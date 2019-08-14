Log in
Annette Houle: Community Banker Focused on Customers, Community and Family

08/14/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

When you think of community banker, you can truly imagine Annette Houle. Annette has been with Chelsea State Bank for 41 years. She is currently Vice President, Branch Administrator for the Bank. She began her career with Chelsea State Bank in 1977 in the Bookkeeping Department, and progressed through the retail operations of the Bank.

'I enjoy that I work in a small community that I have lived in all my life,' said Annette. 'And I especially enjoy the relationships that I have developed with long-time customers and employees at Chelsea State Bank. I'm proud to work for an institution that is so community oriented and that provides cutting edge products and great customer service.'

Active in her community, Annette currently sits on the Chelsea Area Chamber Board of Directors and St. Mary Parish Finance Council and is a former United Way board member.

During her off hours, Annette enjoys spending time with her family - two sons and five grandkids. She also has five sisters that all live locally, so she truly enjoys 'weekends with the girls'! Annette will turn 60 this month, so she is planning a trip with some friends to New York City. This is Annette's first trip to NYC, so she plans to hit all the highlights. As a Chelsea native, she will also take in the Broadway play To Kill A Mockingbird with Chelsea native Jeff Daniels.

If Annette isn't working or spending time with her family and friends, she enjoys working outside in her garden and reading. Oh, and she says she also enjoys eating. 'I enjoy all food. Haha.'

'And I love a good road trip. If I was on an island, I would make sure I have music with me. And the best music is from the 70s! As for television, I just binge-watched Downton Abbey and I am looking forward to the movie in September. I also like musicals, and my current favorite is The Greatest Showman.'

We think Annette is the Greatest Banker! Please remember to wish her a Happy Birthday when you see her in the Bank or in her favorite community - Chelsea!

Disclaimer

CSB Bancorp Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:21:10 UTC
