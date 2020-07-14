Press release

Frankfurt am Main

14 July 2020

Announcement of auction

Reopening 30-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

1.25 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2017 (2048)

issued on 20 September 2017 - ISIN DE0001102432

on 22 July 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 1.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 22.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 Bidding period: Wednesday, 22 July 2020, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Inclusion in stock exchange trading: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 Value date: Friday, 24 July 2020

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity: Interest date:

15 August 2048

15 August annually, next interest payment on 15 August 2020

