Anixa Biosciences : Registration statement for specified transactions by certain issuers Related Documents EX-4.5 EX-5.1 EX-10.1 EX-23.1

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 6794 11-2622630 (State or other jurisdiction of (Primary Standard Industrial (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Classification Code Number) Identification Number) 3150 Almaden Expressway, Suite 250 San Jose, CA 95118 (408) 708-9808 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Dr. Amit Kumar President and Chief Executive Officer Anixa Biosciences, Inc. 3150 Almaden Expressway, Suite 250 San Jose, CA 95118 (408) 708-9808 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Please send a copy of all communications to: Barry I. Grossman, Esq. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 1345 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10105-0302 (212) 370-1300 Approximate date of commencement proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement. CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

of Securities

to be Registered (1) Amount to be Registered (2) (3) Proposed

Maximum Aggregate

Offering Price

per Security (2) (3) Proposed

Maximum Aggregate

Offering Price (2) (3) Amount of

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share - - - - Preferred Stock, par value $100 per share - - - - Purchase Contracts (5) - - - - Warrants to Purchase common stock, Preferred Stock or other Securities (6) - - - - Subscription Rights to Purchase common stock or Preferred Stock - - - - Depositary Shares - - - - Debt Securities (which may be senior or subordinated, convertible or non-convertible, secured or unsecured) - - - - Units (7) - - - - TOTAL --- - $100,000,000 $12,120

(1) Securities registered hereunder may be sold separately, together or as units with other securities registered hereunder. (2) Not specified as to each class of securities to be registered pursuant to Form S-3 General Instruction II.D. (3) The Registrant is registering an indeterminate aggregate principal amount and number of securities of each identified class of securities up to a proposed aggregate offering price of $100,000,000, which may be offered from time to time in unspecified numbers and at indeterminate prices, and as may be issuable upon conversion, redemption, repurchase, exchange, or exercise of any securities registered hereunder, including under any applicable anti-dilution provisions. In addition, pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the shares being registered hereunder include such indeterminate number of shares of common stock and preferred stock as may be issuable with respect to the shares being registered hereunder as a result of stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions. (4) The registration fee is calculated in accordance with Rule 457(o) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. (5) Includes purchase contracts issuable upon conversion or exchange of securities registered hereunder to the extent any such securities are by their terms convertible into or exchangeable for purchase contracts. Each purchase contract obligates the registrant to sell, and the holder thereof to purchase, an indeterminate number of debt securities, shares of common stock, shares of preferred stock or other securities registered hereunder. (6) Warrants may represent rights to purchase debt securities, common stock, preferred stock or other securities registered hereunder. (7) Each Unit consists of any combination of two or more of the securities being registered hereby. The Registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 or until this Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine. EXPLANATORY NOTE This registration statement contains two prospectuses: ● a base prospectus which covers the offering, issuance and sale by us of up to $100,000,000 of our common stock, preferred stock, purchase contracts, warrants, subscriptions rights, depositary shares, debt securities and/or units; and ● a sales agreement prospectus covering the offering, issuance and sale by the Registrant of up to $50,000,000 of our common stock that may be issued and sold under a sales agreement with B. Riley FBR, Inc. The base prospectus immediately follows this explanatory note. The sales agreement prospectus immediately follows the base prospectus. The $50,000,000 of common stock that may be offered, issued and sold by us under the sales agreement prospectus is included in the $100,000,000 of securities that may be offered, issued and sold by us under the base prospectus. The sales agreement prospectus includes the base prospectus, except that the sales agreement prospectus contains a different front and back cover page, and sets forth additional information in the sections titled 'About this Prospectus,' 'The Offering,' 'Risk Factors,' 'Use of Proceeds,' 'Dilution,' 'Plan of Distribution' and 'Legal Matters.' The cover pages and such additional information contained in the sales agreement prospectus are set forth in the pages following the base prospectus included herein. Prospectus ANIXA BIOSCIENCES, INC. ___________________________ $100,000,000 COMMON STOCK PREFERRED STOCK PURCHASE CONTRACTS WARRANTS SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS DEPOSITARY SHARES DEBT SECURITIES UNITS We may offer and sell from time to time, in one or more series, any one of the following securities of our company, for total gross proceeds of up to $100,000,000:

● preferred stock;

● purchase contracts;

● warrants to purchase our securities;

● subscription rights to purchase any of the foregoing securities;

● depositary shares;

● secured or unsecured debt securities consisting of notes, debentures or other evidences of indebtedness which may be senior debt securities, senior subordinated debt securities or subordinated debt securities, each of which may be convertible into equity securities; or

● units comprised of, or other combinations of, the foregoing securities.

