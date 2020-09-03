Log in
Anna Frazzetto Joins Tential as Chief Digital Technology Officer

09/03/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

An industry leader, Frazzetto brings a wealth of digital, technology and outsourcing expertise to her new role

Tential, an advanced data and software solutions firm, today announced that Anna Frazzetto has joined the company as chief digital technology officer (CDTO). In this newly formed role, Frazzetto will leverage her extensive expertise in digital innovation and strategic outsourcing to help Tential develop custom services and solutions for clients that are both talent rich and diverse.

“Anna impressed the entire Tential team with the breadth of her knowledge, including her mastery in understanding advanced technology, solving complex talent challenges, creating project-based solutions and developing innovative sales strategies,” said David Catrambone, President, Tential. “It goes without saying that Anna checked off every box, and more, and we couldn’t be more excited to work side-by-side with her as we continue to build upon and evolve as an organization.”

Frazzetto has had a global impact when it comes to helping businesses expand their digital capabilities and technology resources in areas like data analytics, cloud, social and mobile, most recently as NashTech Global's CDTO and President of Technology Solutions. Frazzetto is a sought-after speaker on digital innovation, outsourcing and workplace diversity and is an advocate for increasing the numbers and influence of women in technology. She was named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2018 and 2019 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing lists and serves as the national chair of ARA, an organization aspiring to attract, retain and advance women in IT.

“I truly enjoy being able to build and evolve solutions, so when I heard about the opportunity at Tential, I was intrigued by the idea of helping them expand their offerings to address their clients’ changing needs,” said Frazzetto. “Then I met the team, and I knew this was the place for me – right away, I could feel there was a high-energy, go-getter culture and that everyone was extremely supportive. I honestly felt like part of the company before I even joined.”

About Tential

Tential gives your data a purpose. An advanced data and software solutions firm, we help you harness the power of data for informed decisions and innovative performance. Tential’s purposeful delivery model builds a shared commitment to exceptional outcomes. It’s a proactive and practical approach that never fails to get you farther, faster. For more information visit https://www.tential.com.


© Business Wire 2020

