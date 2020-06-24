Announcement for replacing the Press Release of 2019 Statistics on Income and Living Conditions - At Risk of Poverty

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 24 June 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) informs users that the Press Release on Statistics on Income and Living Conditions for the year 2019, as regards the module on risk-of-poverty, has been replaced. The replacement concerns the updates of Graph 1 and Table 1 on the first page of the press release.