We may offer and sell these securities separately or together, in one or more series or classes and in amounts, at prices and on terms described in one or more offerings. We may offer securities through underwriting syndicates managed or co-managed by one or more underwriters or dealers, through agents or directly to purchasers. The prospectus supplement for each offering of securities will describe in detail the plan of distribution for that offering. For general information about the distribution of securities offered, please see 'Plan of Distribution'in this prospectus. Each time our securities are offered, we will provide a prospectus supplement containing more specific information about the particular offering and attach it to this prospectus. The prospectus supplements may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. Our common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'ANIX.'The last reported sale price of our common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market on June 10, 2019 was $4.28 per share. The aggregate market value of our outstanding common stock held by non-affiliates is $83,002,683 based on 20,096,743 shares of outstanding common stock, of which 17,474,249 shares are held by non-affiliates, and a per share price of $4.75 which was the closing sale price of our common stock as quoted on the NASDAQ Capital Market on May 7, 2019. If we decide to seek a listing of any preferred stock, purchase contracts, warrants, subscriptions rights, depositary shares, debt securities or units offered by this prospectus, the related prospectus supplement will disclose the exchange or market on which the securities will be listed, if any, or where we have made an application for listing, if any. Investing in our securities involves certain risks. See 'Risk Factors'beginning on page4 and the risk factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is incorporated by reference herein, as well as in any other recently filed quarterly or current reports and, if any, in the relevant prospectus supplement. We urge you to carefully read this prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement, together with the documents we incorporate by reference, describing the terms of these securities before investing. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this Prospectus is _____________, 2019. TABLE OF CONTENTS Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, utilizing a 'shelf'registration process. Under this shelf registration process, we may offer and sell, either individually or in combination, in one or more offerings, any of the securities described in this prospectus, for total gross proceeds of up to $100,000,000.This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer securities under this prospectus, we will provide a prospectus supplement to this prospectus that will contain more specific information about the terms of that offering. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you that may contain material information relating to these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you may also add, update or change any of the information contained in this prospectus or in the documents that we have incorporated by reference into this prospectus. We urge you to read carefully this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any free writing prospectuses we have authorized for use in connection with a specific offering, together with the information incorporated herein by reference as described under the heading 'Incorporation of Documents by Reference,' before investing in any of the securities being offered. You should rely only on the information contained in, or incorporated by reference into, this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement, along with the information contained in any free writing prospectuses we have authorized for use in connection with a specific offering. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different or additional information. This prospectus is an offer to sell only the securities offered hereby, but only under circumstances and in jurisdictions where it is lawful to do so. The information appearing in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is accurate only as of the date on the front of the document and any information we have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the document incorporated by reference, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus, or any sale of a security. This prospectus contains summaries of certain provisions contained in some of the documents described herein, but reference is made to the actual documents for complete information. All of the summaries are qualified in their entirety by the actual documents. Copies of some of the documents referred to herein have been filed, will be filed or will be incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and you may obtain copies of those documents as described below under the section entitled 'Where You Can Find Additional Information.' This prospectus contains, or incorporates by reference, trademarks, tradenames, service marks and service names of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. and its subsidiaries. 1 Table of Contents CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'can,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'plans,' 'potential,' 'predicts,' 'should,' or 'will' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we do not make forward looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks outlined under 'Risk Factors' or elsewhere in this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated, very competitive, and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long term business operations, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in this prospectus, and in particular, the risks discussed below and under the heading 'Risk Factors' and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2018 and 2017 and notes incorporated by reference herein. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this prospectus may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statement. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this prospectus. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this prospectus to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations. Any forward-looking statement you read in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement or any document incorporated by reference reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, operating results, growth strategy and liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as to the date when made. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as otherwise required by applicable law. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K filed with the SEC. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all risk factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. 2 Table of Contents PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in this prospectus. This summary does not contain all the information that you should consider before investing in our Company. You should carefully read the entire prospectus, including all documents incorporated by reference herein. In particular, attention should be directed to our 'Risk Factors,' 'Information With Respect to the Company,' 'Management'sDiscussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and the financial statements and related notes thereto contained herein or otherwise incorporated by reference hereto, before making an investment decision. As used herein, and any amendment or supplement hereto, unless otherwise indicated, 'we,' 'us,' 'our,' the 'Company,' or 'Anixa' means Anixa Biosciences, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Unless otherwise indicated, all references in this prospectus to 'dollars' or '$' refer to US dollars. Business Overview Our primary operations involve research and development of cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. Our cancer therapeutics program consists of development of chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell ('CER-T') technology, a novel form of CAR-T technology, initially focused on treating ovarian cancer. Our cancer diagnostics program consists of development of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven Cchek™ liquid biopsy platform for early cancer detection. Our subsidiary, Certainty Therapeutics, Inc. ('Certainty'), is developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. Certainty holds an exclusive worldwide, royalty-bearing license to use certain intellectual property owned or controlled by The Wistar Institute ('Wistar') relating to Wistar's CER-T technology. We have initially focused on the development of a treatment for ovarian cancer, but we may also pursue applications of the technology for the development of treatments for additional solid tumors. The license agreement requires Certainty to make certain cash and equity payments to Wistar. With respect to Certainty's equity obligations to Wistar, Certainty issued to Wistar shares of its common stock equal to five percent (5%) of the common stock of Certainty. Certainty, in collaboration with the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Inc. ('Moffitt'), is advancing toward human clinical testing its CER-T technology for treating ovarian cancer. Certainty is working with researchers at Moffitt to complete studies necessary to submit an Investigational New Drug ('IND') application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA'). We anticipate filing the IND with the FDA in the fall of 2019, with human clinical trails commencing thereafter, by late 2019 or early 2020. Our subsidiary, Anixa Diagnostics Corporation ('Anixa Diagnostics'), is developing Cchek™, an AI driven platform of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. We have demonstrated the efficacy of Cchek™ with 20 different types of cancer, including: breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, prostate, bladder, cervical, head and neck, gastric and testicular cancers. Breast, lung, colon and prostate cancers represent the four largest categories of cancer worldwide. We are currently developing tests for the detection of multiple types of cancer and are working with our development and commercialization partner, ResearchDx, a CLIA-certified laboratory, to launch Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation as a Laboratory Developed Test by the end of the third quarter of 2019. Over the next several quarters, we expect the development of Certainty's CER-T technology and Cchek™ to be the primary focus of the Company. As part of our legacy operations, the Company remains engaged in limited patent licensing activities in the area of encrypted audio/video conference calling. We do not expect these activities to be a significant part of the Company's ongoing operations nor do we expect these activities to require material financial resources or attention of senior management. Over the past several quarters, our revenue was derived from technology licensing and the sale of patented technologies, including revenue from the settlement of litigation. In addition to Certainty and Anixa Diagnostics, the Company may make investments in and form new companies to develop additional emerging technologies. Corporate Information Our principal executive offices are located at 3150 Almaden Expressway, Suite 250, San Jose, CA 95118, our telephone number is (408) 708-9808, and our Internet website address is https://www.anixa.com/. The information on our website is not a part of, or incorporated in, this prospectus supplement. 3 Table of Contents RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before deciding whether to invest in our securities, you should carefully consider the risk factors we describe in any prospectus supplement and in any related free writing prospectus for a specific offering of securities, as well as those incorporated by reference into this prospectus or such prospectus supplement. You should also carefully consider other information contained and incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement, including our financial statements and the related notes thereto incorporated by reference in this prospectus. The risks and uncertainties described in the applicable prospectus supplement and our other filings with the SEC incorporated by reference herein are not the only ones we face. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial may also adversely affect us. If any of the described risks occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations could be materially harmed. In such case, the value of our securities could decline and you may lose all or part of your investment. 4 Table of Contents USE OF PROCEEDS Unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement, we intend to use the net proceeds from these sales for general corporate purposes, which includes, without limitation, ongoing clinical work, the development of new cancer related technologies, investing in or acquiring companies that are synergistic with or complimentary to our technologies, licensing activities related to our current and future product candidates, the development of emerging technologies, investing in or acquiring companies that are developing emerging technologies, licensing activities, or the acquisition of other businesses and working capital. The amounts and timing of these expenditures will depend on numerous factors, including the development of our current business initiatives. We have no specific acquisition contemplated at this time. 5 Table of Contents PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION We may sell the securities from time to time to or through underwriters or dealers, through agents, or directly to one or more purchasers. A distribution of the securities offered by this prospectus may also be effected through the issuance of derivative securities, including without limitation, warrants, rights to purchase and subscriptions.In addition, the manner in which we may sell some or all of the securities covered by this prospectus includes, without limitation, through: ● a block trade in which a broker-dealer will attempt to sell as agent, but may position or resell a portion of the block, as principal, in order to facilitate the transaction; ● purchases by a broker-dealer, as principal, and resale by the broker-dealer for its account; or ● ordinary brokerage transactions and transactions in which a broker solicits purchasers. A prospectus supplement or supplements with respect to each series of securities will describe the terms of the offering, including, to the extent applicable: ● the terms of the offering; ● the name or names of the underwriters or agents and the amounts of securities underwritten or purchased by each of them, if any; ● the public offering price or purchase price of the securities or other consideration therefor, and the proceeds to be received by us from the sale; ● any delayed delivery requirements; ● any over-allotment options under which underwriters may purchase additional securities from us; ● any underwriting discounts or agency fees and other items constituting underwriters' or agents' compensation ● any discounts or concessions allowed or re-allowed or paid to dealers; and ● any securities exchange or market on which the securities may be listed. The offer and sale of the securities described in this prospectus by us, the underwriters or the third parties described above may be effected from time to time in one or more transactions, including privately negotiated transactions, either: ● at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed; ● in an 'at the market' offering within the meaning of Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act; ● at prices related to such prevailing market prices; or ● at negotiated prices. Only underwriters named in the prospectus supplement will be underwriters of the securities offered by the prospectus supplement. Underwriters and Agents; Direct Sales If underwriters are used in a sale, they will acquire the offered securities for their own account and may resell the offered securities from time to time in one or more transactions, including negotiated transactions, at a fixed public offering price or at varying prices determined at the time of sale. We may offer the securities to the public through underwriting syndicates represented by managing underwriters or by underwriters without a syndicate. Unless the prospectus supplement states otherwise, the obligations of the underwriters to purchase the securities will be subject to the conditions set forth in the applicable underwriting agreement. Subject to certain conditions, the underwriters will be obligated to purchase all of the securities offered by the prospectus supplement, other than securities covered by any over-allotment option. Any public offering price and any discounts or concessions allowed or re-allowed or paid to dealers may change from time to time. We may use underwriters with whom we have a material relationship. We will describe in the prospectus supplement, naming the underwriter, the nature of any such relationship. We may sell securities directly or through agents we designate from time to time. We will name any agent involved in the offering and sale of securities, and we will describe any commissions we will pay the agent in the prospectus supplement. Unless the prospectus supplement states otherwise, our agent will act on a best-efforts basis for the period of its appointment. We may authorize agents or underwriters to solicit offers by certain types of institutional investors to purchase securities from us at the public offering price set forth in the prospectus supplement pursuant to delayed delivery contracts providing for payment and delivery on a specified date in the future. We will describe the conditions to these contracts and the commissions we must pay for solicitation of these contracts in the prospectus supplement. 