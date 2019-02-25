Ann Arbor SPARK : Annual Meeting on April 30 Features Keynote by Brookings' Amy Liu

Ann Arbor SPARK will host its annual meeting on Tuesday, April 30, 2019,
at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center. Ann Arbor SPARK’s
annual meeting is attended by business, government, and academic leaders
from across the Ann Arbor region and is a unique networking opportunity.
As in previous years, at the annual meeting, Ann Arbor SPARK and members
of its board of directors will highlight the organization’s progress in
advancing the region’s economy over the past year. Ann Arbor SPARK will
also present its annual board chair awards and preview new projects and
initiatives for the coming year.
“Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting has become one of the marquee annual
events in our community, bringing together thought leaders across all
types of industries and organizations,” said Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor
SPARK president and CEO. “It’s also a chance for our community to
celebrate the business growth and economic vitality that make Ann Arbor
a destination for companies and job seekers alike. Our strong economy is
the backbone of the quality of life that makes Ann Arbor so attractive
and unique.”
This year’s annual meeting features a keynote address by Amy Liu, vice
president and director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings
and the Adeline M. and Alfred I. Johnson Chair in Urban and Metropolitan
Policy. Liu is a national expert on cities and metropolitan areas adept
at translating research and insights into action on the ground.
As director of Brookings Metro, co-founded by Liu in 1996, she pioneered
the program’s signature approach to policy and practice, which uses
rigorous research to inform strategies for economic growth and
opportunity. Liu has worked directly on such strategies with scores of
public and private sector leaders in regions around the country,
including Chicago, Kansas City, Phoenix, upstate New York, and New
Orleans.
Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting is made possible by the generous
support of sponsors, including premier sponsors, DTE Energy Foundation
and Comcast Business. For more information about the event, including
registration, visit http://bit.ly/SPARK-Annual-Meeting.
About Ann Arbor SPARK
Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by
encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and
retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business
at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK
collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor
partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.
