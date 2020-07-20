Announcement of an ad hoc Press Release regarding the weekly deaths, for the first 21 weeks of 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 20 July 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), responding to users' needs for topical statistical information, announces today 20 July 2020, a new ad hoc publication: "Data on weekly deaths:
1st to 21st week, 2020".
A relevant statistical release is scheduled to be published by ELSTAT on a monthly basis, for as long as the regular monitoring of the evolution of deaths is of interest.
