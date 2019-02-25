Log in
Ann Arbor SPARK : Annual Meeting on April 30 Features Keynote by Brookings' Amy Liu

02/25/2019 | 10:42am EST

Ann Arbor SPARK will host its annual meeting on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center. Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting is attended by business, government, and academic leaders from across the Ann Arbor region and is a unique networking opportunity.

As in previous years, at the annual meeting, Ann Arbor SPARK and members of its board of directors will highlight the organization’s progress in advancing the region’s economy over the past year. Ann Arbor SPARK will also present its annual board chair awards and preview new projects and initiatives for the coming year.

“Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting has become one of the marquee annual events in our community, bringing together thought leaders across all types of industries and organizations,” said Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO. “It’s also a chance for our community to celebrate the business growth and economic vitality that make Ann Arbor a destination for companies and job seekers alike. Our strong economy is the backbone of the quality of life that makes Ann Arbor so attractive and unique.”

This year’s annual meeting features a keynote address by Amy Liu, vice president and director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and the Adeline M. and Alfred I. Johnson Chair in Urban and Metropolitan Policy. Liu is a national expert on cities and metropolitan areas adept at translating research and insights into action on the ground.

As director of Brookings Metro, co-founded by Liu in 1996, she pioneered the program’s signature approach to policy and practice, which uses rigorous research to inform strategies for economic growth and opportunity. Liu has worked directly on such strategies with scores of public and private sector leaders in regions around the country, including Chicago, Kansas City, Phoenix, upstate New York, and New Orleans.

Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting is made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including premier sponsors, DTE Energy Foundation and Comcast Business. For more information about the event, including registration, visit http://bit.ly/SPARK-Annual-Meeting.

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.


© Business Wire 2019
