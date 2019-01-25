Annmarie Thorne Appointed Ignite OPM's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

Ignite OPM, a mobile, content and affiliate marketing agency, has
announced this month that Annmarie Thorne has been promoted to Vice
President of Strategic Partnerships. As an accomplished professional in
the industry, Annmarie has 13 years of marketing and sales experience
working with Fortune 500 and mid-market brands to grow their businesses
through incremental, cost-efficient marketing strategies. During her 10
years with the company, she has been instrumental in significantly
scaling revenue initiatives through ecommerce product development, sales
process efficiencies, digital campaign executions and strategic team
development.
Newly Appointed Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Annmarie Thorne. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Annmarie is a crucial part of our leadership team, and someone I have
come to rely on without hesitation,” said Jill Fletcher, President of
Ignite OPM. “Her customer-first focus, and extreme attention to detail
will be invaluable as we move ahead looking for opportunities to evolve
and innovate our business.”
Annmarie most recently served as Director of Marketing and Strategic
Partnerships at Ignite OPM. In her new role, Annmarie will lead business
development efforts and facilitate key partner relationships for the
agency and its clients. Along with being responsible for executing these
strategic revenue initiatives, she will also be spearheading ongoing
agency development and operational efficiencies.
“I’m excited to utilize the same core skills of creative, data-driven
problem solving that I’ve relied on during my tenure here to grow this
new role,” said Thorne. “My most fundamental objectives are to
continuously identify new solutions and partnerships that will help
scale the results of our clients focusing on efficient marketing spend
and driving incremental sales. I’m excited to continue working with our
exceptionally talented Ignite team, and am committed to leading this
team in both reinforcing existing relationships, and cultivating new
partnerships.”
Annmarie comes from an extensive background in marketing and sales
strategy and holds an M.B.A. in Marketing from Regis University. She has
been with the company and in the affiliate marketing industry since 2009.
