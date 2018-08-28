Annapolis Yacht Sales : Reports Mid-Year Earnings, up in all Categories

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) reports its mid-year earnings, seeing an increase in revenue, gross profit, operating profit and net profit as comparable to the same period last year.

AYS reports the following areas of growth:

15.10% increase in revenue

45.16% increase in gross profit

161.35% increase in operating profit

37.62% increase in net profit

The above increases are a direct result of several organizational and personnel shifts within AYS. Last year's consolidation of ownership and subsequent move to a director-based management system have proved to be positive changes for the organization.

"Annapolis Yacht Sales has always been a leader in the yacht sales industry, but in order to achieve the level of growth that we wanted, we needed to shake some things up," Rob Taishoff, CEO and Principal at AYS said. "It took us some time to find the right people for the organization's crucial roles. But, with the shifts made to the organizational structure putting the right people into those roles, we were able to finally begin to realize and work towards that growth."

The changes began with a consolidation of ownership, and the implementation of a director-based system of management. This informed a streamlined communication process for each department within the organization. The AYS service department was dramatically expanded. There was also a shift to a robust, data-driven marketing strategy, including the roll out of a new website.

"Massive structural overhauls such as the ones we have implemented are always difficult initiatives for a company of any size," Taishoff said. "But with diligent tracking and benchmarking processes put into place, we were able to adjust that strategy as necessary, in real time, which projected us into the growth we are seeing today."

The results of these changes are further proven by Annapolis Yacht Sales being ranked number 4,389 in Inc. 5000's fastest growing businesses in America in 2018.

About Annapolis Yacht Sales

Annapolis Yacht Sales is one of the largest yacht dealers on the Chesapeake Bay, with offices in Annapolis, Kent Island, Deltaville and Virginia Beach. AYS proudly represents new Beneteau sailing yachts, Lagoon Catamarans, as well as new power yachts from EdgeWater, Steiger Craft, and Cruisers Yachts. AYS is also the largest brokerage house in the Mid-Atlantic for premium previously owned yachts.

Annapolis Yacht Sales' mission statement is: "Building lasting relationships with our customers, partners and employees while serving the recreational and travel community. Our core values shall be based on Honesty and Integrity and Service to the Community."

CONTACT

Kate Dawson, Director of Operations

200731@email4pr.com

410-793-4348

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annapolis-yacht-sales-reports-mid-year-earnings-up-in-all-categories-300702749.html

SOURCE Annapolis Yacht Sales