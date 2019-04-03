Log in
Anixa Biosciences : Presents Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Detection Data at AACR Annual Meeting

04/03/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on using the body's immune system to fight cancer, presented the latest data from its ongoing study on prostate cancer detection, utilizing Cchek™, its artificial intelligence (AI) driven cancer detection technology, at the 2019 annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR). The meeting was held March 29-April 3, 2019 and was attended by world leading experts across the field of cancer research. Anixa's presentation is available on the Company's website, at: www.anixa.com/cchek/recent-data.

Dr. Amit Kumar, CEO of Anixa, stated, 'We are pleased with the response received on our presentation from the scientific community, and look forward to the impact our technology may have on cancer treatment.'

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, when it is most curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed. It is developing the CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. Anixa also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'likely,' 'will' and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in 'Item 1A - Risk Factors' and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-presents-cchek-prostate-cancer-detection-data-at-aacr-annual-meeting-300824112.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Disclaimer

Anixa Biosciences Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 18:01:03 UTC
