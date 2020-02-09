Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement of 2020 Korea Representative Brand Selected by BRANDSTARS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 09:01pm EST

BRANDSTARS Selection Committee announced the 2020 Korea Representative Brand list of the country’s best industrial brands.

The selected brands include Samsung Electronics’ Samsung Galaxy (smartphone), Hyundai Motors’ Hyundai Grandeur (car), LG Electronics’ Whisen (air conditioner), Shinsegae Department Store (shopping), SKT5GX (5G), Dong-A Pharm’s Bacchus·D (energy drink), Agabang & Company’s agabang (baby clothes), HITEJINRO Co., Ltd.’s Terra (beer), and Starbucks (Koreanization). In the category of entertainment, Parasite (movie) and BTS (K-pop group) were chosen.

In the field of K-beauty, the committee selected LG Household and Health Care’s The History of Whoo (cosmetics), Amorepacific’s Laneige (cosmetics), Olive Young (drugstore), CGbio’s GISELLELIGNE (dermal filler), Grand Plastic Surgery (plastic surgery), and WIBE ECO FACE (skin care devices).

The best K-food brands the panel picked were Paris Baguette (bakery), bibigo (ready-to-eat food), Binggrae Banana Flavored milk (milk), Buldak-bokkeum-myeon (spicy ramen), Jejudoolrecooks (noodle), MAMACOOK (side-dish store), and Baunenajoogomtang (beef-bone soup).

FILA (casuals) and Kumkang Shoe (shoes) were selected as brands representing Korea in the category of K-fashion; ASAN Medical Center (medical check-up), CheongKwanJang (red ginseng), and Well-Being Health Pharm’s Goun-bal (foot care) were chosen in the category of healthcare; and Jeju (city) and Gyeongbokgung Palace (cultural properties) were selected in the field of tourism.

Samsung Electronics’ Samsung Galaxy, Bacchus·D, agabang, BTS, LG Household and Health Care, Amorepacific, Olive Young, GISELLELIGNE, bibigo, Buldak-bokkeum-myeon, Baunenajoogomtang, CheongKwanJang, Goun-bal, and Jeju were selected for two years in a row.

The 2020 Korea Representative Brand was made not only to provide product information to consumers at home and abroad for their rational choices but also to enhance the corporate brand value of related companies by selecting Korean brands most renowned for high product quality and excellent services. The list is released to major news media in China and other Asian countries at the same time.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pKIA MOTORS : says suspending production at South Korean plants due to parts shortages
RE
09:28pTaiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
RE
09:28pCHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
09:26pChina CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
DJ
09:18pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :notification of delisting
PU
09:04pTANAKA : to Provide Pure Gold, Pure Silver, and Pure Bronze Medals for the Tokyo Marathon 2020 on March 1
AQ
09:03pGWA : Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results
PU
09:03pTOTAL BRAIN : Foreign Exchange Inflows to Remain Tight in 1st Quarter 2020, after Strong End of Year Flows
PU
09:01pKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Receives Order from Taiheiyo Cement for New-model Cement Plant Waste Heat Recovery Power Generation System
BU
09:01pAnnouncement of 2020 Korea Representative Brand Selected by BRANDSTARS
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
2HORIZON OIL LIMITED : HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article
3The Global Partnership Against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) Alliance Announces Formation With Royal En..
4AD HOC GROUP OF CONSTITUTIONAL DEBTHOLDERS : Comments on Settlement with Puerto Rico Oversight Board
5CANON INC. : CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Smart Gadget USA from Amazon.com

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group