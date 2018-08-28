Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Annapolis Yacht Sales : Reports Mid-Year Earnings, up in all Categories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) reports its mid-year earnings, seeing an increase in revenue, gross profit, operating profit and net profit as comparable to the same period last year.

AYS reports the following areas of growth:

  • 15.10% increase in revenue
  • 45.16% increase in gross profit
  • 161.35% increase in operating profit
  • 37.62% increase in net profit

The above increases are a direct result of several organizational and personnel shifts within AYS. Last year's consolidation of ownership and subsequent move to a director-based management system have proved to be positive changes for the organization.

"Annapolis Yacht Sales has always been a leader in the yacht sales industry, but in order to achieve the level of growth that we wanted, we needed to shake some things up," Rob Taishoff, CEO and Principal at AYS said. "It took us some time to find the right people for the organization's crucial roles. But, with the shifts made to the organizational structure putting the right people into those roles, we were able to finally begin to realize and work towards that growth."

The changes began with a consolidation of ownership, and the implementation of a director-based system of management. This informed a streamlined communication process for each department within the organization. The AYS service department was dramatically expanded. There was also a shift to a robust, data-driven marketing strategy, including the roll out of a new website.

"Massive structural overhauls such as the ones we have implemented are always difficult initiatives for a company of any size," Taishoff said. "But with diligent tracking and benchmarking processes put into place, we were able to adjust that strategy as necessary, in real time, which projected us into the growth we are seeing today."

The results of these changes are further proven by Annapolis Yacht Sales being ranked number 4,389 in Inc. 5000's fastest growing businesses in America in 2018.

About Annapolis Yacht Sales
Annapolis Yacht Sales is one of the largest yacht dealers on the Chesapeake Bay, with offices in Annapolis, Kent Island, Deltaville and Virginia Beach. AYS proudly represents new Beneteau sailing yachts, Lagoon Catamarans, as well as new power yachts from EdgeWater, Steiger Craft, and Cruisers Yachts. AYS is also the largest brokerage house in the Mid-Atlantic for premium previously owned yachts.

Annapolis Yacht Sales' mission statement is: "Building lasting relationships with our customers, partners and employees while serving the recreational and travel community. Our core values shall be based on Honesty and Integrity and Service to the Community."

CONTACT
Kate Dawson, Director of Operations
200731@email4pr.com
410-793-4348

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annapolis-yacht-sales-reports-mid-year-earnings-up-in-all-categories-300702749.html

SOURCE Annapolis Yacht Sales


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pWOUND MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : WNDM Medical Inc. Is Partnering With The Catalyst Group
AC
02:52pCorporate Learning Management - Global Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2018 to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:51pSERVICE INTERNATIONAL : itSMF USA is Proud to Announce the itSMF USA FUSION 18 Award Finalists for Each of our Next Generation Service Management Awards
AQ
02:51pHONEYWELL : Carnegie Mellon University To Develop Advanced Supply Chain Robotics And AI Solutions For Connected Distribution Centers
PR
02:51pALPHABET : Trump Accuses Google of Suppressing Positive News About His Presidency
DJ
02:50pSmartcool Closes Total Energy Concepts Acquisition
NE
02:50pSMARTCOOL : Closes Total Energy Concepts Acquisition
EQ
02:49pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : FIA requests SC to constitute JIT to probe money laundering case
AQ
02:49pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : No conclusive determination by AGP about PIA CEO, says PIA
AQ
02:48pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : PIA's post-Hajj operation continues as pilgrims return to Lahore
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.