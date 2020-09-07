Log in
Announcement of an ad hoc Press Release regarding the weekly deaths, for the first 26 weeks of 2020

09/07/2020 | 09:24am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 7 September 2020

DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF STATISTICS

POPULATION, EMPLOYMENT AND COST OF LIVING STATISTICS DIVISION

POPULATION AND MIGRATION STATISTICS SECTION

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), responding to users' needs for timely topical statistical information, announces on Tuesday 8 September, 2020, the second ad hoc publication "Data on weekly deaths: 1st to 26th week, 2020", which is incorporated in the publication programme of ELSTAT(ELSTAT Press Release Calendar)at the following dates:

PUBLICATION DATE

REFERENCE PERIOD

14 October 2020

1st to 30th week 2020 (From 30/12/2019 to 26/7/2020)

16 November 2020

1st to 35th week 2020 (From 30/12/2019 to 30/8/2020)

14 December 2020

1st to 39th week 2020 (From 30/12/2019 to 27/9/2020)