6 Table of Contents Dealers We may sell the offered securities to dealers as principals. The dealer may then resell such securities to the public either at varying prices to be determined by the dealer or at a fixed offering price agreed to with us at the time of resale. Institutional Purchasers We may authorize agents, dealers or underwriters to solicit certain institutional investors to purchase offered securities on a delayed delivery basis pursuant to delayed delivery contracts providing for payment and delivery on a specified future date. The applicable prospectus supplement or other offering materials, as the case may be, will provide the details of any such arrangement, including the offering price and commissions payable on the solicitations. We will enter into such delayed contracts only with institutional purchasers that we approve. These institutions may include commercial and savings banks, insurance companies, pension funds, investment companies and educational and charitable institutions. Indemnification; Other Relationships We may provide agents, underwriters, dealers and remarketing firms with indemnification against certain civil liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, or contribution with respect to payments that the agents or underwriters may make with respect to these liabilities. Agents, underwriters, dealers and remarketing firms, and their affiliates, may engage in transactions with, or perform services for, us in the ordinary course of business. This includes commercial banking and investment banking transactions. Market-Making; Stabilization and Other Transactions There is currently no market for any of the offered securities, other than our common stock, which is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If the offered securities are traded after their initial issuance, they may trade at a discount from their initial offering price, depending upon prevailing interest rates, the market for similar securities and other factors. While it is possible that an underwriter could inform us that it intends to make a market in the offered securities, such underwriter would not be obligated to do so, and any such market-making could be discontinued at any time without notice. Therefore, no assurance can be given as to whether an active trading market will develop for the offered securities. We have no current plans for listing of the debt securities, preferred stock, warrants or subscription rights on any securities exchange or quotation system; any such listing with respect to any particular debt securities, preferred stock, warrants or subscription rightswill be described in the applicable prospectus supplement or other offering materials, as the case may be. Any underwriter may engage in over-allotment, stabilizing transactions, short-covering transactions and penalty bids in accordance with Regulation M under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Over-allotment involves sales in excess of the offering size, which create a short position. Stabilizing transactions permit bids to purchase the underlying security so long as the stabilizing bids do not exceed a specified maximum price. Syndicate-covering or other short-covering transactions involve purchases of the securities, either through exercise of the over-allotment option or in the open market after the distribution is completed, to cover short positions. Penalty bids permit the underwriters to reclaim a selling concession from a dealer when the securities originally sold by the dealer are purchased in a stabilizing or covering transaction to cover short positions. Those activities may cause the price of the securities to be higher than it would otherwise be. If commenced, the underwriters may discontinue any of the activities at any time. Any underwriters or agents that are qualified market makers on the Nasdaq Capital Market may engage in passive market making transactions in our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market in accordance with Regulation M under the Exchange Act, during the business day prior to the pricing of the offering, before the commencement of offers or sales of our common stock. Passive market makers must comply with applicable volume and price limitations and must be identified as passive market makers. In general, a passive market maker must display its bid at a price not in excess of the highest independent bid for such security; if all independent bids are lowered below the passive market maker's bid, however, the passive market maker's bid must then be lowered when certain purchase limits are exceeded. Passive market making may stabilize the market price of the securities at a level above that which might otherwise prevail in the open market and, if commenced, may be discontinued at any time. Fees and Commissions If 5% or more of the net proceeds of any offering of securities made under this prospectus will be received by a FINRA member participating in the offering or affiliates or associated persons of such FINRA member, the offering will be conducted in accordance with FINRA Rule 5121. 7 Table of Contents DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES WE MAY OFFER General This prospectus describes the general terms of our capital stock. The following description is not complete and may not contain all the information you should consider before investing in our capital stock. For a more detailed description of these securities, you should read the applicable provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation, as amended, referred to herein as our certificate of incorporation, and our amended and restated bylaws, referred to herein as our bylaws. When we offer to sell a particular series of these securities, we will describe the specific terms of the series in a supplement to this prospectus. Accordingly, for a description of the terms of any series of securities, you must refer to both the prospectus supplement relating to that series and the description of the securities described in this prospectus. To the extent the information contained in the prospectus supplement differs from this summary description, you should rely on the information in the prospectus supplement. The total number of shares of capital stock we are authorized to issue is 48,020,000shares, of which (a) 48,000,000 shares are common stock and (b) 20,000 shares are preferred stock. We, directly or through agents, dealers or underwriters designated from time to time, may offer, issue and sell, together or separately, up to $100,000,000in the aggregate of: ● common stock; ● preferred stock; ● purchase contracts; ● warrants to purchase our securities; ● subscription rights to purchase our securities; ● depositary shares; ● secured or unsecured debt securities consisting of notes, debentures or other evidences of indebtedness which may be senior debt securities, senior subordinated debt securities or subordinated debt securities, each of which may be convertible into equity securities; or ● units comprised of, or other combinations of, the foregoing securities. We may issue the debt securities as exchangeable for or convertible into shares of common stock, preferred stock or other securities that may be sold by us pursuant to this prospectus or any combination of the foregoing. The preferred stock may also be exchangeable for and/or convertible into shares of common stock, another series of preferred stock or other securities that may be sold by us pursuant to this prospectus or any combination of the foregoing. When a particular series of securities is offered, a supplement to this prospectus will be delivered with this prospectus, which will set forth the terms of the offering and sale of the offered securities. Common Stock As of June 10, 2019, there were 20,096,743 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, held of record by approximately 338 stockholders. Subject to preferential rights with respect to any outstanding preferred stock, all outstanding shares of common stock are of the same class and have equal rights and attributes. Dividend Rights Holders of the common stock may receive dividends when, as and if declared by our board of directors out of the assets legally available for that purpose and subject to the preferential dividend rights of any other classes or series of stock of our Company. We have never paid, and have no plans to pay, any dividends on our shares of common stock. Voting Rights Holders of the common stock are entitled to one vote per share in all matters as to which holders of common stock are entitled to vote. Holders of not less than a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote at any meeting of stockholders constitute a quorum unless otherwise required by law. Election of Directors Directors hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and are eligible for re-election at such meeting. Directors are elected by a plurality of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote on the election of directors. There is no cumulative voting for directors. Liquidation In the event of any liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Company, holders of the common stock have the right to receive ratably and equally all of the assets remaining after payment of liabilities and liquidation preferences of any preferred stock then outstanding. 8 Table of Contents Redemption The common stock is not redeemable or convertible and does not have any sinking fund provisions. Preemptive Rights Holders of the common stock do not have preemptive rights. Other Rights Our common stock is not liable to further calls or to assessment by the registrant and for liabilities of the registrant imposed on its stockholders under state statutes. Right to Amend Bylaws The board of directors has the power to adopt, amend or repeal the bylaws. Bylaws adopted by the board of directors may be repealed or changed, and new bylaws made, by the stockholders, and the stockholders may prescribe that any bylaw made by them shall not be altered, amended or repealed by the board of directors. Change in Control Provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation and bylaws could make the acquisition of our company by means of a tender offer, proxy contest or otherwise, and the removal of incumbent officers and directors, more difficult. These provisions include: Section 203 of the DGCL, which prohibits a merger with a 15%-or-greater stockholder, such as a party that has completed a successful tender offer, until three years after that party became a 15%-or-greater stockholder; The authorization in our certificate of incorporation of undesignated preferred stock, which could be issued without stockholder approval in a manner designed to prevent or discourage a takeover; and Provisions in our bylaws regarding stockholders' rights to call a special meeting of stockholders limit such rights to stockholders holding together at least a sixty-six and two-thirds percent of the shares of the Company entitled to vote at the meeting, which could make it more difficult for stockholders to wage a proxy contest for control of our board of directors or to vote to repeal any of the anti-takeover provisions contained in our certificate of incorporation and bylaws. Together, these provisions may make the removal of management more difficult and may discourage transactions that could otherwise involve payment of a premium over prevailing market prices for our common stock. Market, Symbol and Transfer Agent Our common stock is listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'ANIX'. The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock is American Stock Transfer and Trust Company. Preferred Stock Our certificate of incorporation empowers our board of directors, without action by our shareholders, to issue up to 20,000 shares of blank check preferred stock from time to time in one or more series, which preferred stock may be offered by this prospectus and supplements thereto. As of June 10, 2019, 140 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock, the Series A preferred stock, were designated and 0 shares of Series A preferred stock was outstanding. We will fix the rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions of the preferred stock of each series in the certificate of designation relating to that series. We will file as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from a current report on Form 8-K that we file with the SEC, the form of any certificate of designation that describes the terms of the series of preferred stock we are offering before the issuance of the related series of preferred stock. This description will include any or all of the following, as required: ● the title and stated value; ● the number of shares we are offering; ● the liquidation preference per share; 9 Table of Contents ● the dividend rate, period and payment date and method of calculation for dividends; ● whether dividends will be cumulative or non-cumulative and, if cumulative, the date from which dividends will accumulate; ● any contractual limitations on our ability to declare, set aside or pay any dividends; ● the procedures for any auction and remarketing, if any; ● the provisions for a sinking fund, if any; ● the provisions for redemption or repurchase, if applicable, and any restrictions on our ability to exercise those redemption and repurchase rights; ● any listing of the preferred stock on any securities exchange or market; ● whether the preferred stock will be convertible into our common stock, and, if applicable, the conversion price, or how it will be calculated, and the conversion period; ● whether the preferred stock will be exchangeable into debt securities, and, if applicable, the exchange price, or how it will be calculated, and the exchange period; ● voting rights, if any, of the preferred stock; ● preemptive rights, if any; ● restrictions on transfer, sale or other assignment, if any; ● whether interests in the preferred stock will be represented by depositary shares; ● a discussion of any material or special United States federal income tax considerations applicable to the preferred stock; ● the relative ranking and preferences of the preferred stock as to dividend rights and rights if we liquidate, dissolve or wind up our affairs; ● any limitations on issuance of any class or series of preferred stock ranking senior to or on a parity with the series of preferred stock as to dividend rights and rights if we liquidate, dissolve or wind up our affairs; and ● any other specific terms, preferences, rights or limitations of, or restrictions on, the preferred stock. If we issue shares of preferred stock under this prospectus, after receipt of payment therefor, the shares will be fully paid and non-assessable. The Delaware General Corporation Law provides that the holders of preferred stock will have the right to vote separately as a class on any proposal involving fundamental changes in the rights of holders of that preferred stock. This right is in addition to any voting rights provided for in the applicable certificate of designation. Our board of directors may authorize the issuance of preferred stock with voting or conversion rights that could adversely affect the voting power or other rights of the holders of our common stock. Preferred stock could be issued quickly with terms designed to delay or prevent a change in control of our Company or make removal of management more difficult. Additionally, the issuance of preferred stock could have the effect of decreasing the market price of our common stock. Series A Convertible Preferred Stock Conversion The Series A preferred stock is convertible into shares of common stock at any time following issuance at the option of the holder (subject to certain limitations described below). Each share of Series A preferred stock is convertible into approximately 5,285.4 shares of common stock pursuant to the terms of the Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, or the Certificate of Designations. Such ratio is calculated by dividing the stated value of each share of Series A preferred stock ($25,000) by $4.73. 10 Table of Contents Ranking; Dividends The Company may not, directly or indirectly, incur any indebtedness or create a new class of equity that is expressly senior in right of payment to the Series A preferred stock without prior written consent of at least two-thirds of the outstanding Series A preferred stock holders. The Series A preferred stock holders are not entitled to receive cash dividends. In the event that the Company declares a stock dividend or otherwise makes a distribution to the common stock holders, the terms of the Series A preferred stock will be adjusted proportionately so that the holder after such dividend or distribution will be entitled to receive the aggregate number and kind of shares, evidences, rights, options, warrants or securities which, the holder would have owned if the Series A preferred stock had been converted immediately prior to the time of the distribution. Subsequent Equity Sales In the event that the Company issues additional shares of common stock and/or any rights, warrants, options or other securities or debt convertible, exercisable or exchangeable for shares of common stock or otherwise entitling any person to acquire shares of common stock in connection with a financing pursuant to which the effective net price to the Company for such securities, or the Effective Price, is less than 75% of the then conversion price, then subject to certain exceptions set forth in the Certificate of Designations, the conversion price will be reduced to the Effective Price. Maximum Conversion The Company will not effect any conversion of the Series A preferred stock if after giving effect to such conversion, the holder, together with any affiliate thereof, would beneficially own (as determined in accordance with Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act) on an as-converted basis with the common stock in excess of 4.99%, or the Maximum Percentage, of the number of shares of common stock outstanding immediately after giving effect to such conversion. A holder may increase the Maximum Percentage by providing written notice to the Company of its intention to exceed the Maximum Percentage at a time no earlier than 60 days after such notice. Board and Observer Rights For so long as any holder of Series A preferred stock beneficially owns at least 2,000,000 shares of common stock, such holder has the right to designate one representative, reasonably acceptable to the Company as a board observer, to the Company's board of directors. In lieu of the right to designate an observer to the board of directors, the holder may designate one representative, reasonably acceptable to the Company, to serve on the board of directors. Redemption; Mandatory Conversion Upon at least 60 days prior written notice to the Company, on November 11, 2016, any holder of Series A preferred stock has a one-time right to require the Company to redeem all or some of its shares of Series A preferred stock for cash that is specifically generated from the sale of the Company's equity securities. The redemption price per share is equal to the 'stated value.' After November 11, 2016, the Company has the right to convert any outstanding shares of Series A preferred stock into shares of common stock, subject to certain volume restrictions, if the average of the high and low trading price of the common stock for any 10 out of 20 consecutive trading days exceeds the then conversion price. Liquidation Preference In the event of a liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Company, then the holders of the Series A preferred stock are entitled to receive out of the assets of the Company legally available for distribution, prior to and in preference to distributions to the holders of common stock and either in preference to or pari pasu with the holders of any other series of preferred stock that may be issued in the future, an amount equal to the 'stated value' of the Series A preferred stock. The remaining assets of the Company will then be distributed to the holders of the Series A preferred stock and the holders of the common stock on an as converted basis. Other Provisions This section is a summary and may not describe every aspect of the common stock and Series A preferred stock that may be important to you. We urge you to read applicable Delaware law, our certificate of incorporation, including the Certificate of Designations, and bylaws, because they, and not this description, define your rights as a holder of common stock. Purchase Contracts We may issue purchase contracts, representing contracts obligating holders to purchase from us, and us to sell to the holders, a specific or varying number of common stock, preferred stock, warrants, depositary shares, debt securities, warrants or any combination of the above, at a future date or dates. Alternatively, the purchase contracts may obligate us to purchase from holders, and obligate holders to sell to us, a specific or varying number of common stock, preferred stock, warrants, depositary shares, debt securities, or any combination of the above. The price of the securities and other property subject to the purchase contracts may be fixed at the time the purchase contracts are issued or may be determined by reference to a specific formula set forth in the purchase contracts. 