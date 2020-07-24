Log in
Announcement of auction - Reopening of a 8-year Bond of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

07/24/2020 | 05:41am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 24 July 2020 Page 1 of 2

Announcement of auction

Reopening of a 8-year Bond of the

European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will reopen the

0.625 % Bond of the EFSF launched on 10 April 2018 and maturing on 16 October 2026

ISIN: EU000A1G0D88

Common Code: 180752056

Denomination: 1,000 EUR

on 29 July 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase up to EUR 1 billion is envisaged for the issue. The current issue volume of the Bond amounts to EUR 3 billion.

Members of the "EFSF Market Group" are entitled to bid. Bids are to be transmitted electronically through the Deutsche Bundesbank's EFSF Bidding System (EBS). The Deutsche Bundesbank acts in the name and for the account of the EFSF, which is the seller of the Bond. Bids must be for a par value of not less than EUR 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as terms of full 0.01 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Bidding period:

Wednesday, 29 July 2020

from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Frankfurt time

Value date (T+2):

Friday, 31 July 2020

Settlement:

Delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time

processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on

the eve of the value date.

In addition, the Auction rules for the issue of Bonds and Bills of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Bonds and Bills of the European Financial Stability Facility using the EFSF Bidding System (EBS) shall apply. The Bonds are issued under the EFSF Debt Issuance Programme.

The EFSF is exempt from Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (MiFID II) and does not constitute a manufacturer under the product governance rules set out in EU Delegated Directive 2017/593. The EFSF is therefore not subject to the responsibilities conferred on manufacturers therein.

(PC) 09.03

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 09:40:05 UTC
