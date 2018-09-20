Ann Arbor SPARK : and the Economic Development Council of Livingston County Celebrate Local Economic Prosperity and Partnership Resulting in New Investment & Jobs

Ann Arbor SPARK and the Economic Development Council of Livingston
County (EDCLC) recently welcomed more than 100 community and business
leaders for the EDCLC annual meeting held at Crystal Gardens in Howell,
Mich. The event highlighted economic successes resulting from the
partnership between EDCLC and Ann Arbor SPARK, including more than 50
successful projects resulting in 1,200 new job commitments and $288
million in investment by businesses in Livingston County.
“Through our relationship with Ann Arbor SPARK, companies in Livingston
County have access to professional economic development services that
enable them to connect with government, resources and capital support,”
said EDCLC chair Ron Long. “Livingston County is now on the map for site
selectors from all over the world.”
Also addressing the group was Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK president and
CEO. He remarked on the significance of regional economic development
efforts, emphasizing that even in municipalities comprised mostly of
residential communities, regional economic development helps improve
quality of life by attracting and retaining companies that pay well,
provide development opportunities, and reinvest in the community.
“Primarily residential communities directly benefit from this
partnership between Ann Arbor SPARK and EDCLC: When jobs are created in
a nearby town or township residents of residential communities have
access to jobs close to home. Those workers buy homes, the jobs directly
support their families, and the whole county benefits,” Krutko added.
“Over the past six years, we have been successful in our efforts and are
excited to continue to build on that momentum. We are looking forward to
continuing our partnership with the EDCLC.”
The program also featured a series of videos
paying tribute to many of the companies and industries driving economic
prosperity in Livingston County. “An economic driver is a company that
pushes forward, a company with a strong workforce and employees from
throughout the region,” said Phil Santer, Ann Arbor SPARK senior vice
president. “Economic drivers create demand for services, they create
jobs for residents, and they create tax revenue for communities. They
are helping make Livingston Michigan’s most prosperous county.”
Santer highlighted these successes including economic key indicators
such as:
-
Livingston County has the lowest poverty rate and the highest median
household income in the state.
-
In the past year, the county’s tax base has increased by 4 percent.
-
Since 2012, the partnership between EDCLC and Ann Arbor SPARK
partnership has resulted in:
-
more than 535 referrals to connect local companies to resources
and funding
-
meetings with more than 180 local companies representing more than
17,000 local jobs
The annual meeting was sponsored by Consumers Energy, First National
Bank, Lake Trust Credit Union, Michigan Works!, Rudolph Libbe Group,
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, and Thai Summit.
ABOUT ANN ARBOR SPARK
Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by
encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and
retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business
at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK
collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor
partners to achieve its mission. For more information, please call (734)
761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.
ABOUT THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL OF LIVINGSTON COUNTY
The Economic Development Council of Livingston County (EDCLC) is a
nonprofit economic development organization dedicated to the prosperity
of Livingston County. It works with academic, county, and private sector
partners to support economic growth. EDCLC partners with Ann Arbor SPARK
to provide economic development services in Livingston County. For more
information, visit www.edclivingston.org.
