinical Cancer Research. 2017.

9

NASDAQ: ANIX

Pre-Clinical Data

FSH-Targeted chimeric receptors re-direct primary human T cells against FSHR+ ovarian cancer cells

Hinge

FSH CG

beta alpha

TM

Co-stimulatory

4-1BB

CD3 zeta

T cell

Ovarian Cancer

Source:Perales-Puchalt et al. "Follicle-stimulating hormone receptor is expressed by

most ovarian cancers subtypes and is a safe and effective immunotherapeutic target."Breast CancerClinical Cancer Research. 2017.

NASDAQ: ANIX

FSH-re-directed mouse T cells effectively target FSHR+ tumors in vivo

N=15 mice/group

3 independent experiments

10

Summary of Data on Anixa's CAR-T

  • Published:Clinical Cancer Research, 23(2)January 15, 2017, 441-453
  • Tested HumanCAR-T in immunocompromised mice against human Ovarian Cancer
  • Tested MurineCAR-T in immunocompetent mice with murine ovarian cancer
  • Tested HumanCAR-T in immunocompromised mice against implanted Breast Cancer (proof of concept)
  • Clinical Trial: HumanCAR-T against Human Ovarian Cancer

If our CAR-T works in human ovarian cancer, it could be a billion dollar asset. If it also works on other cancers, it could be a multi-billion dollar asset

11

NASDAQ: ANIX

Our Magic Bullet

  • Many tumors have blood vessels where FSHR is expressed even though healthy tissue does not show such expression
  1. Physiologically, FSHR must be helpful in enabling tumors to create vasculature
    1. Outside of the tumor margin, FSHR on blood vessels disappears
  • Our FSHR targetedCAR-T may destroy tumor vasculature and starve or shrink the tumor
  • CAR-Tmediated cell death may be more powerful than other anti- angiogenesis drugs
  • Firstanti-angiogenicCAR-T drug
  • TheCAR-T cells may not be susceptible to the highly suppressive TME
  • As theCAR-T cells are destroying vasculature, they make it more leaky, enabling simultaneous, localized delivery of other agents including chemotherapy
  • Anti-angiogenesisdrugs are a multi-billion dollar class of drugs, with Avastin the leader with 2017 sales of $7 BB

NASDAQ: ANIX

Angiogenesis Tumors induce rapid blood vessel growth to nourish themselves

These blood vessels are positive for FSHR

Tumors expressing FSHR on vasculature:

Lung, Breast, Prostate, Colon, Head & Neck, Pancreas, Liver, Renal, Ovarian, and others

12

Our CAR-T Program

Clinical Cancer Research, 23(2)January 15, 2017, 441-453

  • Exclusive World Wide License from The Wistar Institute
  • Pre-INDwork at Moffitt Cancer Center lead by highly experienced team
  • Cost forPre-IND work is about $1.1 MM
  • Clinical Trial
    • Single Site, Open Label,Dose-Escalation Trial
      • Moffitt Cancer Center
      • Safety focused trial with window to efficacy
    • Pre-INDMeeting with FDA occurred in October 2018
    • Anticipate IND Filing end of 2019
    • Clinical Trial to Commence 2019/20
    • Estimated Cost for Phase 1 is less than $2 MM

WE BELIEVE OUR CAR-T WILL WORK IN SOLID TUMORS, ESPECIALLY OVARIAN CANCER, WHILE OTHERS HAVE FAILED

  1. FSHR- UNIQUE TARGET
  2. FSH- NATURAL LIGAND- NOT SYNTHETIC
  3. ANTI-ANGIOGENICSYNERGY

13

NASDAQ: ANIX

Diagnostic Program

  • Liquid Biopsy
    1. Prostate and breast cancer
  • Platform for other tumor indications

14

NASDAQ: ANIX

Early Cancer Detection - Liquid Biopsy

Anixa is developing a blood test for early cancer detection called Cchek™

Goal: To determine a patient's cancer status from a simple blood draw without a biopsy

15

NASDAQ: ANIX

Competing Liquid Biopsy Approaches

  • Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)
  • Circulating tumor Cells (CTCs)
  • Circulating tumor Exosomes
  • Other biomarkers coming directly from tumor

All these approaches require the tumor to be large enough to shed these markers into the blood stream