11 Table of Contents The purchase contracts may be issued separately or as a part of a unit that consists of (a) a purchase contract and (b) one or more of the other securities that may be sold by us pursuant to this prospectus or any combination of the foregoing, which may secure the holders' obligations to purchase the securities under the purchase contract. The purchase contracts may require us to make periodic payments to the holders or require the holders to make periodic payments to us. These payments may be unsecured or prefunded and may be paid on a current or on a deferred basis. The purchase contracts may require holders to secure their obligations under the contracts in a manner specified in the applicable prospectus supplement. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from a current report on Form 8-K that we file with the SEC, forms of the purchase contracts and purchase contract agreement, if any. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the terms of any purchase contracts in respect of which this prospectus is being delivered, including, to the extent applicable, the following: ● whether the purchase contracts obligate the holder or us to purchase or sell, or both purchase and sell, the securities subject to purchase under the purchase contract, and the nature and amount of each of those securities, or the method of determining those amounts; ● whether the purchase contracts are to be prepaid or not; ● whether the purchase contracts are to be settled by delivery, or by reference or linkage to the value, performance or level of the securities subject to purchase under the purchase contract; ● any acceleration, cancellation, termination or other provisions relating to the settlement of the purchase contracts; and ● whether the purchase contracts will be issued in fully registered or global form. Warrants We may issue warrants to purchase oursecurities or other rights, including rights to receive payment in cash or securities based on the value, rate or price of one or more specified commodities, currencies, securities or indices, or any combination of the foregoing. Warrants may be issued independently or together with any other securities that may be sold by us pursuant to this prospectus or any combination of the foregoing and may be attached to, or separate from, such securities. To the extent warrants that we issue are to be publicly-traded, each series of such warrants will be issued under a separate warrant agreement to be entered into between us and a warrant agent. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from a current report on Form 8-K that we file with the SEC, forms of the warrant and warrant agreement, if any. The prospectus supplement relating to any warrants that we may offer will contain the specific terms of the warrants and a description of the material provisions of the applicable warrant agreement, if any. These terms may include the following: ● the title of the warrants; ● the price or prices at which the warrants will be issued; ● the designation, amount and terms of the securities or other rights for which the warrants are exercisable; ● the designation and terms of the other securities, if any, with which the warrants are to be issued and the number of warrants issued with each other security; ● the aggregate number of warrants; ● any provisions for adjustment of the number or amount of securities receivable upon exercise of the warrants or the exercise price of the warrants; ● the price or prices at which the securities or other rights purchasable upon exercise of the warrants may be purchased; ● if applicable, the date on and after which the warrants and the securities or other rights purchasable upon exercise of the warrants will be separately transferable; ● a discussion of any material U.S. federal income tax considerations applicable to the exercise of the warrants; 12 Table of Contents ● the date on which the right to exercise the warrants will commence, and the date on which the right will expire; ● the maximum or minimum number of warrants that may be exercised at any time; ● information with respect to book-entry procedures, if any; and ● any other terms of the warrants, including terms, procedures and limitations relating to the exchange and exercise of the warrants. Exercise of Warrants.Each warrant will entitle the holder of warrants to purchase the amount of securities or other rights, at the exercise price stated or determinable in the prospectus supplement for the warrants. Warrants may be exercised at any time up to the close of business on the expiration date shown in the applicable prospectus supplement, unless otherwise specified in such prospectus supplement. After the close of business on the expiration date, if applicable, unexercised warrants will become void. Warrants may be exercised in the manner described in the applicable prospectus supplement. When the warrant holder makes the payment and properly completes and signs the warrant certificate at the corporate trust office of the warrant agent, if any, or any other office indicated in the prospectus supplement, we will, as soon as possible, forward the securities or other rights that the warrant holder has purchased. If the warrant holder exercises less than all of the warrants represented by the warrant certificate, we will issue a new warrant certificate for the remaining warrants. Subscription Rights We may issue rights to purchase our securities. The rights may or may not be transferable by the persons purchasing or receiving the rights. In connection with any rights offering, we may enter into a standby underwriting or other arrangement with one or more underwriters or other persons pursuant to which such underwriters or other persons would purchase any offered securities remaining unsubscribed for after such rights offering. In connection with a rights offering to holders of our capital stock a prospectus supplement will be distributed to such holders on the record date for receiving rights in the rights offering set by us. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from a current report on Form 8-K that we file with the SEC, forms of the subscription rights, standby underwriting agreement or other agreements, if any. The prospectus supplement relating to any rights that we offer will include specific terms relating to the offering, including, among other matters: ● the date of determining the security holders entitled to the rights distribution; ● the aggregate number of rights issued and the aggregate amount of securities purchasable upon exercise of the rights; ● the conditions to completion of the rights offering; ● the date on which the right to exercise the rights will commence and the date on which the rights will expire; and ● any applicable federal income tax considerations. Each right would entitle the holder of the rights to purchase the principal amount of securities at the exercise price set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement. Rights may be exercised at any time up to the close of business on the expiration date for the rights provided in the applicable prospectus supplement. After the close of business on the expiration date, all unexercised rights will become void. Holders may exercise rights as described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Upon receipt of payment and the rights certificate properly completed and duly executed at the corporate trust office of the rights agent, if any, or any other office indicated in the prospectus supplement, we will, as soon as practicable, forward the securities purchasable upon exercise of the rights. If less than all of the rights issued in any rights offering are exercised, we may offer any unsubscribed securities directly to persons other than stockholders, to or through agents, underwriters or dealers or through a combination of such methods, including pursuant to standby underwriting arrangements, as described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Depositary Shares General.We may offer fractional shares of preferred stock, rather than full shares of preferred stock. If we decide to offer fractional shares of our preferred stock, we will issue receipts for depositary shares. Each depositary share will represent a fraction of a share of a particular series of our preferred stock, and the applicable prospectus supplement will indicate that fraction. The shares of preferred stock represented by depositary shares will be deposited under a deposit agreement between us and a depositary that is a bank or trust company that meets certain requirements and is selected by us. The depositary will be specified in the applicable prospectus supplement. Each owner of a depositary share will be entitled to all of the rights and preferences of the preferred stock represented by the depositary share. 13 Table of Contents The depositary shares will be evidenced by depositary receipts issued pursuant to the deposit agreement. Depositary receipts will be distributed to those persons purchasing the fractional shares of our preferred stock in accordance with the terms of the offering. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from a current report on Form 8-K that we file with the SEC, forms of the deposit agreement, form of certificate of designation of underlying preferred stock, form of depositary receipts and any other related agreements. Dividends and Other Distributions.The depositary will distribute all cash dividends or other cash distributions received by it in respect of the preferred stock to the record holders of depositary shares relating to such preferred shares in proportion to the numbers of depositary shares held on the relevant record date. In the event of a distribution other than in cash, the depositary will distribute securities or property received by it to the record holders of depositary shares in proportion to the numbers of depositary shares held on the relevant record date, unless the depositary determines that it is not feasible to make such distribution. In that case, the depositary may make the distribution by such method as it deems equitable and practicable. One such possible method is for the depositary to sell the securities or property and then distribute the net proceeds from the sale as provided in the case of a cash distribution. Redemptionof Depositary Shares.Whenever we redeem the preferred stock, the depositary will redeem a number of depositary shares representing the same number of shares of preferred stock so redeemed. If fewer than all of the depositary shares are to be redeemed, the depositary shares to be redeemed will be selected by lot, pro rata or by any other equitable method as the depositary may determine. Voting of Underlying Shares. Upon receipt of notice of any meeting at which the holders of our preferred stock of any series are entitled to vote, the depositary will mail the information contained in the notice of the meeting to the record holders of the depositary shares relating to that series of preferred stock. Each record holder of the depositary shares on the record date will be entitled to instruct the depositary as to the exercise of the voting rights represented by the number of shares of preferred stock underlying the holder's depositary shares. The depositary will endeavor, to the extent it is practical to do so, to vote the number of whole shares of preferred stock underlying such depositary shares in accordance with such instructions. We will agree to take all action that the depositary may deem reasonably necessary in order to enable the depositary to do so. To the extent the depositary does not receive specific instructions from the holders of depositary shares relating to such preferred shares, it will abstain from voting such shares of preferred stock. Withdrawal of Shares. Upon surrender of depositary receipts representing any number of whole shares at the depositary's office, unless the related depositary shares previously have been called for redemption, the holder of the depositary shares evidenced by the depositary receipts will be entitled to delivery of the number of whole shares of the related series of preferred stock and all money and other property, if any, underlying such depositary shares. However, once such an exchange is made, the preferred stock cannot thereafter be re-deposited in exchange for depositary shares. Holders of depositary shares will be entitled to receive whole shares of the related series of preferred stock on the basis set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement. If the depositary receipts delivered by the holder evidence a number of depositary shares representing more than the number of whole shares of preferred stock of the related series to be withdrawn, the depositary will deliver to the holder at the same time a new depositary receipt evidencing the excess number of depositary shares. Amendment and Termination of Depositary Agreement.The form of depositary receipt evidencing the depositary shares and any provision of the applicable depositary agreement may at any time be amended by agreement between us and the depositary. We may, with the consent of the depositary, amend the depositary agreement from time to time in any manner that we desire. However, if the amendment would materially and adversely alter the rights of the existing holders of depositary shares, the amendment would need to be approved by the holders of at least a majority of the depositary shares then outstanding. The depositary agreement may be terminated by us or the depositary if: ● all outstanding depositary shares have been redeemed; or ● there has been a final distribution in respect of the shares of preferred stock of the applicable series in connection with our liquidation, dissolution or winding up and such distribution has been made to the holders of depositary receipts. Resignation and Removal of Depositary.The depositary may resign at any time by delivering to us notice of its election to do so. We may remove a depositary at any time. Any resignation or removal will take effect upon the appointment of a successor depositary and its acceptance of appointment. Charges of Depositary.We will pay all transfer and other taxes and governmental charges arising solely from the existence of any depositary arrangements. We will pay all charges of each depositary in connection with the initial deposit of the preferred shares of any series, the initial issuance of the depositary shares, any redemption of such preferred shares and any withdrawals of such preferred shares by holders of depositary shares. Holders of depositary shares will be required to pay any other transfer taxes. Notices.Each depositary will forward to the holders of the applicable depositary shares all notices, reports and communications from us which are delivered to such depositary and which we are required to furnish the holders of the preferred stock represented by such depositary shares. 14 Table of Contents Miscellaneous. The depositary agreement may contain provisions that limit our liability and the liability of the depositary to the holders of depositary shares. Both the depositary and we are also entitled to an indemnity from the holders of the depositary shares prior to bringing, or defending against, any legal proceeding. We or any depositary may rely upon written advice of counsel or accountants, or information provided by persons presenting preferred shares for deposit, holders of depositary shares or other persons believed by us to be competent and on documents believed by us or them to be genuine. Debt Securities As used in this prospectus, the term 'debt securities' means the debentures, notes, bonds and other evidences of indebtedness that we may issue from time to time. The debt securities will either be senior debt securities, senior subordinated debt or subordinated debt securities. We may also issue convertible debt securities. Debt securities may be issued under an indenture (which we refer to herein as an Indenture), which are contracts entered into between us and a trustee to be named therein. The Indenture has been filed as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. We may issue debt securities and incur additional indebtedness other than through the offering of debt securities pursuant to this prospectus. It is likely that convertible debt securities will not be issued under an Indenture. The debt securities may be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a secured or unsecured senior or subordinated basis by one or more guarantors, if any. The obligations of any guarantor under its guarantee will be limited as necessary to prevent that guarantee from constituting a fraudulent conveyance under applicable law. In the event that any series of debt securities will be subordinated to other indebtedness that we have outstanding or may incur, the terms of the subordination will be set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to the subordinated debt securities. We may issue debt securities from time to time in one or more series, in each case with the same or various maturities, at par or at a discount. Unless indicated in a prospectus supplement, we may issue additional debt securities of a particular series without the consent of the holders of the debt securities of such series outstanding at the time of the issuance. Any such additional debt securities, together with all other outstanding debt securities of that series, will constitute a single series of debt securities under the applicable Indenture and will be equal in ranking. Should an Indenture relate to unsecured indebtedness, in the event of a bankruptcy or other liquidation event involving a distribution of assets to satisfy our outstanding indebtedness or an event of default under a loan agreement relating to secured indebtedness of our company