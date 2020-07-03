Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement of auction 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

3 July 2020

Page 1 of 2

Announcement of auction

3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will launch 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) by auction. An issue volume up to EUR 2 billion is envisaged.

Members of the "ESM Market Group" are entitled to bid. Bids are to be transmitted electronically through the Deutsche Bundesbank's ESM Bidding System (EBS). The Deutsche Bundesbank acts in the name and for the account of the ESM, which is the seller of the Bills. Bids must be for a par value of not less than EUR 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Monday, 6 July 2020

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 7 July 2020,

from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Thursday, 9 July 2020

Settlement:

Delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time

processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on

the eve of the value date.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Frankfurt am Main

3 July 2020

Page 2 of 2

Characteristics of the new 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM):

Maturity:

8 October 2020 (91 interest days)

ISIN:

EU000A2SB9S2

Common Code:

220008878

Denomination:

0.01 Euro

Envisaged issue volume:

Up to EUR 2 billion

In addition, the Auction rules for the issue of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) using the ESM Bidding System (EBS) shall apply. The Bills are issued under the ESM Debt Issuance Programme.

The ESM is exempt from Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (MiFID II) and does not constitute a manufacturer under the product governance rules set out in EU Delegated Directive 2017/593. The ESM is therefore not subject to the responsibilities conferred on manufacturers therein.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aSCHOONER CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - SCH.P
AQ
08:02aQUANTAFUEL AS : | Extraordinary General Meeting - Minutes
AQ
08:02aGOLDSEEK RESOURCES : Closes Final Tranche of $1,142,100
AQ
08:01aSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Expands Sleep Offering to Windsor, Ontario
AQ
08:01aMONETA PORCUPINE MINES : Announces $6.0 Million Financing
AQ
08:01aNEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. : Names Mac Jackson, Former VP of Exploration at Gold Standard Ventures to Advisory Board
AQ
08:01aXSPRAY PHARMA PUBL : First study group has been dosed in Xspray Pharma's ongoing pivotal registration studies with HyNap-Dasa
AQ
08:01aWhy This Chicago Cubs Super Fan Is Walking 100 Miles To Wrigley Field for Patient and Health Worker Safety
BU
08:01aChapter 11 U.S. Commercial Bankruptcies up 43% in June
GL
08:01aORGANIGRAM : Provides Update on COVID-19 Corporate Action Plan and Timing for Q3 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after divided cut report
5DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group