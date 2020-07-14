Press release
Announcement of auction
Reopening 30-year Federal bond
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
1.25 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2017 (2048)
issued on 20 September 2017 - ISIN DE0001102432
on 22 July 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 1.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 22.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
|
Date of invitation to bid:
|
Tuesday, 21 July 2020
|
Bidding period:
|
Wednesday, 22 July 2020,
|
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Inclusion in stock
|
exchange trading:
|
Wednesday, 22 July 2020
|
Value date:
|
Friday, 24 July 2020
Terms of the issue to be reopened:
Maturity: Interest date:
15 August 2048
15 August annually, next interest payment on 15 August 2020