or its subsidiaries, the holders of such secured indebtedness, if any, would be entitled to receive payment of principal and interest prior to payments on the unsecured indebtedness issued under an Indenture. Each prospectus supplement will describe the terms relating to the specific series of debt securities. These terms will include some or all of the following: ● the title of debt securities and whether the debt securities are senior or subordinated; ● any limit on the aggregate principal amount of debt securities of such series; ● the percentage of the principal amount at which the debt securities of any series will be issued; ● the ability to issue additional debt securities of the same series; ● the purchase price for the debt securities and the denominations of the debt securities; ● the specific designation of the series of debt securities being offered; ● the maturity date or dates of the debt securities and the date or dates upon which the debt securities are payable and the rate or rates at which the debt securities of the series shall bear interest, if any, which may be fixed or variable, or the method by which such rate shall be determined; ● the basis for calculating interest; ● the date or dates from which any interest will accrue or the method by which such date or dates will be determined; ● the duration of any deferral period, including the period during which interest payment periods may be extended; ● whether the amount of payments of principal of (and premium, if any) or interest on the debt securities may be determined with reference to any index, formula or other method, such as one or more currencies, commodities, equity indices or other indices, and the manner of determining the amount of such payments; ● the dates on which we will pay interest on the debt securities and the regular record date for determining who is entitled to the interest payable on any interest payment date; 15 Table of Contents ● the place or places where the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest on the debt securities will be payable, where any securities may be surrendered for registration of transfer, exchange or conversion, as applicable, and notices and demands may be delivered to or upon us pursuant to the applicable Indenture; ● the rate or rates of amortization of the debt securities; ● any terms for the attachment to the debt securities of warrants, options or other rights to purchase or sell our securities; ● if the debt securities will be secured by any collateral and, if so, a general description of the collateral and the terms and provisions of such collateral security, pledge or other agreements; ● if we possess the option to do so, the periods within which and the prices at which we may redeem the debt securities, in whole or in part, pursuant to optional redemption provisions, and the other terms and conditions of any such provisions; ● our obligation or discretion, if any, to redeem, repay or purchase debt securities by making periodic payments to a sinking fund or through an analogous provision or at the option of holders of the debt securities, and the period or periods within which and the price or prices at which we will redeem, repay or purchase the debt securities, in whole or in part, pursuant to such obligation, and the other terms and conditions of such obligation; ● the terms and conditions, if any, regarding the option or mandatory conversion or exchange of debt securities; ● the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which and the terms and conditions upon which any debt securities of the series may be redeemed, in whole or in part at our option and, if other than by a board resolution, the manner in which any election by us to redeem the debt securities shall be evidenced; ● any restriction or condition on the transferability of the debt securities of a particular series; ● the portion, or methods of determining the portion, of the principal amount of the debt securities which we must pay upon the acceleration of the maturity of the debt securities in connection with any event of default; ● the currency or currencies in which the debt securities will be denominated and in which principal, any premium and any interest will or may be payable or a description of any units based on or relating to a currency or currencies in which the debt securities will be denominated; ● provisions, if any, granting special rights to holders of the debt securities upon the occurrence of specified events; ● any deletions from, modifications of or additions to the events of default or our covenants with respect to the applicable series of debt securities, and whether or not such events of default or covenants are consistent with those contained in the applicable Indenture; ● any limitation on our ability to incur debt, redeem stock, sell our assets or other restrictions; ● the application, if any, of the terms of the applicable Indenture relating to defeasance and covenant defeasance (which terms are described below) to the debt securities; ● what subordination provisions will apply to the debt securities; ● the terms, if any, upon which the holders may convert or exchange the debt securities into or for our securities or property; ● whether we are issuing the debt securities in whole or in part in global form; ● any change in the right of the trustee or the requisite holders of debt securities to declare the principal amount thereof due and payable because of an event of default; ● the depositary for global or certificated debt securities, if any; 16 Table of Contents ● any material federal income tax consequences applicable to the debt securities, including any debt securities denominated and made payable, as described in the prospectus supplements, in foreign currencies, or units based on or related to foreign currencies; ● any right we may have to satisfy, discharge and defease our obligations under the debt securities, or terminate or eliminate restrictive covenants or events of default in the Indentures, by depositing money or U.S. government obligations with the trustee of the Indentures; ● the names of any trustees, depositories, authenticating or paying agents, transfer agents or registrars or other agents with respect to the debt securities; ● to whom any interest on any debt security shall be payable, if other than the person in whose name the security is registered, on the record date for such interest, the extent to which, or the manner in which, any interest payable on a temporary global debt security will be paid; ● if the principal of or any premium or interest on any debt securities is to be payable in one or more currencies or currency units other than as stated, the currency, currencies or currency units in which it shall be paid and the periods within and terms and conditions upon which such election is to be made and the amounts payable (or the manner in which such amount shall be determined); ● the portion of the principal amount of any debt securities which shall be payable upon declaration of acceleration of the maturity of the debt securities pursuant to the applicable Indenture; ● if the principal amount payable at the stated maturity of any debt security of the series will not be determinable as of any one or more dates prior to the stated maturity, the amount which shall be deemed to be the principal amount of such debt securities as of any such date for any purpose, including the principal amount thereof which shall be due and payable upon any maturity other than the stated maturity or which shall be deemed to be outstanding as of any date prior to the stated maturity (or, in any such case, the manner in which such amount deemed to be the principal amount shall be determined); and ● any other specific terms of the debt securities, including any modifications to the events of default under the debt securities and any other terms which may be required by or advisable under applicable laws or regulations. Unless otherwise specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, we do not anticipate the debt securities will be listed on any securities exchange. Holders of the debt securities may present registered debt securities for exchange or transfer in the manner described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Except as limited by the applicable Indenture, we will provide these services without charge, other than any tax or other governmental charge payable in connection with the exchange or transfer. Debt securities may bear interest at a fixed rate or a variable rate as specified in the prospectus supplement. In addition, if specified in the prospectus supplement, we may sell debt securities bearing no interest or interest at a rate that at the time of issuance is below the prevailing market rate, or at a discount below their stated principal amount. We will describe in the applicable prospectus supplement any special federal income tax considerations applicable to these discounted debt securities. We may issue debt securities with the principal amount payable on any principal payment date, or the amount of interest payable on any interest payment date, to be determined by referring to one or more currency exchange rates, commodity prices, equity indices or other factors. Holders of such debt securities may receive a principal amount on any principal payment date, or interest payments on any interest payment date, that are greater or less than the amount of principal or interest otherwise payable on such dates, depending upon the value on such dates of applicable currency, commodity, equity index or other factors. The applicable prospectus supplement will contain information as to how we will determine the amount of principal or interest payable on any date, as well as the currencies, commodities, equity indices or other factors to which the amount payable on that date relates and certain additional tax considerations. Units We may issue units consisting of any combination of the other types of securities offered under this prospectus in one or more series. We may evidence each series of units by unit certificates that we may issue under a separate agreement. We may enter into unit agreements with a unit agent. Each unit agent, if any, may be a bank or trust company that we select. We will indicate the name and address of the unit agent, if any, in the applicable prospectus supplement relating to a particular series of units. Specific unit agreements, if any, will contain additional important terms and provisions. We will file as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from a current report that we file with the SEC, the form of unit and the form of each unit agreement, if any, relating to units offered under this prospectus. 17 Table of Contents If we offer any units, certain terms of that series of units will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement, including, without limitation, the following, as applicable ● the title of the series of units; ● identification and description of the separate constituent securities comprising the units; ● the price or prices at which the units will be issued; ● the date, if any, on and after which the constituent securities comprising the units will be separately transferable; ● a discussion of certain United States federal income tax considerations applicable to the units; and ● any other material terms of the units and their constituent securities. 18 Table of Contents FORMS OF SECURITIES Each security may be represented either by a certificate issued in definitive form to a particular investor or by one or more global securities representing the entire issuance of securities. Certificated securities in definitive form and global securities will be issued in registered form. Definitive securities name you or your nominee as the owner of the security, and in order to transfer or exchange these securities or to receive payments other than interest or other interim payments, you or your nominee must physically deliver the securities to the trustee, registrar, paying agent or other agent, as applicable. Global securities name a depositary or its nominee as the owner of the debt securities, warrants or units represented by these global securities. The depositary maintains a computerized system that will reflect each investor'sbeneficial ownership of the securities through an account maintained by the investor with its broker/dealer, bank, trust company or other representative, as we explain more fully below. Registered Global Securities We may issue the securities in the form of one or more fully registered global securities that will be deposited with a depositary or its nominee identified in the applicable prospectus supplement and registered in the name of that depositary or nominee. In those cases, one or more registered global securities will be issued in a denomination or aggregate denominations equal to the portion of the aggregate principal or face amount of the securities to be represented by registered global securities. Unless and until it is exchanged in whole for securities in definitive registered form, a registered global security may not be transferred except as a whole by and among the depositary for the registered global security, the nominees of the depositary or any successors of the depositary or those nominees. The specific terms of the depositary arrangement with respect to any securities to be represented by a registered global security will be described in the prospectus supplement relating to those securities. We anticipate that the following provisions will apply to all depositary arrangements. Ownership of beneficial interests in a registered global security will be limited to persons, called participants, that have accounts with the depositary or persons that may hold interests through participants. Upon the issuance of a registered global security, the depositary will credit, on its book-entry registration and transfer system, the participants'accounts with the respective principal or face amounts of the securities beneficially owned by the participants. Any dealers, underwriters or agents participating in the distribution of the securities will designate the accounts to be credited. Ownership of beneficial interests in a registered global security will be shown on, and the transfer of ownership interests will be effected only through, records maintained by the depositary, with respect to interests of participants, and on the records of participants, with respect to interests of persons holding through participants. The laws of some states may require that some purchasers of securities take physical delivery of these securities in definitive form. These laws may impair your ability to own, transfer or pledge beneficial interests in registered global securities. So long as the depositary, or its nominee, is the registered owner of a registered global security, that depositary or its nominee, as the case may be, will be considered the sole owner or holder of the securities represented by the registered global security for all purposes under the applicable indenture, warrant agreement or unit agreement. Except as described below, owners of beneficial interests in a registered global security will not be entitled to have the securities represented by the registered global security registered in their names, will not receive or be entitled to receive physical delivery of the securities in definitive form and will not be considered the owners or holders of the securities under the applicable indenture, warrant agreement or unit agreement. Accordingly, each person owning a beneficial interest in a registered global security must rely on the procedures of the depositary for that registered global security and, if that person is not a participant, on the procedures of the participant through which the person owns its interest, to exercise any rights of a holder under the applicable indenture, warrant agreement or unit agreement. We understand that under existing industry practices, if we request any action of holders or if an owner of a beneficial interest in a registered global security desires to give or take any action that a holder is entitled to give or take under the applicable indenture, warrant agreement or unit agreement, the depositary for the registered global security would authorize the participants holding the relevant beneficial interests to give or take that action, and the participants would authorize beneficial owners owning through them to give or take that action or would otherwise act upon the instructions of beneficial owners holding through them. Payments to holders with respect to securities represented by a registered global security registered in the name of a depositary or its nominee will be made to the depositary or its nominee, as the case may be, as the registered owner of the registered global security. None of the Company, the trustees, the warrant agents, the unit agents or any other agent of the Company, agent of the trustees, the warrant agents or unit agents will have any responsibility or liability for any aspect of the records relating to payments made on account of beneficial ownership interests in the registered global security or for maintaining, supervising or reviewing any records relating to those beneficial ownership interests. We expect that the depositary for any of the securities represented by a registered global security, upon receipt of any payment of principal, premium, interest or other payment or distribution to holders of that registered global security, will immediately credit participants'accounts in amounts proportionate to their respective beneficial interests in that registered global security as shown on the records of the depositary. We also expect that payments by participants to owners of beneficial interests in a registered global security held through participants will be governed by standing customer instructions and customary practices, as is now the case with the securities held for the accounts of customers or registered in 'street name,' and will be the responsibility of those participants. 19 Table of Contents If the depositary for any of these securities represented by a registered global security is at any time unwilling or unable to continue as depositary or ceases to be a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act and a successor depositary registered as a clearing agency under the Exchange Act is not appointed by us within 90 days, we will issue securities in definitive form in exchange for the registered global security that had been held by the depositary. Any securities issued in definitive form in exchange for a registered global security will be registered in the name or names that the depositary gives to the relevant trustee, warrant agent, unit agent or other relevant agent of ours or theirs. It is expected that the depositary's instructions will be based upon directions received by the depositary from participants with respect to ownership of beneficial interests in the registered global security that had been held by the depositary. 