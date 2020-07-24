Press release

Announcement of auction

Reopening of a 8-year Bond of the

European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will reopen the

0.625 % Bond of the EFSF launched on 10 April 2018 and maturing on 16 October 2026

ISIN: EU000A1G0D88

Common Code: 180752056

Denomination: 1,000 EUR

on 29 July 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase up to EUR 1 billion is envisaged for the issue. The current issue volume of the Bond amounts to EUR 3 billion.

Members of the "EFSF Market Group" are entitled to bid. Bids are to be transmitted electronically through the Deutsche Bundesbank's EFSF Bidding System (EBS). The Deutsche Bundesbank acts in the name and for the account of the EFSF, which is the seller of the Bond. Bids must be for a par value of not less than EUR 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as terms of full 0.01 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

