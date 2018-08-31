Ann Gaffigan Named to Coach and Athletic Director Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018

National Land Realty (NLR), a full-service land brokerage company, is
pleased to announce that Ann Gaffigan, NLR chief technology officer
(CTO), has been named to Coach and Athletics Director magazine’s 40
Under 40 Class of 2018.
The inaugural Sports 40 Under 40 Awards, launched in partnership with
the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA),
represents “exemplary sports professionals nominated by their peers for
their impressive accomplishments of their young careers,” according to
Coach and Athletic Director magazine.
Gaffigan transitioned into her role as CTO in 2016 after spending 12
years building and growing her own web and systems development business,
Gazelle Inc. She currently serves on the USA Track and Field Athletes
Advisory Committee as the Field Athletics Committee Secretary in Olathe,
Kan.
