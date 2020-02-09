Announcement of 2020 Korea Representative Brand Selected by BRANDSTARS

BRANDSTARS Selection Committee announced the 2020 Korea Representative Brand list of the country’s best industrial brands.

The selected brands include Samsung Electronics’ Samsung Galaxy (smartphone), Hyundai Motors’ Hyundai Grandeur (car), LG Electronics’ Whisen (air conditioner), Shinsegae Department Store (shopping), SKT5GX (5G), Dong-A Pharm’s Bacchus·D (energy drink), Agabang & Company’s agabang (baby clothes), HITEJINRO Co., Ltd.’s Terra (beer), and Starbucks (Koreanization). In the category of entertainment, Parasite (movie) and BTS (K-pop group) were chosen.

In the field of K-beauty, the committee selected LG Household and Health Care’s The History of Whoo (cosmetics), Amorepacific’s Laneige (cosmetics), Olive Young (drugstore), CGbio’s GISELLELIGNE (dermal filler), Grand Plastic Surgery (plastic surgery), and WIBE ECO FACE (skin care devices).

The best K-food brands the panel picked were Paris Baguette (bakery), bibigo (ready-to-eat food), Binggrae Banana Flavored milk (milk), Buldak-bokkeum-myeon (spicy ramen), Jejudoolrecooks (noodle), MAMACOOK (side-dish store), and Baunenajoogomtang (beef-bone soup).

FILA (casuals) and Kumkang Shoe (shoes) were selected as brands representing Korea in the category of K-fashion; ASAN Medical Center (medical check-up), CheongKwanJang (red ginseng), and Well-Being Health Pharm’s Goun-bal (foot care) were chosen in the category of healthcare; and Jeju (city) and Gyeongbokgung Palace (cultural properties) were selected in the field of tourism.

Samsung Electronics’ Samsung Galaxy, Bacchus·D, agabang, BTS, LG Household and Health Care, Amorepacific, Olive Young, GISELLELIGNE, bibigo, Buldak-bokkeum-myeon, Baunenajoogomtang, CheongKwanJang, Goun-bal, and Jeju were selected for two years in a row.

The 2020 Korea Representative Brand was made not only to provide product information to consumers at home and abroad for their rational choices but also to enhance the corporate brand value of related companies by selecting Korean brands most renowned for high product quality and excellent services. The list is released to major news media in China and other Asian countries at the same time.