20 Table of Contents LEGAL MATTERS Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, the validity of the securities offered by this prospectus will be passed upon for us by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, New York, New York. If legal matters in connection with offerings made by this prospectus are passed on by counsel for the underwriters, dealers or agents, if any, that counsel will be named in the applicable prospectus supplement. EXPERTS The consolidated financial statements of Anixa Biosciences, Inc.and subsidiaries as of and for the years ended October 31, 2018 and 2017 have been incorporated by reference in the registration statement in reliance upon the report of Haskell & White LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, and upon the authority of said firm as experts in accounting and auditing. WHERE YOU CAN FIND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION We file annual, quarter and periodic reports, proxy statements and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission using the Commission's EDGAR system. The Commission maintains a web site that contains reports, proxy and information statements and other information regarding registrants that file electronically with the Commission. The address of such site is http//www.sec.gov. INCORPORATION OF DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE We are 'incorporating by reference' in this prospectus certain documents we file with the SEC, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information in the documents incorporated by reference is considered to be part of this prospectus. Statements contained in documents that we file with the SEC and that are incorporated by reference in this prospectus will automatically update and supersede information contained in this prospectus, including information in previously filed documents or reports that have been incorporated by reference in this prospectus, to the extent the new information differs from or is inconsistent with the old information. We have filed or may file the following documents with the SEC and they are incorporated herein by reference as of their respective dates of filing. 1. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019; 2. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 13, 2019; 3. Our Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on August 17, 2018; 4. Our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 25, 2019 and May 23, 2019; and 5. The description of our common stock contained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 31, 2014 and as it may further be amended from time to time. All documents that we filed with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, and 15(d) of the Exchange Act subsequent to the date of this registration statement and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment to this registration statement that indicates that all securities offered under this prospectus have been sold, or that deregisters all securities then remaining unsold, will be deemed to be incorporated in this registration statement by reference and to be a part hereof from the date of filing of such documents. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus shall be deemed modified, superseded or replaced for purposes of this prospectus to the extent that a statement contained in this prospectus, or in any subsequently filed document that also is deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus, modifies, supersedes or replaces such statement. Any statement so modified, superseded or replaced shall not be deemed, except as so modified, superseded or replaced, to constitute a part of this prospectus. None of the information that we disclose under Items 2.02 or 7.01 of any Current Report on Form 8-K or any corresponding information, either furnished under Item 9.01 or included as an exhibit therein, that we may from time to time furnish to the SEC will be incorporated by reference into, or otherwise included in, this prospectus, except as otherwise expressly set forth in the relevant document. Subject to the foregoing, all information appearing in this prospectus is qualified in its entirety by the information appearing in the documents incorporated by reference. You may request, orally or in writing, a copy of these documents, which will be provided to you at no cost (other than exhibits, unless such exhibits are specifically incorporate by reference), by contacting Dr. Amit Kumar, c/o Anixa Biosciences, Inc., at 3150 Almaden Expressway, Suite 250, San Jose, CA 95118. Our telephone number is (408) 708-9808. Information about us is also available at our website at https://www.anixa.com/.However, the information in our website is not a part of this prospectus and is not incorporated by reference. 21 Table of Contents The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell the securities until the Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, of which this prospectus is a part, is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED JUNE 11, 2019 Prospectus ANIXA BIOSCIENCES, INC. Up to $50,000,000 Common Stock We have entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley FBR, Inc. ('B. Riley FBR') relating to the sale of our common stock offered by this prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement, we may offer and sell up to $50,000,000 of shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value per share, from time to time through B. Riley FBR acting as agent. Our common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'ANIX.' The last reported sale price of our common stock on The NASDAQ Capital Market on June 10, 2019 was $4.28 per share. As of June 10, 2019, the aggregate market value of our outstanding common stock held by non-affiliates was $83,002,683 based on 20,096,743 outstanding shares of common stock, of which 17,474,249 shares are held by non-affiliates, and a per share price of $4.75, based upon the closing sale price of our common stock on May 7, 2019. Sales of our common stock, if any, under this prospectus may be made in sales deemed to be 'at the market equity offerings' as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. B. Riley FBR is not required to sell any specific dollar amount of shares, but will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell on our behalf all of the shares of common stock requested to be sold by us, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between B. Riley FBR and us. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement. B. Riley FBR will be entitled to compensation at a fixed commission rate of 3% of the gross sales price per share sold. In connection with the sale of our common stock on our behalf, B. Riley FBR will be deemed to be an 'underwriter' within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of B. Riley FBR will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. We have also agreed to provide indemnification and contribution to B. Riley FBR with respect to certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. ____________________________________________ Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should read this prospectus and the information incorporated herein by reference carefully before you make your investment decision. See' Risk Factors 'beginning on page S-5 of this prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. ____________________________________________ B. RILEY FBR The date of this prospectus is ____________, 2019 Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS7 You should rely only on the information we have provided or incorporated by reference in this prospectus or in any prospectus supplement. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus or in any prospectus supplement. This prospectus and any prospectus supplement is an offer to sell only the securities offered hereby, but only under circumstances and in jurisdictions where it is lawful to do so. You should assume that the information contained in this prospectus and in any prospectus supplement is accurate only as of their respective dates and that any information we have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date ofthe document incorporated by reference, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or any prospective supplement for any sale of securities. ___________________________ 7To be updated by printer S-i Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, utilizing a shelf registration process. Under the shelf registration process, we may offer shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $50,000,000 from time to time under this prospectus at prices and on terms to be determined by market conditions at the time of offering. This prospectus describes the specific terms of the common stock we are offering and also adds to, and updates information contained in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus, on the one hand, and the information contained in any document incorporated by reference into this prospectus that was filed with the SEC before the date of this prospectus, on the other hand, you should rely on the information in this prospectus. If any statement in one of these documents is inconsistent with a statement in another document having a later date -for example, a document incorporated by reference into this prospectus -the statement in the document having the later date modifies or supersedes the earlier statement. You should rely only on the information contained in, or incorporated by reference into this prospectus and in any free writing prospectus that we may authorize for use in connection with this offering. We have not, and B. Riley FBR has not, authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not, and B. Riley FBR is not, making an offer to sell or soliciting an offer to buy our securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making that offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or solicitation. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus, and in any free writing prospectus that we may authorize for use in connection with this offering, is accurate only as of the date of those respective documents. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. You should read this prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus, and any free writing prospectus that we may authorize for use in connection with this offering, in their entirety before making an investment decision. You should also read and consider the information in the documents to which we have referred you in the sections of this prospectus entitled 'Where You Can Find More Information' and 'Incorporation by Reference.' We are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, shares of common stock only in jurisdictions where offers and sales are permitted. The distribution of this prospectus and the offering of the common stock in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons outside the United States who come into possession of this prospectus must inform themselves about, and observe any restrictions relating to, the offering of the common stock and the distribution of this prospectus outside the United States. This prospectus does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities offered by this prospectus by any person in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for such person to make such an offer or solicitation. We further note that the representations, warranties and covenants made by us in any agreement that is filed as an exhibit to any document that is incorporated by reference into the prospectus and accompanying prospectus were made solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, including, in some cases, for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties to such agreement, and should not be deemed to be a representation, warranty or covenant to you. Moreover, such representations, warranties or covenants were accurate only as of the date when made. Accordingly, such representations, warranties and covenants should not be relied on as accurately representing the current state of our affairs. Unless otherwise stated, all references to 'us,' 'our,' 'Anixa,' 'we,' the 'Company' and similar designations refer to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Our logo, trademarks and service marks are the property of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Other trademarks or service marks appearing in this prospectus are the property of their respective holders. S-1 Table of Contents CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'can,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'plans,' 'potential,' 'predicts,' 'should,' or 'will' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we do not make forward looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks outlined under 'Risk Factors' or elsewhere in this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein, which may cause our or our industry'sactual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated, very competitive, and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long term business operations, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in this prospectus, and in particular, the risks discussed below and under the heading 'Risk Factors' and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2018 and 2017 and notes incorporated by reference herein. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this prospectus may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statement. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this prospectus. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this prospectus to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations. Any forward-looking statement you read in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement or any document incorporated by reference reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, operating results, growth strategy and liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as to the date when made. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as otherwise required by applicable law. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K filed with the SEC. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all risk factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. S-2 Table of Contents PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in this prospectus. This summary does not contain all the information that you should consider before investing in our Company. You should carefully read the entire prospectus, including all documents incorporated by reference herein. In particular, attention should be directed to our 'Risk Factors,''Information With Respect to the Company,''Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'and the financial statements and related notes thereto contained herein or otherwise incorporated by reference hereto, before making an investment decision. Business Overview Our primary operations involve research and development of cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. Our cancer therapeutics program consists of development of chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell ('CER-T') technology, a novel form of CAR-T technology, initially focused on treating ovarian cancer. Our cancer diagnostics program consists of development of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven Cchek™ liquid biopsy platform for early cancer detection. Our subsidiary, Certainty Therapeutics, Inc. ('Certainty'), is developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. Certainty holds an exclusive worldwide, royalty-bearing license to use certain intellectual property owned or controlled by The Wistar Institute ('Wistar') relating to Wistar's CER-T technology. We have initially focused on the development of a treatment for ovarian cancer, but we may also pursue applications of the technology for the development of treatments for additional solid tumors. The license agreement requires Certainty to make certain cash and equity payments to Wistar. With respect to Certainty's equity obligations to Wistar, Certainty issued to Wistar shares of its common stock equal to five percent (5%) of the common stock of Certainty. Certainty, in collaboration with the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Inc. ('Moffitt'), is advancing toward human clinical testing its CER-T technology for treating ovarian cancer. Certainty is working with researchers at Moffitt to complete studies necessary to submit an Investigational New Drug ('IND') application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA'). We anticipate filing the IND with the FDA in the fall of 2019, with human clinical trials commencing thereafter, by late 2019 or early 2020. Our subsidiary, Anixa Diagnostics Corporation ('Anixa Diagnostics'), is developing Cchek™, an AI driven platform of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. We have demonstrated the efficacy of Cchek™ with 20 different types of cancer, including: breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, prostate, bladder, cervical, head and neck, gastric and testicular cancers. Breast, lung, colon and prostate cancers represent the four largest categories of cancer worldwide. We are currently developing tests for the detection of multiple types of cancer and are working with our development and commercialization partner, ResearchDx, a CLIA-certified laboratory, to launch Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation as a Laboratory Developed Test by the end of the third quarter of 2019. Over the next several quarters, we expect the development of Certainty's CER-T technology and Cchek™ to be the primary focus of the Company. As part of our legacy operations, the Company remains engaged in limited patent licensing activities in the area of encrypted audio/video conference calling. We do not expect these activities to be a significant part of the Company's ongoing operations nor do we expect these activities to require material financial resources or attention of senior management. Over the past several quarters, our revenue was derived from technology licensing and the sale of patented technologies, including revenue from the settlement of litigation. In addition to Certainty and Anixa Diagnostics, the Company may make investments in and form new companies to develop additional emerging technologies. Corporate Information Our principal executive offices are located at 3150 Almaden Expressway, Suite 250, San Jose, CA 95118, our telephone number is (408) 708-9808, and our Internet website address is https://www.anixa.com/. The information on our website is not a part of, or incorporated in, this prospectus. S-3 Table of Contents THE OFFERING Common stock offered by us: Shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $50,000,000. Manner of offering 'At the market offering' that may be made from time to time through our sales agent, B. Riley FBR. See 'Plan of Distribution' on page S-12 of this prospectus. Use of Proceeds We intend to use the net proceeds from