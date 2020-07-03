Announcement of postponement of Press Release on Accidents at Work 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 03/07/2020

DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF STATISTICS

DIVISION OF SECTORAL STATISTICS

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) informs users that the Press Release on "Survey on Accidents at Work", with reference year 2018, scheduled for 06.07.2020, will be published instead on 09.07.2020. This postponement is due to the delayed transmission of additional data by the competent administrative source.