Anixa's Orthogonal Approach:

  • We measure white blood cells to determine if a patient is tumor bearing
  • White Blood Cells make up the human immune system
  • We are letting the immune system amplify and signal to us the presence of a tumor, just like it signals the presence of an infection

16

NASDAQ: ANIX

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Analysis

Training

Calls

Neural Network

Normal Patient Samples

Cancer Patient Samples

Patient

Sample

Malignancy

or

Normal

17

NASDAQ: ANIX

Early Studies: Multiple Cancer Types

(Stages 1- 4)

Total Samples:

Samples

Blind

used in

Samples

248

training:

Tested:

150

98

Performance

  • Sensitivity: 87% (41 of 47 correct)
  • Specificity: 88% (45 of 51 correct)

Tumor Types

NASDAQ: ANIX

Multiple Samples

Single Sample

Breast

Prostate

Lung

Colon

Osteosarcoma (bone cancer)

Pancreatic

Melanoma

Ovarian

Liver

Leiomyosarcoma (cancer of the soft tissue)

Bladder

Cervical

Endometrial

Thyroid

Liposarcoma (cancer of the connective tissue)

Gastric

Head &

Testicular

Vulvar

Neck

Appendiceal

18

Breast Cancer Screening Study

(Stages 1 and 2)

Total

Samples

Blind

used in

Samples

Samples:

training:

Tested:

179

132

47

NASDAQ: ANIX

Performance

  • Sensitivity: 89% (25 of 28 correct)
  • Specificity: 95% (18 of 19 correct)

19

Prostate Cancer Screening Studies

(Stages 1 -4)

Internal Study

Samples

Blind

Total

Used in

Samples

Samples:

training:

Tested:

160100 60

Memorial Sloan Kettering Study

Total

Samples

Blind

Samples

Samples:

in training:

Tested:

210

137

73

NASDAQ: ANIX

Performance

  • Sensitivity: 90% (9 of 10 correct)
  • Specificity: 96% (48 of 50 correct)

Performance

  • Sensitivity: 92% (33 of 36 correct)
  • Specificity: 92% (34 of 37 correct)

20

Anixa's Liquid Biopsy

  • We monitor the patient's white blood cells to detect tumors
    • We let the the patients body tell tell us there is a tumor
    • We do NOT measure tumor DNA, Circulating Tumor Cells or Tumor Exosomes
  • We combine Flow Cytometry and Artificial intelligence to perform the analysis
  • May work for all cancers
  • Rapid turnaround time
  • Cost to run test is less than $100

Anticipate Launching Prostate Test in Q3-2019

Long Term Vision- Pan Cancer Screening Test

2121

NASDAQ: ANIX

Anixa's Value-Creating,Near-Term Milestones

Therapeutic Program

Corporate Activity

Additional FDA meetings

Investor relations

Filing of IND for clinical trial

Raise visibility, market capitalization

Approval of IND by FDA

and liquidity

Patient recruitment

Increase institutional ownership

First patient dosed and initiation of clinical trial

Garner additional analyst coverage

Initiate pre-clinical projects on other tumors- Magic

No immediate need to raise capital

Bullet

If we need to raise capital, a little goes

a long way with our low-cost,

Diagnostics Program

leverageable strategy

  • Scientific presentations and publications
  • Additional meetings with FDA
  • Strategic alliances
  • Commercial launch as laboratory developed test in third quarter of 2019

22

NASDAQ: ANIX

Disclaimer

Anixa Biosciences Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 16:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:26pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022
BU
12:26pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
12:26pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : Announces Closing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027
BU
12:26pINDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Proposes Carlos Crespo as New CEO
DJ
12:25pSEC Sues Alleged Perpetrator of Fraudulent Pyramid Scheme Promising Investors Cryptocurrency Riches
NE
12:23pCD PROJEKT : Current report no. 11/2019
PU
12:23pCD PROJEKT : Current report no. 12/2019
PU
12:23pCD PROJEKT : Current report no. 13/2019
PU
12:23pGLOBALDATA : Comprehensive cover accounted for 42% of UK consumers income protection purchases in 2018
PU
12:23pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Power 98 to host 28 hour broadcast to benefit the salvation army
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : Trade worries, poor data slam European shares
5Oil slumps 5%, U.S. crude at its cheapest since March

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About