these sales for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, ongoing clinical work, the development of new cancer related technologies, investing in or acquiring companies that are synergistic with or complimentary to our technologies, and licensing activities related to our current and future product candidates and working capital. See 'Use of Proceeds' on page S-8 of this prospectus. Risk Factors Your investment in our securities involves substantial risks. You should consider the 'Risk Factors' and the 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' included and incorporated by reference in this prospectus and the accompanying prospectus, including the risk factors incorporated by reference from our filings with the SEC. NASDAQ Capital Market symbol 'ANIX' S-4 Table of Contents RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before deciding whether to invest in our securities, you should carefully consider the risk factors we describe in this prospectus and in any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you or in any report incorporated by reference into this prospectus, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2018, or any Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that is incorporated by reference into this prospectus after the date of this prospectus. Although we discuss key risks in those risk factor descriptions, additional risks not currently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial also may impair our business. Our subsequent filings with the SEC may contain amended and updated discussions of significant risks. We cannot predict future risks or estimate the extent to which they may affect our financial performance. Risks Related to our Financial Condition and Operations and our Common Stock We have a history of losses and may incur additional losses in the future. On a cumulative basis we have sustained substantial losses and negative cash flows from operations since our inception. As of January 31, 2019, our accumulated deficit was approximately $175,052,000. As of January 31, 2019, we had approximately $5,903,000 in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and working capital of approximately $4,909,000. In fiscal year 2018, we incurred losses of approximately $14,243,000 and we experienced negative cash flows from operations of approximately $4,273,000. We expect to incur material research and development expenses and to continue incurring significant legal and general and administrative expenses in connection with our operations. As a result, we anticipate that we will incur losses in the future. We will need additional funding in the future which may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all, and, if available, may result in dilution to our stockholders. Based on currently available information as of June 11, 2019, we believe that our existing cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and expected cash flows will be sufficient to fund our activities for the next 12 months. However, our projections of future cash needs and cash flows may differ from actual results. If current cash on hand, cash equivalents, short term investments and cash that may be generated from our business operations are insufficient to continue to operate our business, or if we elect to invest in or acquire a company or companies that are synergistic with or complimentary to our technologies, we may be required to obtain more working capital. We may seek to obtain working capital through sales of our equity securities or through bank credit facilities or public or private debt from various financial institutions where possible. We cannot be certain that additional funding will be available on acceptable terms, or at all. If we do identify sources for additional funding, the sale of additional equity securities or convertible debt could result in dilution to our stockholders. Additionally, the sale of equity securities or issuance of debt securities may be subject to certain security holder approvals or may result in the downward adjustment of the exercise or conversion price of our outstanding securities. We can give no assurance that we will generate sufficient cash flows in the future to satisfy our liquidity requirements or sustain future operations, or that other sources of funding, such as sales of equity or debt, would be available or would be approved by our security holders, if needed, on favorable terms or at all. If we fail to obtain additional working capital as and when needed, such failure could have a material adverse impact on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Furthermore, such lack of funds may inhibit our ability to respond to competitive pressures or unanticipated capital needs, or may force us to reduce operating expenses, which would significantly harm the business and development of operations. Failure to effectively manage our potential growth could place strains on our managerial, operational and financial resources and could adversely affect our business and operating results. Our business strategy and potential growth may place a strain on managerial, operational and financial resources and systems. Although we may not grow as we expect, if we fail to manage our growth effectively or to develop and expand our managerial, operational and financial resources and systems, our business and financial results will be materially harmed. We may use our financial and human resources to pursue a particular research program or product candidate and fail to capitalize on programs or product candidates that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success. Because we have limited resources, we may forego or delay pursuit of opportunities with certain programs or product candidates or for indications that later prove to have greater commercial potential. Our resource allocation decisions may cause us to fail to capitalize on viable commercial products or profitable market opportunities. Our spending on current and future research and development programs for product candidates may not yield any commercially viable products. If we do not accurately evaluate the commercial potential or target market for a particular product candidate, we may relinquish valuable rights to that product candidate through strategic collaboration, licensing or other royalty arrangements in cases in which it would have been more advantageous for us to retain sole development and commercialization rights to such product candidate, or we may allocate internal resources to a product candidate which it would have been more advantageous to enter into a partnering arrangement. S-5 Table of Contents We are currently subject to a putative shareholder derivative complaint which could distract our management and could result in substantial costs or large judgments against us. On November 5, 2018, a putative shareholder derivative complaint was filed in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, captioned Howland v. Kumar et al., C.A. No. 2018-0804-KSJM (the 'Howland Matter'), that alleges claims for breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment. The complaint named as defendants certain of the Company's current and former officers and directors, and the Company is named solely as a nominal defendant. The complaint seeks, on behalf of the Company, a declaration that the defendant officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties, unspecified damages, certain changes to the Company's internal procedures, and an award of the plaintiff's attorneys' fees and costs. The defendants moved to dismiss the complaint on November 29, 2018, which motion is still pending before the Court of Chancery. If the Howland Matter is not dismissed at the pleading stage, we will be required to devote significant time to the adjudication of the matter which will distract our management and may have an adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Further, if the Howland Matter is not dismissed, we could incur substantial costs related to the adjudication of the Howland Matter that may not be covered by insurance. In addition, we are obligated pursuant to Article 10 of our amended and restated bylaws, or our bylaws, to indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to, or testifies in, any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative in nature, by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or officer of the Company against expenses (including attorneys' fees and disbursements), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with such action, suit or proceeding to the full extent permitted by law. Accordingly, we may incur substantial costs related to the indemnification of our current and former officers and directors that were named as defendants in the Howland Matter. While we have director and officer insurance, there is no assurance that our policy will cover any or all of the costs associated with the indemnification of our current and former officers and directors that were named as defendants in the Howland Matter. We have issued a significant number of securities pursuant to our incentive plans and may continue to do so in the future. The vesting and, if applicable, exercise of these securities and the sale of the shares of common stock issuable thereunder may dilute your percentage ownership interest and may also result in downward pressure on the price of our common stock. As of the date of this prospectus, we have issued and outstanding options to purchase 7,258,668 shares of our common stock with a weighted average exercise price of $2.73 and 1,500,000 restricted stock awards (including options to purchase 1,500,000 shares of our common stock and a restricted stock award of 1,500,000 shares of our common stock that vest based upon achievement of certain stock price based milestones issued to our president and chief executive officer in May 2018). Further, as of the date of this report, our Board of Directors and Compensation Committee have the authority to issue awards totaling an additional 2,907,200 shares of our common stock (not including any additional shares of common stock that will be available for issuance pursuant to the evergreen provisions in our 2010 Share Incentive Plan and our 2018 Share Incentive Plan on the first business day of the 2020 calendar year). Additionally, we have registered for resale all of the shares of common stock issuable under our incentive plans. Because the market for our common stock is thinly traded, the sales and/or the perception that those sales may occur, could adversely affect the market price of our common stock. Furthermore, the mere existence of a significant number of shares of common stock issuable upon vesting and, if applicable, exercise of these securities may be perceived by the market as having a potential dilutive effect, which could lead to a decrease in the price of our common stock. Additional Risks Related to This Offering Since we have some discretion in how we use the proceeds from this offering, we may use the proceeds in ways with which you disagree. We have not allocated specific amounts of the net proceeds from this offering for any specific purpose. Accordingly, our management will have some flexibility in applying the net proceeds of this offering. You will be relying on the judgment of our management with regard to the use of these net proceeds and you will not have the opportunity, as part of your investment decision, to assess whether the proceeds are being used appropriately. It is possible that the net proceeds will be invested in a way that does not yield a favorable, or any, return for us. The failure of our management to use such funds effectively could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, operating results and cash flow. You may experience immediate and substantial dilution. The offering price per share in this offering may exceed the net tangible book value per share of our common stock outstanding prior to this offering. Assuming that an aggregate of $50,000,000 of shares of our common stock are sold during the term of the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley FBR at a price of $4.28 per share, the last reported sale price of our common stock on The NASDAQ Capital Market on June 10, 2019, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $48,331,000 after deducting commissions and estimated aggregate offering expenses payable by us, you will experience immediate dilution of $2.57 per share, representing the difference between our as adjusted pro forma net tangible book value per share as of January 31, 2019 after giving effect to this offering and the assumed offering price. The exercise of outstanding stock options and warrants may result in further dilution of your investment. See the section entitled 'Dilution' below for a more detailed illustration of the dilution you would incur if you participate in this offering. S-6 Table of Contents We do not anticipate declaring any cash dividends on our common stock which may adversely impact the market price of our stock. We have never declared or paid cash dividends on our common stock and do not plan to pay any cash dividends in the near future. Our current policy is to retain all funds and any earnings for use in the operation and expansion of our business. If we do not pay dividends, our stock may be less valuable to you because a return on your investment will only occur if our stock price appreciates. Sales of a significant number of shares of our common stock in the public markets, or the perception that such sales could occur, could depress the market price of our common stock. Sales of a significant number of shares of our common stock in the public markets, or the perception that such sales could occur as a result of our utilization of a universal shelf registration statement, our At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley FBR or otherwise could depress the market price of our common stock and impair our ability to raise capital through the sale of additional equity securities. We cannot predict the effect that future sales of our common stock or the market perception that we are permitted to sell a significant number of our securities would have on the market price of our common stock. The market price for our securities may be volatile, which could result in substantial losses to investors. The market price for our common stock may be volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in response to factors including the following: • actual or anticipated fluctuations in our quarterly operating results; • our failure to meet or exceed securities analysts' expectations of our financial results; • a change in financial estimates or securities analysts' recommendations; • changes in management's or securities analysts' estimates of our financial performance; • future sales of our common stock; • low trading volume of our common stock; • additions or departures of key personnel; or • results of studies or patents. In addition, the securities markets have from time to time experienced significant price and volume fluctuations that are not related to the operating performance of particular companies. As a result, to the extent shareholders sell our securities in negative market fluctuation, they may not receive a price per share that is based solely upon our business performance. We cannot guarantee that shareholders will not lose some of their entire investment in our securities. S-7 Table of Contents USE OF PROCEEDS We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, ongoing clinical work, the development of new cancer related technologies, investing in or acquiring companies that are synergistic with or complimentary to our technologies, licensing activities related to our current and future product candidates, the development of emerging technologies, investing in or acquiring companies that are developing emerging technologies, licensing activities, or the acquisition of other businesses and working capital. While a portion of the net proceeds may be used for the acquisition of businesses, products and technologies that are synergistic or complementary to ours, or for other strategic purposes, we have no current understandings, commitments or agreements to do so. Pending use of the net proceeds, we intend to invest the net proceeds in short-term, interest-bearing, investment-grade securities. S-8 Table of Contents DILUTION If you invest in our common stock, your interest will be diluted immediately to the extent of the difference between the public offering price per share and the adjusted net tangible book value per share of our common stock after this offering. Our net tangible book value on January 31, 2019 was approximately $4,976,000, or $0.26 per share. 'Net tangible book value' is total assets minus the sum of liabilities and intangible assets. 'Net tangible book value per share' is net tangible book value divided by the total number of shares outstanding. After giving effect to the sale of shares of our common stock in the aggregate amount of $50,000,000 in this offering at an assumed offering price of $4.28 per share, which was the last reported sale price of our common stock on The NASDAQ Capital Market on June 10, 2019, and after deducting estimated offering commissions and expenses payable by us, our net tangible book value as of January 31, 2019 would have been approximately $53,307,000, or $1.71 per share of common stock. This represents an immediate increase in net tangible book value of $1.45 per share to our existing stockholders and an immediate dilution in net tangible book value of $2.57 per share to investors participating in this offering. The following table illustrates this dilution per share to investors participating in this offering: Assumed offering price per share $ 4.28 Net tangible book value per share as of January 31, 2019 $ 0.26 Increase per share attributable to new investors $ 1.45 Net tangible book value per share after giving effect to this offering $ 1.71 Dilution per share to new investors $ 2.57 The table above assumes, for illustrative purposes, that an aggregate of 11,682,243 shares of our common stock are sold at a price of $4.28 per share, the last reported sale price of our common stock on The NASDAQ Capital Market on June 10, 2019, for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000,000. The shares sold in this offering, if any, will be sold from time to time at various prices. The number of shares of our common stock that will be outstanding immediately after this offering as shown above is based on 20,096,743 shares outstanding as of the date of this prospectus. The number of shares outstanding as of the date of this prospectus, as used throughout this prospectus, unless otherwise indicated, excludes the following, all as of the date of this prospectus: 3,470,000 shares of our common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options outstanding under our 2018 Share Incentive Plan, 2,258,334 of which are not currently exercisable, which have a weighted average exercise price of $3.73 per share;

