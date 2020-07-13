Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcement of auction - Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

13 July 2020

Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2020 second issue (2022)

due on 10 June 2022

issued on 26 May 2020 - ISIN DE0001104800

by auction on 21 July 2020. An increase of € 5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 10 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Publication of invitation to bid:

Monday, 20 July 2020

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 21 July 2020

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Value date:

Thursday, 23 July 2020

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aIncreasing Environmental Concerns to Push the Global Polylactic Acid Market to Reach $2120.78 Million by 2028
AQ
05:36aABB : to Power Damen Shipyards Group's New Diamond Recovery Vessel
DJ
05:34aDiageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in paper bottles in 2021
RE
05:33aESSITY PUBL : sales hit by lockdowns and March hoarding
RE
05:31aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN to invest in maintenance and expansion of tracks across Canada
AQ
05:31aSmartwatch Market 2020-2024| Technological Advances in Semiconductor Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:31aHaymaker and ARKO Holdings Ltd. and GPM Investments, LLC Sign Non-Binding Letter of Intent for a Business Combination
GL
05:29aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Warburg Research
MD
05:28aUPDATE1 : Toyota to delay restart of factory operations in Venezuela
AQ
05:27aBASF SE : Warburg Research from Sell to Neutral
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NOD: Second quarter and first half year results 2020
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
3G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change
4HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
5UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group