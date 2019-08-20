Log in
Announcement of Paidy's Acquisition of Tri-Link Asia for Advancing into Taiwan Market

08/20/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Paidy Inc. (headquarters: Minato Ward, Tokyo; CEO: Riku Sugie) has come to an agreement with the leading cross-border EC support company, Tri-Link Asia Inc. (headquarters: Minato Ward, Tokyo; CEO: Shigeru Hashimoto) and their Taiwan based post-payment service company (hereinafter,“Tri-Link”) for the acquisition of these two companies. With this acquisition, Paidy will enter the Taiwan market to expand Paidy’s instant post-pay credit service, utilizing the technology and experience gained from Paidy’s existing operations in Japan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005637/en/

Photo Left: Paidy Corporate Officer Tomohiro Hashimoto / Middle: Tri-Link Asia President Shigeru Hashimoto / Right: Paidy CEO Riku Sugie (Photo: Business Wire)

Paidy’s CEO, Riku Sugie said: “As Taiwan is one of the important areas for cross border EC into Japan, and with a good domestic EC business environment, Paidy’s excellent UX design and risk management skills utilizing big data analysis will power the future of the post-payment service market in Taiwan.”

“Paidy will enable us to bring a better payment experience to our customers. We will make every effort to contribute to the growth of EC market in Taiwan, by maximizing Paidy’s trustworthy product value.” Shigeru Hashimoto, President of Tri-Link Asia.

Reference: Taiwan EC Market Scale

Taiwan’s EC market recently has recorded high growth for approx. 10%*1. In comparison with Japan’s EC market scale (BtoC) with 15,135 trillion yen in 2016, their scale is 4,172.5 billion yen*2.
(*1) Taiwan Biz https://taiwan-biz.net/business/1071.html
(*2) Calculated with the rate: 1yuan=3.7yen

About Tri-Link Asia

Address: 7th floor, Minami Aoyama A Building,1-10-2 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo
President: Shigeru Hashimoto
URL: www.tri-linkasia.com

About Paidy

Paidy Inc. was founded with the mission to create a world of “We remove the barriers, embrace simplicity”, offering its real-time monthly consolidated credit service all across Japan. Paidy started Japan’s first instant post-pay credit service for ecommerce consumers in October 2014. Paidy has proved a powerful means of persuading first time buyers to transact online. Its proprietary models and machine learning mean that transactions are underwritten in seconds, with guaranteed payment to merchants. Paidy increases merchant revenues by reducing incomplete transactions, increasing conversion rates, boosting average order values, and facilitating easy repeat buying.


© Business Wire 2019