2,000,668 shares of our common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options outstanding under our 2010 Share Incentive Plan, 429,028 of which are not currently exercisable, which have a weighted average exercise price of $2.03 per share; 8,000 shares of our common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options outstanding under our 2003 Share Incentive Plan which have a weighted average exercise price of $2.34 per share;



2,907,200 shares of our common stock reserved for future issuance under our 2018 Share Incentive Plan and 2010 Share Incentive Plan;

1,780,000 shares of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options outstanding pursuant to stock options that were not granted under the 2003 Share Plan, the 2010 Share Plan or the 2018 Share Plan which have a weighted average exercise price of $1.58 per share;

and

854,400 shares of our common stock issuable upon exercise of our outstanding warrants which have a weighted average exercise price of $6.95. To the extent that any of our outstanding options or warrants are exercised, we grant additional options or other awards under our stock incentive plan or issue additional warrants, or we issue additional shares of common stock in the future, there may be further dilution. S-9 Table of Contents DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES WE ARE OFFERING General The following description is not complete and may not contain all the information you should consider before investing in our common stock. For a more detailed description of these securities, you should read the applicable provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation, as amended, referred to herein as our certificate of incorporation, and our bylaws. The total number of shares of capital stock we are authorized to issue is 48,020,000 shares, of which (a) 48,000,000 shares are common stock and (b) 20,000 shares are preferred stock. Common Stock As of June 10, 2019, there were 20,096,743shares of common stock issued and outstanding, held of record by approximately 338 stockholders. Subject to preferential rights with respect to any outstanding preferred stock, all outstanding shares of common stock are of the same class and have equal rights and attributes. Dividend Rights Holders of the common stock may receive dividends when, as and if declared by our board of directors out of the assets legally available for that purpose and subject to the preferential dividend rights of any other classes or series of stock of our Company. We have never paid, and have no plans to pay, any dividends on our shares of common stock. Voting Rights Holders of the common stock are entitled to one vote per share in all matters as to which holders of common stock are entitled to vote. Holders of not less than a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote at any meeting of stockholders constitute a quorum unless otherwise required by law. Election of Directors Directors hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and are eligible for re-election at such meeting. Directors are elected by a plurality of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote on the election of directors. There is no cumulative voting for directors. Liquidation In the event of any liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Company, holders of the common stock have the right to receive ratably and equally all of the assets remaining after payment of liabilities and liquidation preferences of any preferred stock then outstanding. Redemption The common stock is not redeemable or convertible and does not have any sinking fund provisions. Preemptive Rights Holders of the common stock do not have preemptive rights. Other Rights Our common stock is not liable to further calls or to assessment by the registrant and for liabilities of the registrant imposed on its stockholders under state statutes. Right to Amend Bylaws The board of directors has the power to adopt, amend or repeal the bylaws. Bylaws adopted by the board of directors may be repealed or changed, and new bylaws made, by the stockholders, and the stockholders may prescribe that any bylaw made by them shall not be altered, amended or repealed by the board of directors. S-10 Table of Contents Change in Control Provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation and bylaws could make the acquisition of our company by means of a tender offer, proxy contest or otherwise, and the removal of incumbent officers and directors, more difficult. These provisions include: Section 203 of the DGCL, which prohibits a merger with a 15%-or-greater stockholder, such as a party that has completed a successful tender offer, until three years after that party became a 15%-or-greater stockholder; The authorization in our certificate of incorporation of undesignated preferred stock, which could be issued without stockholder approval in a manner designed to prevent or discourage a takeover; and Provisions in our bylaws regarding stockholders' rights to call a special meeting of stockholders limit such rights to stockholders holding together at least a sixty-six and two-thirds percent of the shares of the Company entitled to vote at the meeting, which could make it more difficult for stockholders to wage a proxy contest for control of our board of directors or to vote to repeal any of the anti-takeover provisions contained in our certificate of incorporation and bylaws. Together, these provisions may make the removal of management more difficult and may discourage transactions that could otherwise involve payment of a premium over prevailing market prices for our common stock. Market, Symbol and Transfer Agent Our common stock is listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'ANIX'. The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock is American Stock Transfer and Trust Company. S-11 Table of Contents PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION We have entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley FBR pursuant to which we may issue and sell up to an aggregate of $50,000,000 of shares of our common stock from time to time through B. Riley FBR acting as agent. Upon delivery of a placement notice and subject to the terms and conditions of the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement, B. Riley FBR may sell our common stock by any method permitted by law deemed to be an 'at the market offering'as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act. We or B. Riley FBR may suspend or terminate the offering of our common stock upon notice and subject to other conditions. We will pay B. Riley FBR in cash, upon each sale of our common stock pursuant to the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement, a commission in an amount equal to 3% of the aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of our common stock. Because there is no minimum offering amount required as a condition to this offering, the actual total public offering amount, commissions and proceeds to us, if any, are not determinable at this time. We have agreed, under certain circumstances, to reimburse a portion of B. Riley FBR's expenses, including legal fees, in connection with this offering up to a maximum of $25,000. We estimate that the total expenses for the offering, excluding compensation and expense reimbursement payable to B. Riley FBR under the terms of the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement, will be approximately $144,000. Settlement for sales of common stock will occur on the second business day following the date on which any sales are made, or on some other date that is agreed upon by us and B. Riley FBR in connection with a particular transaction, in return for payment of the net proceeds to us. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in an escrow, trust or similar arrangement. Sales of our common stock as contemplated in this prospectus will be settled through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company or by such other means as we and B. Riley FBR may agree upon. B. Riley FBR will act as sales agent on a commercially reasonable efforts basis consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal laws, rules and regulations and the rules of The NASDAQ Capital Market. In connection with the sale of the common stock on our behalf, B. Riley FBR will be deemed to be an 'underwriter'within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of B. Riley FBR will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. We have agreed to provide indemnification and contribution to B. Riley FBR against certain civil liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. The offering of our common stock pursuant to the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement will terminate upon the termination of the sales agreement as permitted therein. B. Riley FBR and its affiliates may in the future provide various investment banking, commercial banking and other financial services for us and our affiliates, for which services they may in the future receive customary fees. To the extent required by Regulation M, B. Riley FBR will not engage in any market making activities involving our common stock while the offering is ongoing under this prospectus. This prospectus in electronic format may be made available on a web site maintained by B. Riley FBR and B. Riley FBR may distribute this prospectus electronically. S-12 Table of Contents LEGAL MATTERS The validity of the issuance of the common stock offered by this prospectus will be passed upon for us by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, New York, New York. B. Riley FBR is being represented in connection with this offering by Duane Morris LLP. EXPERTS The consolidated financial statements of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. and subsidiaries as of and for the years ended October 31, 2018 and 2017 have been incorporated by reference in the registration statement in reliance upon the report of Haskell & White LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, and upon the authority of said firm as experts in accounting and auditing. WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION This prospectus is part of the registration statement on Form S-3 we filed with the SEC under the Securities Act and does not contain all the information set forth in the registration statement. Whenever a reference is made in this prospectus to any of our contracts, agreements or other documents, the reference may not be complete and you should refer to the exhibits that are a part of the registration statement or the exhibits to the reports or other documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus for a copy of such contract, agreement or other document. Because we are subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, we file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. Our SEC filings are available to the public over the Internet at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE We are 'incorporating by reference' certain documents we file with the SEC, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information in the documents incorporated by reference is considered to be part of this prospectus. Statements contained in documents that we file with the SEC and that are incorporated by reference in this prospectus will automatically update and supersede information contained in this prospectus, including information in previously filed documents or reports that have been incorporated by reference in this prospectus, to the extent the new information differs from or is inconsistent with the old information. We have filed or may file the following documents with the SEC and they are incorporated herein by reference as of their respective dates of filing: 1. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019; 2. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 13, 2019; 3. Our Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on August 17, 2018; 4. Our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 25, 2019 and May 23, 2019; and 5. The description of our common stock contained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 31, 2014 and as it may further be amended from time to time. All documents that we filed with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, and 15(d) of the Exchange Act subsequent to the date of this registration statement and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment to this registration statement that indicates that all securities offered under this prospectus have been sold, or that deregisters all securities then remaining unsold, will be deemed to be incorporated in this registration statement by reference and to be a part hereof from the date of filing of such documents. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus shall be deemed modified, superseded or replaced for purposes of this prospectus to the extent that a statement contained in this prospectus, or in any subsequently filed document that also is deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus, modifies, supersedes or replaces such statement. Any statement so modified, superseded or replaced shall not be deemed, except as so modified, superseded or replaced, to constitute a part of this prospectus. None of the information that we disclose under Items 2.02 or 7.01 of any Current Report on Form 8-K or any corresponding information, either furnished under Item 9.01 or included as an exhibit therein, that we may from time to time furnish to the SEC will be incorporated by reference into, or otherwise included in, this prospectus, except as otherwise expressly set forth in the relevant document. Subject to the foregoing, all information appearing in this prospectus is qualified in its entirety by the information appearing in the documents incorporated by reference. You may request, orally or in writing, a copy of these documents, which will be provided to you at no cost (other than exhibits, unless such exhibits are specifically incorporate by reference), by contacting Amit Kumar, c/o Anixa Biosciences, Inc., at 3150 Almaden Expressway, San Jose, CA 95118. Our telephone number is (408) 708-9808. Information about us is also available at our website at https://www.anixa.com/. However, the information in our website is not a part of this prospectus and is not incorporated by reference. S-13 Table of Contents ANIXA BIOSCIENCES, INC. Up to $50,000,000 of Shares Common Stock PROSPECTUS B. RILEY FBR June 11, 2019 Table of Contents PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution. The Company is paying all expenses of the offering. The following table sets forth all expenses to be paid by the registrant. All amounts shown are estimates except for the registration fee. SEC registration fee $ 12,120 Printing * Legal fees and expenses $ 125,000 Accounting fees and expenses $ 6,500 Trustees' Fees and Expenses * Warrant Agent Fees and Expenses * Miscellaneous * Total $ 143,620 * These fees are calculated based on the securities offered and the number of issuances and accordingly cannot be estimated at this time. The applicable prospectus supplement will set forth the estimated amount of expenses of any offering of securities. Item 15.Indemnification of Directors and Officers. Section 145 of the DGCL inter alia, empowers a Delaware corporation to indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding (other than an action by or in the right of the corporation) by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by him in connection with such action, suit or proceeding if he acted in good faith and in a manner he reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe his conduct was unlawful. Similar indemnity is authorized for such persons against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred in connection with the defense or settlement of any such threatened, pending or completed action or suit if such person acted in good faith and in a manner he reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and provided further that (unless a court of competent jurisdiction otherwise provides) such person shall not have been adjudged liable to the corporation. Any such indemnification may be made only as authorized in each specific case upon a determination by the stockholders or disinterested directors or by independent legal counsel in a written opinion that indemnification is proper because the indemnitee has met the applicable standard of conduct. Section 145 further authorizes a corporation to purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise, against any liability asserted against him and incurred by him in any such capacity, or arising out of his status as such, whether or not the corporation would otherwise have the power to indemnify him under Section 145. We maintain policies insuring our officers and directors against certain liabilities for actions taken in such capacities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. Section 102(b)(7) of the DGCL permits a corporation to include in its certificate of incorporation a provision eliminating or limiting the personal liability of a director to the corporation or its shareholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, provided that such provision shall not eliminate or limit the liability of a director (i) for any breach of the director's duty of loyalty to the corporation or its stockholders, (ii) for acts or omissions not in good faith or which involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law, (iii) under Section 174 of the DGCL (relating to unlawful payment of dividends and unlawful stock purchase or redemption) or (iv) for any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit. Article 10 of the bylaws of the Company contains provisions which are designed to provide mandatory indemnification of directors and officers of the Company to the full extent permitted by law, as now in effect or later amended. The bylaws further provide that, if and to the extent required by the DGCL, an advance payment of expenses to a director or officer of the Company that is entitled to indemnification will only be made upon delivery to the Company of an undertaking, by or on behalf of the director or officer, to repay all amounts so advanced if it is ultimately determined that such director is not entitled to indemnification. Item 16. Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed with this Registration Statement. i Table of Contents The agreements included or incorporated by reference as exhibits to this registration statement contain representations and warranties by each of the parties to the applicable agreement. These representations and warranties were made solely for the benefit of the other parties to the applicable agreement and (i) were not intended to be treated as categorical statements of fact, but rather as a way of allocating the risk to one of the parties if those statements prove to be inaccurate; (ii) may have been qualified in such agreement by disclosures that were made to the other party in connection with the negotiation of the applicable agreement; (iii) may apply contract standards of 'materiality' that are different from 'materiality' under the applicable securities laws; and (iv) were made only as of the date of the applicable agreement or such other date or dates as may be specified in the agreement. The undersigned registrant acknowledges that, notwithstanding the inclusion of the foregoing cautionary statements, it is responsible for considering whether additional specific disclosures of material information regarding material contractual provisions are required to make the statements in this registration statement not misleading. Exhibit Number Description of Document 1.1 Form of Underwriting Agreement** 4.1 Form of Certificate of Designation of Preferred Stock** 4.2 Form of Stock Purchase Contract** 4.3 Form of Warrant Agreement and Form of Warrant Certificate** 4.4 Form of Subscription Rights Agreement and Form Subscription Rights Certificate** 4.5 Form of Indenture* 4.6 Form of Note** 4.7 Form of Debt Securities** 5.1 Opinion of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP* 10.1 Form of At Market Issuance Sales Agreement* 12.1 Computation of Ratio of Earnings to Fixed Charges** 23.1 Consent of Haskell & White LLP* 23.2 Consent of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)* 24.1 Power of Attorney (included in Part II of this Registration Statement)* 25.1 Statement of Eligibility of trustee on Form T-1**+ * Filed herewith. ** If applicable, to be filed by an amendment or as an exhibit to a report pursuant to section 13(a) or section 15(d) of the Exchange Act and incorporated by reference + To be filed pursuant to Rule 305(b)(2) of the Trust Indenture Act. Item 17. Undertakings. (a) The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes: (1) To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: (i) to include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933; (ii) to reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20% change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the 'Calculation of Registration Fee' table in the effective registration statement; and (iii) to include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however , that paragraphs (1)(i), (1)(ii) and (1)(iii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement, or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of the registration statement. ii Table of Contents (2) That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. (3) To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. (4) That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser: (i) Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and (ii) Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5), or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(1)(i), (vii), or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by Section 10(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which that prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date. (5) That, for the purpose of determining liability of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser in the initial distribution of the securities, the undersigned registrant undertakes that in a primary offering of securities of the undersigned registrant pursuant to this registration statement, regardless of the underwriting method used to sell the securities to the purchaser, if the securities are offered or sold to such purchaser by means of any of the following communications, the undersigned registrant will be a seller to the purchaser and will be considered to offer or sell such securities to such purchaser: (i) Any preliminary prospectus or prospectus of the undersigned registrant relating to the offering required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424; (ii) Any free writing prospectus relating to the offering prepared by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant or used or referred to by the undersigned registrant; (iii) The portion of any other free writing prospectus relating to the offering containing material information about the undersigned registrant or its securities provided by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant; and (iv) Any other communication that is an offer in the offering made by the undersigned registrant to the purchaser. (b) The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933, each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. (c) The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes to supplement the prospectus, after the expiration of the subscription period, to set forth the results of the subscription offer, the transactions by the underwriters during the subscription period, the amount of unsubscribed securities to be purchased by the underwriters, and the terms of any subsequent reoffering thereof. If any public offering by the underwriters is to be made on terms differing from those set forth on the cover page of the prospectus, a post-effective amendment will be filed to set forth the terms of such offering. iii Table of Contents (d) Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. (e) The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes to file an application for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the trustee to act under subsection (a) of Section 310 of the Trust Indenture Act in accordance with the rules and regulations prescribed by the Commission under Section 305(b)(2) of the Trust Indenture Act. iv Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of San Jose, State of California, on this 11th day of June, 2019. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES, INC. By: /s/ Dr. Amit Kumar Dr. Amit Kumar President and Chief Executive Officer KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS that each individual whose signature appears below hereby constitutes and appoints Dr. Amit Kumar as his or her true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent with full power of substitution, for him or her and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments, to this registration statement, and to sign any registration statement for the same offering covered by this registration statement that is to be effective upon filing pursuant to Rule 462(b) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 increasing the number of shares for which registration is sought, and all post-effective amendments thereto, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and all documents in connection therewith, making such changes in this registration statement as such attorney-in-fact and agent so acting deem appropriate, with the SEC, granting unto said attorney-in-fact and agent full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done with respect to the offering of securities contemplated by this registration statement, as fully to all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorney-in-fact and agent, or his, her or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done or by virtue hereof. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this Registration Statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Signature Title Date /s/ Dr. Amit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board June 11, 2019 Dr. Amit Kumar (Principal Executive Officer) /s/ Michael J. Catelani Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer June 11, 2019 Michael J. Catelani (Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer) /s/ Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Director June 11, 2019 Lewis H. Titterton Jr. /s/ Dr. John Monahan Director June 11, 2019 Dr. John Monahan /s/ Dr. Arnold Baskies Director June 11, 2019 Dr. Arnold Baskies /s/ David Cavalier Director June 11, 2019 David Cavalier v Attachments Original document

