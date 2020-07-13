Press release
Frankfurt am Main
13 July 2020
Page 1 of 1
Announcement of auction
Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2020 second issue (2022)
due on 10 June 2022
issued on 26 May 2020 - ISIN DE0001104800
by auction on 21 July 2020. An increase of € 5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 10 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
|
Publication of invitation to bid:
|
Monday, 20 July 2020
|
Bidding period:
|
Tuesday, 21 July 2020
|
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Inclusion in stock
|
exchange trading:
|
Tuesday, 21 July 2020
|
Value date:
|
Thursday, 23 July 2020
