Annmarie Thorne Appointed Ignite OPM's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

01/25/2019 | 02:46pm EST

Ignite OPM, a mobile, content and affiliate marketing agency, has announced this month that Annmarie Thorne has been promoted to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. As an accomplished professional in the industry, Annmarie has 13 years of marketing and sales experience working with Fortune 500 and mid-market brands to grow their businesses through incremental, cost-efficient marketing strategies. During her 10 years with the company, she has been instrumental in significantly scaling revenue initiatives through ecommerce product development, sales process efficiencies, digital campaign executions and strategic team development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005435/en/

Newly Appointed Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Annmarie Thorne. (Photo: Business Wire)

Newly Appointed Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Annmarie Thorne. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Annmarie is a crucial part of our leadership team, and someone I have come to rely on without hesitation,” said Jill Fletcher, President of Ignite OPM. “Her customer-first focus, and extreme attention to detail will be invaluable as we move ahead looking for opportunities to evolve and innovate our business.”

Annmarie most recently served as Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Ignite OPM. In her new role, Annmarie will lead business development efforts and facilitate key partner relationships for the agency and its clients. Along with being responsible for executing these strategic revenue initiatives, she will also be spearheading ongoing agency development and operational efficiencies.

“I’m excited to utilize the same core skills of creative, data-driven problem solving that I’ve relied on during my tenure here to grow this new role,” said Thorne. “My most fundamental objectives are to continuously identify new solutions and partnerships that will help scale the results of our clients focusing on efficient marketing spend and driving incremental sales. I’m excited to continue working with our exceptionally talented Ignite team, and am committed to leading this team in both reinforcing existing relationships, and cultivating new partnerships.”

Annmarie comes from an extensive background in marketing and sales strategy and holds an M.B.A. in Marketing from Regis University. She has been with the company and in the affiliate marketing industry since 2009.

About Ignite OPM

Ignite OPM is a content, mobile, and affiliate marketing agency committed to increasing new, incremental online customers and sales for its clients. Designed with integrity and profitability in mind, Ignite OPM strategically creates and executes the most innovative, relevant and brand friendly affiliate, mobile, and content programs to drive incremental sales, quality traffic and engagement. For more information about Ignite OPM, visit www.igniteopm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
