Announcement: MUJI Denmark A.p.S to be established

0
06/19/2019 | 02:14am EDT

Denmark, geographically located in a key spot connecting the European continent and Nordic countries, has a population of 5.83 million* in the land area comparable to Kyushu (the third largest island in Japan). People in Denmark have a high degree of interest in issues such as environment, ecology and recycle, and Denmark ranked No.2 in the ranking of World Happiness Report according to the United Nations for 2019. From the retail's point of view, it is one of the growing markets among the most developed countries in the world, with the tenth* highest GDP per capital and an estimated real GDP growth of 1.7%* in 2019. RKJ and MEH have therefore decided to enter into this attractive market. We expect that our experience and know-how in the European market would help in running stores that serves everyday living and increases MUJI fans in the area.
* data source: IMF

Disclaimer

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:13:05 UTC
