Announcement of auction - Reopening 30-year Federal bond

07/14/2020 | 09:21am BST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

14 July 2020

Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening 30-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

1.25 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2017 (2048)

issued on 20 September 2017 - ISIN DE0001102432

on 22 July 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 1.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 22.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Bidding period:

Wednesday, 22 July 2020,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Value date:

Friday, 24 July 2020

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity: Interest date:

15 August 2048

15 August annually, next interest payment on 15 August 2020

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 08:20:10 UTC
